@senatorkirk and vp biden wave pbs.twimg.com/media/A_svpX8CEAA06IB.jpgby rolltidebmz via twitter 1/3/2013 4:43:54 PM
To the applause of colleagues, Mark Kirk climbs steps with the help of VP Biden and Dick Durbin— KateNocera (@KateNocera) January 3, 2013
Mark Kirk using cane to step up carefully, to applause of his colleagues and helpful arms pbs.twimg.com/media/A_svYRnCQAETSyE.jpgby natasha korecki via twitter 1/3/2013 4:44:45 PM
Mark Kirk stops to hug US Sen Kay Hagan #kirkclimb pbs.twimg.com/media/A_svzkkCUAAy0Vu.jpgby natasha korecki via twitter 1/3/2013 4:45:00 PM
Biden, always with the quote: "It's your own version of StairMaster, isn't it?" to Senator Mark Kirk, climbing Capitol steps after stroke.— Derek Willis (@derekwillis) January 3, 2013
The 112th Congress is officially over. Ends as the lowest rated, least productive in modern history.— Andrew Kaczynski (@BuzzFeedAndrew) January 3, 2013
Boehner has entered the House and is shaking hands, but no spontaneous applause as 2 years ago when first electedby russellberman via twitter 1/3/2013 5:08:07 PM
Quorum call just doesn't sound right when it doesn't begin with Mr. Akaka.by Juana Summers via twitter 1/3/2013 5:27:19 PM
CNN - Boehner confident in re-election to speaker: House Speaker John Boehner said Thursday he was confident the House would re-elect him speaker, but conceded a few fellow Republicans would likely vote against him.
The Economist took at jab at Speaker Boehner and President Obama in their latest cover
Bloomberg Businessweek took a jab of their own at the dysfunctional congress, calling them "babies"
Rep Justin Amash R-MI votes for Rep Raul Labrador R-ID instead of Speaker Boehner— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) January 3, 2013
bachmann doesn't vote for anyone for speaker— john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) January 3, 2013
Rep. John Barrow (D-GA) votes for Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) over Pelosi. Starts to say Pelosi...then stops himself and says Lewis— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 3, 2013
Blackburn not voting— Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) January 3, 2013
YES. Rep. Broun votes for Allen West for speaker— Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) January 3, 2013
Vote for Colin Powell from Cooper— Sarah Parnass (@WordsOfSarah) January 3, 2013
Two votes for West; Broun and Gohmert— Robert Costa (@robertcostaNRO) January 3, 2013
Huelskamp votes Jim Jordan for Speaker— David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) January 3, 2013
Rep Walter Jones R-NC votes for former GAO head David Walker; that's 6 'not' for Boehner— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) January 3, 2013
McIntyre votes Jim Cooper. Blue dogs.— Todd Zwillich (@toddzwillich) January 3, 2013
Rep Thomas Massie R-KY votes for Rep Justin Amash R-MI instead of Boehner; that's 7— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) January 3, 2013
Rep Jim Matheson D-UT votes for Rep John Dingell D-MI instead of Pelosi— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) January 3, 2013
House starts Boehner speakership vote http://reut.rs/UhLZ10by ReutersPolitics via twitter 1/3/2013 6:07:33 PM
Rep. John Boehner favored to win re-election as House Speaker http://reut.rs/W7aY0O | Live coverage http://bit.ly/YT6gpWby ReutersPolitics via twitter 1/3/2013 6:08:00 PM
Allen west now tied third for Speaker, which is only slightly worse than how he did in his election.— Andrew Kaczynski (@BuzzFeedAndrew) January 3, 2013
Rep. Schweikert, who was kicked off a committee by Boehner, voted for Boehner— john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) January 3, 2013
As Ted Yoho votes for Cantor, Cantor shakes his head.— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 3, 2013
It is an honor to serve with @SpeakerBoehner. I look forward to continue working with my friend to help all Americans.by GOPLeader via twitter 1/3/2013 6:27:28 PM
Boehner: 220. Pelosi: 192. Labrador: 1 Cantor: West: 2 Powell: 1 Jordan: 1 Walker: 1 Cooper: 1 Amash: 1 Dingell: 1— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 3, 2013
Senator Mark Kirk (R-IL) walks with Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) as Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden watch on his return to the U.S. Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington January 3, 2013. Kirk returned to the Senate after suffering a major stroke nearly a year ago. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A procedural recap for those who may just be joining us. A candidate must win an absolute majority of a House roll call vote to become Speaker. As ABC News explained earlier:
Assuming all 433 members of the House vote, (there are two open seats), Boehner would need 217 votes to lock up another term as speaker. With 233 Republicans in the House this term, 17 Republicans would have to vote for someone else in order to send the question to a second ballot.
As The Hill reports, Boehner eked out a win after nine Republicans voted for other members of the party. His final total was 220 votes, which accounts for several other members who abstained or voted “present” to avoid moving Boehner’s total closer to the 217 needed to eclipse 50% of the 433 members today. The two vacant seats, awaiting special elections to bring the House to its usual 435 members, are those of Jesse Jackson Jr. (D-IL) and Tim Scott (R-SC).
A vote without a majority winner would have necessitated another roll call vote, repeating until a candidate won the majority, and the field is not winnowed down. Though this hasn’t been necessary since 1923, some in conservative circles were floating this scenario as a way of expressing dissatisfaction with Boehner’s leadership.
Much more on House vote intrigue past, present, and perhaps future in this study (PDF) written by Richard S. Beth and Valerie Heitshusen and published by Congressional Research Service last year.
U.S.: time not right for Google executive's North Korea trip http://reut.rs/Ui1Mggby ReutersPolitics via twitter 1/3/2013 6:55:33 PM
Who voted against Boehner for speaker and why? [Washington Post]
Record number of women sworn into new U.S. Congress http://reut.rs/WnXzCyby ReutersPolitics via twitter 1/3/2013 7:28:32 PM
Updating the procedural post below, NPR reports that Boehner only needed 214 votes to win re-election as Speaker today, rather than 217, as only 427 members were present:
— Boehner received 220 votes.
— Pelosi received 192.
— 10 other people received a total of 14 votes.
— There was one "present" vote.
So, Boehner needed at least 214 votes, it appears (a majority of the 427 members present) and got six more than that.
As the paper linked to earlier explains (and why not one more time?), one must win a majority of “the total number of votes cast for a person by name” in order to become speaker.
Graphic: In 2011, the NRA spent over 12 times more on lobbying than all gun control lobbyists combined http://bit.ly/W7OQn2by ReutersPolitics via twitter 1/3/2013 9:13:51 PM
Speaker of the House John Boehner bangs the gavel during the first day of the 113th Congress at the Capitol in Washington January 3, 2013. Despite a rocky few weeks during the "fiscal cliff" fight, Boehner won re-election as speaker of the House of Representatives on Thursday and will lead Republicans as they take on the White House over federal spending. Boehner beat Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi by 220-192 in the speakership vote on the first day of a new Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. approves health exchanges in four Republican-governed states http://reut.rs/WoiVQ7by ReutersPolitics via twitter 1/3/2013 9:56:32 PM
U.S. Congress tax panels welcome fresh faces http://reut.rs/Uj1GVxby ReutersPolitics via twitter 1/3/2013 10:12:33 PM
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden buttons his jacket after mock swearing in ceremonies for Senators in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Senator from cotton state named top Republican on farm panel http://reut.rs/Uj8jqWby ReutersPolitics via twitter 1/3/2013 10:29:33 PM
Analysis: Geithner's planned departure puts Obama in tough spot http://reut.rs/UjGiiVby ReutersPolitics via twitter 1/4/2013 12:25:32 AM
Congressional critics of bin Laden film step up pressure on CIA http://reut.rs/WoJ5SOby ReutersPolitics via twitter 1/4/2013 12:41:35 AM
Analysis: Geithner's planned departure puts Obama in tough spot http://reut.rs/WoPVHYby ReutersPolitics via twitter 1/4/2013 1:13:41 AM
