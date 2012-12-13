U.S. Politics
The cavalcade of Republican luminaries continues in and out of Trump Tower today.REUTERS/Mark KauzlarichOn today's bill:
Rick Perry, former governor of Texas and two-time Republican presidential candidate
Mary Fallin, governor of Oklahoma. She's a fierce opponent of abortion rights and is part of a group of Republican governors who have pledged to ignore EPA regulations.
Elaine Chao, secretary of labor under President George W. Bush
Newt Gingrich, former House speaker, presidential candidate, architect of the "Contract With America" that ushered in a Republican House in 1994.
Eli Miller, chief operating officer of the Trump campaign's finance operation.
Brad Parscale, the Trump campaign's digital director
Scott Brown, former Republican senator of Massachusetts
Chris Crane, president of the union that represents immigration and customs agents. The AFGE National ICE Council endorsed Trump in the election.
Tulsi Gabbard , a Democratic U.S. representative from Hawaii. Her views fall largely in line with mainstream Democrats. She was outspoken about her opposition to the $1.15 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia.
“Saudi Arabia continues to spend billions of dollars funding the spread of the Wahhabi Salafist ideology that fuels groups like ISIS, al Qaeda and other jihadist groups around the world. The U.S. must stop arming Saudi Arabia, stop fueling this fire and hold Saudi Arabia accountable for their actions.”
Tulsi Gabbard, Sept. 21, 2016
BREAKING NEWS: Obama says he has accepted Susan Rice's decision to withdraw her name from consideration for secretary of state
House skips vote on Sandy aid, angering members from storm-hit states
The U.S. House of Representatives adjourned on Tuesday night without acting on a $60.4 billion Superstorm Sandy disaster aid bill, prompting angry denunciations from members from the states hardest hit by the storm.
"I have just been informed that we will be having perhaps no further votes in this Congress," said Democratic Representative Steny Hoyer of Maryland. "I am deeply disappointed at that information. We have millions of our fellow citizens who have been badly damaged by a storm called Sandy."
New York, New Jersey Governors call failure to pass federal Superstorm Sandy relief bill "dereliction of duty."
Obama urges US House Republicans to quickly pass Sandy aid package
WASHINGTON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama urged Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives to vote Wednesday on a $60.4 billion Superstorm Sandy disaster aid bill, saying hard-hit states need the federal aid urgently to help rebuild after the Oct. 29 storm.
"When tragedy strikes, Americans come together to support those in need. I urge Republicans in the House of Representatives to do the same, bring this important request to a vote today, and pass it without delay for our fellow Americans," Obama said in a statement.
NY, NJ governors slam U.S lawmakers for delay of Sandy relief
Jan 2 (Reuters) - Governors Chris Christie of New Jersey and Andrew Cuomo of New York excoriated the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday for delaying action on a $60.4 billion Superstorm Sandy disaster aid bill, according to a joint statement.
Lawmakers ended their session on Tuesday night without voting on the measure, a move that Cuomo and Christie said was a "dereliction of duty."
"This continued inaction and indifference ... is inexcusable," the governors said. Some residents are still without jobs, homes and heat more than two months after the storm made landfall.
-
Bigger fights loom after "fiscal cliff" deal
President Barack Obama and congressional Republicans looked ahead on Wednesday toward the next round of even bigger budget fights after reaching a hard-fought "fiscal cliff" deal that narrowly averted potentially devastating tax hikes and spending cuts.
The agreement, approved late on Tuesday by the Republican-led House of Representatives after a bitter political struggle, was a victory for Obama, who had won re-election on a promise to address budget woes in part by raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans.
But it set up political showdowns over the next two months on spending cuts and on raising the nation's limit on borrowing. Republicans, angry the deal did little to curb the federal deficit, promised to use the debt ceiling debate to win deep spending cuts next time.
"Our opportunity here is on the debt ceiling," Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said on MSNBC, adding Republicans would have the political leverage against Obama in that debate. "We Republicans need to be willing to tolerate a temporary, partial government shutdown, which is what that could mean."
Read on...
Statement by President Obama on Hurricane Sandy Relief Bill, as released by the White House Tuesday morning:
"It has only been two months since Hurricane Sandy devastated communities across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut as well as other eastern states. Our citizens are still trying to put their lives back together. Our states are still trying to rebuild vital infrastructure. And so, last month, working closely with the Governors of the affected states, I sent Congress an urgent request to support their efforts to rebuild and recover. The Senate passed this request with bipartisan support. But the House of Representatives has refused to act, even as there are families and communities who still need our help to rebuild in the months and years ahead, and who also still need immediate support with the bulk of winter still in front of us.
When tragedy strikes, Americans come together to support those in need. I urge Republicans in the House of Representatives to do the same, bring this important request to a vote today, and pass it without delay for our fellow Americans."
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is expected to hold a press conference at 2:00pm ET (1900 GMT) on the House of Representative's failure to pass the Hurricane Sandy relief bill before the Congressional session ends.
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie: "Governor Cuomo and I will not stop fighting together to see that justice is done and that our citizens' suffering is finally addressed by this Congress."
Gov. Christie on failure to pass Sandy relief bill: "This is, unfortunately, the toxic politics of Congress right now."
-
Gov. Christie: "Last night, it was my party responsible...for this."
-
Gov. Christie says Congress caught up in politics of "fake fiscal cliff."
-
Gov. Christie: "They are so consumed with their own internal politics that they have forgotten they have a job to do."
-
Gov. Christie says Congress caught up in politics of "fake fiscal cliff."by Matthew Keys via twitter 1/2/2013 7:28:09 PM
-
Gov. Christie on Congress: "We sent them there to do the work for us, not to sit down there and play with each other."by Matthew Keys via twitter 1/2/2013 7:28:34 PM
-
Gov. Christie: "They are so consumed with their own internal politics that they have forgotten they have a job to do."by Matthew Keys via twitter 1/2/2013 7:29:04 PM
-
Gov. Christie: "I'm not dealing with the Tea Party. Next?"by Matthew Keys via twitter 1/2/2013 7:29:44 PM
-
Gov. Christie: "There's been no substantive reasons given to me" as to why Sandy bill wasn't vote on.
Reporter calls fiscal cliff "epic battle." Gov. Christie: "Really? Is that what you call it? A huge, epic battle?"
-
Gov. Christie currently speaking to constituents on Sandy relief. CNN, MSNBC, FOX not carrying press conference.
None of the local channels in New York (WCBS, WABC, WNBC, WNYW, WPIX, WWOR) are carrying Gov. Christie press conference on-air.
-
Gov. Christie: "Have some guts. Put it up, vote yes or no, and then move on."
-
Christie concludes press conference.
Rep. Peter King (R-New York) says Speaker Boehner has agreed to hold a vote on Friday for $9 billion in Hurricane Sandy relief, with an additional vote on January 15th for another $51 billion in Sandy relief.
-
Video: New Jersey Gov. Christie holds press conference on Sandy relief bill
Rep Peter King: U.S. House will vote Friday on $9 billion for #Sandy storm aid, remaining $51 billion on Jan 15
Hillary Clinton leaves New York hospital with family, aide
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was driven away from New York-Presbyterian hospital on Wednesday with her husband, Bill, and daughter, Chelsea, and an aide, a Reuters photographer witnessed.
The four of them left the building and entered the same vehicle, which drove away.
It was unclear where she was going or whether she was discharged from the hospital, where she was admitted for treatment of a blood clot.
A hospital spokeswoman has directed all comment on Clinton to the State Department.
Read on...
-
Analysis: Republicans start new Congress bruised and divided
In the wake of bruising fights in their own ranks over the "fiscal cliff" and aid for victims of superstorm Sandy - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives open a new Congress on Thursday more divided than ever.
While their leader, Speaker John Boehner, seems in no danger of losing his position because of the divisions, his ability to speak for his membership in the House appears greatly diminished.
That could not come at a worse time for Republicans as they prepare for their next attempt to get more spending cuts out of President Barack Obama. They will try to use the debt ceiling - and Obama's request to raise it - as leverage, as they did in 2011.
But if the final days of this Congress were indicative of things to come, Republicans will have a rough time effectively using their majority in the House against Obama, who even Republicans acknowledge is at the top of his game following the Democrat's re-election in November.
The fiscal cliff battle to avert steep tax hikes and spending cuts that were due to kick in at the start of this year proved gut-wrenching for Republicans.
Obama's demand for a tax hike on the rich challenged a core principle that has guided Republicans for decades: No new taxes. Ever.
Yet, late on New Year's night, 85 Republicans in the House did just that, voting to raise income taxes on household income of more than $450,000 a year.
Read on...
Clinton discharged from hospital, doctors expect full recovery
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was discharged from a New York hospital on Wednesday after being treated for a blood clot near her brain and her doctors expect her to make a full recovery, the State Department said.
Clinton, who has not been seen in public since December 7, was at New York-Presbyterian Hospital under treatment for a blood clot behind her right ear that stemmed from a concussion she suffered in mid-December, the department said on Sunday.
The concussion was the result of an earlier illness, described by the State Department as a stomach virus she had picked up during a trip to Europe that led to dehydration and a fainting spell after she returned to the United States.
"Secretary Clinton was discharged from the hospital this evening. Her medical team advised her that she is making good progress on all fronts, and they are confident she will make a full recovery," Philippe Reines, a deputy assistant secretary of state, said in a statement.
Reines said Clinton was "eager to get back to the office."
Read on...
-
