After Paris, Pope says it is blasphemy to use God's name to justify violence





Pope Francis gestures during his Sunday Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile





After the deadly attacks in Paris claimed by Islamic State militants, Pope Francis said on Sunday that using God's name to justify violence was sacrilege.

"I want to firmly repeat that the path of violence and hate does not resolve humanity's problems, and using the name of God to justify this path is blasphemy," the pope told thousands of pilgrims in St. Peter's Square.

"Such barbarism leaves us stunned and we ask ourselves how the heart of man could plan and execute such horrible acts, which shocked not only France but the whole world," he said.

The pope then invited the faithful to pray with him for the innocent victims of the attacks.