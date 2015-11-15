Paris attacks
French police raid an apartment in Saint Denis following attacks that killed 129 people in Paris last week. Live updates from Paris and around the world.
Pressure builds for big military response to Islamic StateLaszlo Solnicki, 14, leaves a candle at a vigil outside the French Consulate in response to the attacks in Paris, in Los Angeles, California, United States, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The Paris terror attacks are likely to galvanize a stronger global military response to Islamic State, after a U.S.-led air war that has lasted more than a year has failed to contain a group now proving itself to be a growing worldwide threat.
The United States, long accused of taking an incremental approach to the struggle, is under growing political pressure at home and abroad to do more and it is expected to examine ways to intensify the campaign, including through expanded air power.
LATEST HEADLINES:France in shock after Islamist attacksTimeline of Paris attacks
#Sarkozy: "We need everyone to exterminate Daesh, especially the Russians. We can't have two coalitions in #Syria" https://t.co/Lcs4ehef7L11:13 AM - 15 Nov 2015
Holder of Syrian passport found in Paris attack sought asylum in Serbia
The holder of a Syrian passport found near the body of one of the gunmen who died in Friday night's attacks in Paris passed through Serbia last month where he sought asylum, the Serbian Interior Ministry said.
"One of the suspected terrorists, A.A., who is of interest to the French security agencies, was registered on the Presevo border crossing on October 7 this year, where he formally sought asylum," the ministry said in a statement.
Swiss need border controls after Paris attacks - defense minister
Switzerland needs to improve its border controls in the wake of the attacks in Paris that killed 129 people, the defense and civil protection minister Ueli Maurer said in remarks published by a Swiss newspaper on Sunday.
Switzerland had said on Saturday it would intensify border security, but gave few details.
"I am in favor of strengthening our (border) controls," Maurer said in an interview with SonntagsBlick. "Until now that was a taboo politically. But now the measure of reintroducing border controls is necessary."
G20 leaders agree to step up border control, air security - draft statement
The leaders of the world's 20 most powerful countries have agreed to step up border controls and aviation security in the wake of the Paris attacks that killed 129 people, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters on Sunday.
The heads of the Group of 20 (G20) largest economies, meeting in Turkey, condemned the attacks claimed by Islamic State as "heinous" and said they remained united in fighting terrorism, according to the draft document.
The finalised document is due to be released later on Sunday.
Do not mix refugees with terrorists - @JunckerEU urges Europe not to give in to basic reactions. #Paris #G20 https://t.co/jSav6M7tTj11:30 AM - 15 Nov 2015
#FrontPages of #German newspapers today: #Grief and #solidarity. #NousSommesUnis #ParisAttacks #Paris #France https://t.co/TTqTebHLi111:37 AM - 15 Nov 2015
Whether the Syrian passport found near a Paris gunman was forged is secondary in importance to whether he used it to migrate into Europe.11:47 AM - 15 Nov 2015
#Paris cinemas to reopen tonight. That's a good thing.11:57 AM - 15 Nov 2015
Briton Michael O'Connor gives dramatic account of his experience of #ParisAttacks in the Bataclan concert hall https://t.co/zDYvbwe2wQ11:59 AM - 15 Nov 2015
After Paris, Pope says it is blasphemy to use God's name to justify violencePope Francis gestures during his Sunday Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
After the deadly attacks in Paris claimed by Islamic State militants, Pope Francis said on Sunday that using God's name to justify violence was sacrilege.
"I want to firmly repeat that the path of violence and hate does not resolve humanity's problems, and using the name of God to justify this path is blasphemy," the pope told thousands of pilgrims in St. Peter's Square.
"Such barbarism leaves us stunned and we ask ourselves how the heart of man could plan and execute such horrible acts, which shocked not only France but the whole world," he said.
The pope then invited the faithful to pray with him for the innocent victims of the attacks.It was the first time the pope had spoken directly to the general public about the Friday attacks, though in a radio interview on Saturday he characterised the assault as inhuman.
Israel says helping France with intelligence on Paris attack
Israel said on Sunday its spy services were helping France investigate the Paris gun and bomb attacks, and Israeli media suggested that intelligence being provided drew on surveillance of militant groups in Syria and Iraq.
After Friday's rampage, which killed at least 129 people, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered full cooperation with French and other European authorities trying to identify the perpetrators and prevent further attacks.
Holder of Syrian passport found in Paris attack was asylum seeker
The holder of a Syrian passport found near the body of one of the gunmen who died in Friday night's attacks in Paris was registered as a refugee in several European countries last month, authorities said.
The man, identified by Serbian authorities only by his initials A.A., came into Europe through the Greek island of Leros, where he was processed on Oct. 3, Greek officials said on Saturday. He was among 70 refugees who arrived on a small vessel from Turkey.
-
France's Sarkozy urges West, Russia tie-up vs Islamic State
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy called on Sunday for the creation of a single international coalition to combat Islamic State in Syria following attacks in Paris that claimed 129 lives.
Islamic State, also known as Daech, claimed responsibility for the worst such attacks seen on French soil, carried out late on Friday at a concert, hall, stadium and restaurants.
"We must draw on the consequences of the situation in Syria. We need everyone in order to exterminate Daech, including the Russians. There cannot be two coalitions in Syria," Sarkozy, told journalists after meeting President Francois Hollande.
France calls for EU security summit Friday
France called on Sunday for an emergency summit of European Union justice and internal affairs ministers to take place on Non. 20 aimed at speeding up and implementing security measures that are already under discussion.
"Faced with atrocities and acts of terrorism that hit France on November 13 2015, our combat in the struggle against terrorism should, more than ever, be relentless and resolute," said Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve in a statement after the Islamist militant attacks that killed 129 people in Paris on Friday.
The statement covered potential changes to the Schengen open borders agreement covering some European countries and said the request had been made to European Commission Vice president Frans Timmermans and to Luxembourg's Security Minister Etienne Schneider. Luxembourg holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union.
As border controls tighten throughout EU, more asylum-seekers will be trapped in Greece, exacerbating its problems.12:35 PM - 15 Nov 2015
Mayor says five arrested in Brussels raids linked to Paris attack
Belgian authorities have arrested five people during house searches in Brussels in connection with the deadly Paris attacks, a local official said on Sunday, but prosecutors did not confirm the number.
"There have been five arrests made linked to the attacks in Paris," said Francoise Schepmans, mayor of the Molenbeek district of Brussels where police carried out a series of raids on Saturday.
Prosecutors and government officials said they could not confirm the number of arrests, having said late on Saturday that the number of people detained was at least three.
French and Belgian prosecutors said a car found near the concert venue in Paris, where the deadliest attack was carried out on Friday, had been hired in Belgium.
-
Just read Nick Alexander was killed in Paris. He was our tour merchandiser on last year's tour. Sending love & condolences to his family— Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) November 15, 2015
What the Paris attack tells us about ISIS—and will the United States be next? https://t.co/URAEUfmigv1:10 PM - 15 Nov 2015
Despite everything: No-one but no-one will ever destroy the beauty of this great city #ParisAttacks https://t.co/vA9zuUWcSM1:13 PM - 15 Nov 2015
Vu à Paris https://t.co/j7cSUSKgCx1:17 PM - 15 Nov 2015
A subdued Place de la Republique. Talked to a man who came for Charlie too: "then I was angry. Now I'm just scared." https://t.co/hrgczCNO001:32 PM - 15 Nov 2015
In response to Paris attacks Europe at crossroads between blaming muslims and war refugees or starting a serious effort to end war in Syria.1:37 PM - 15 Nov 2015
Defiant at the Brandenburg Gate https://t.co/l8QHvltqMi1:45 PM - 15 Nov 2015
President Barack Obama, British Prime Minister David Cameron (R) and leaders of the Group of 20 major economies observe minutes silence in memory of the Paris attacks before a working session at the G20 summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
#Paris investigation now focused on Belgium and three French brothers. 2 of them were named in rental car contracts lemonde.fr/societe/live/2…by mathieuvonrohr via twitter 11/15/2015 3:34:09 PM
What does a ‘state of emergency’ mean in France? https://t.co/3WMCR6K4Nf— FRANCE 24 (@FRANCE24) November 15, 2015
Belgian prosecutor says seven people have been detained in Brussels in connection with Paris attacks#parisattacks— Gavin Hewitt (@BBCGavinHewitt) November 15, 2015
Kremlin says Putin-Obama meeting on G20 sidelines lasted more than 30 minutesReutersRussian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama talked to each other for more than 30 minutes in an informal meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Turkey, the Kremlin's sherpa to the G20, Svetlana Lukash, said on Twitter.
"What we've made clear to the French is we will be shoulder to shoulder with them in this response ... They're in our military campaign in Iraq and Syria already. Clearly they want to energize their efforts," --U.S. Deputy National security adviser Ben Rhodes Read More
JUST IN: Photo of Syrian passport recovered at stadium bombing linked to migrant wave cbsn.ws/1SRRIEG http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CT3UokAVAAA5PdA.pngby CBS News via twitter 11/15/2015 4:02:11 PM
Obama adviser: Refugee plan proceeding despite Paris attacks hill.cm/Noh7JCr http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CT3R_JiXIAE20ly.jpgby The Hill via twitter 11/15/2015 4:06:10 PM
