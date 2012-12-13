U.S. Politics | Reuters.com
    The cavalcade of Republican luminaries continues in and out of Trump Tower today.

    On today's bill:

    • Rick Perry, former governor of Texas and two-time Republican presidential candidate

    • Mary Fallin, governor of Oklahoma. She's a fierce opponent of abortion rights and is part of a group of Republican governors who have pledged to ignore EPA regulations. 

    • Elaine Chao, secretary of labor under President George W. Bush

    • Newt Gingrich, former House speaker, presidential candidate, architect of the "Contract With America" that ushered in a Republican House in 1994. 

    • Eli Miller, chief operating officer of the Trump campaign's finance operation.

    • Brad Parscale, the Trump campaign's digital director

    • Scott Brown, former Republican senator of Massachusetts

    • Chris Crane, president of the union that represents immigration and customs agents. The AFGE National ICE Council endorsed Trump in the election.

    • Tulsi Gabbard , a Democratic U.S. representative from Hawaii. Her views fall largely in line with mainstream Democrats. She was outspoken about her opposition to the $1.15 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia.

    “Saudi Arabia continues to spend billions of dollars funding the spread of the Wahhabi Salafist ideology that fuels groups like ISIS, al Qaeda and other jihadist groups around the world. The U.S. must stop arming Saudi Arabia, stop fueling this fire and hold Saudi Arabia accountable for their actions.

    Tulsi Gabbard, Sept. 21, 2016


    by Derek Caney edited by Eric Martyn 11/21/2016 3:53:35 PM
