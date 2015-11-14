Paris attacks
French police raid an apartment in Saint Denis following attacks that killed 129 people in Paris last week. Live updates from Paris and around the world.
Second Paris attacker likely to have crossed Greece - gov't sources
A second man suspected to have been among the attackers in Paris on Friday is very likely to have entered Europe though Greece, Greek government sources said.
Earlier, a Greek government minister said the holder of a Syrian passport found near the body of one of the gunmen who died in the attacks in Paris had passed through the Greek island of Leros in October.
"It is very likely that a second suspect also passed through Greece. The investigation is continuing," one of the sources said.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Restaurant La Belle Équipe, rue de Charonne #ParisAttacks #Paris https://t.co/u7XCC5cyJS5:24 PM - 14 Nov 2015
Remember the mood in America just after 9/11? The surge of super-patriotism (dare we say jingoism)? The pall of political correctness (you’re fired, Bill Maher). The phrases that so resonated: “Let’s roll.” “You’re either with us or against us.” “Bring ‘em on.” Something like that is taking hold in France right now after Friday night’s horror, one of the worst terrorist attacks on Western soil since that terrible day 14 years ago
Michael Hirsh writes in Politico Magazine how the Paris attacks have reawakened martial feelings absent since 9/11.
“For me the main target was young people who go out and drink in bars and see films and music events. It will affect cinema; it will convince people to stay home for a while."The Arab film community reacts to the tragic Paris attacks with shock, outrage and fears of a global backlash https://t.co/CO2TYScp4r5:01 PM - 14 Nov 2015
Euro 2016 in France must not be cancelled: organizersThe Euro 2016 finals in France should not be cancelled even though the risk levels have gone up, the head of the organising committee said following the attacks in Paris."We will make the decisions we need to make so that the Euro finals can be held in the best security conditions. Security in stadiums works well, the risk is more in the streets, in spontaneous gatherings."Wondering whether Euro 2016 must be cancelled is playing the game of the terrorists," said Euro 2016 chief Jacques Lambert .(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Two victims of the Paris attacks were Mexican women with dual nationality, Mexico's foreign ministry said.The ministry said in a statement that one of the women also held a Spanish passport, while the other had joint Mexican-U.S. citizenship, but did not give further details.
The Paris terror attacks are likely to galvanize a stronger global military response to Islamic State.
French military patrol near the Eiffel Tower the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris , November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Washington Sq Park #NewYork #Solidarity #ParisAttacks https://t.co/WmCS679xv97:39 PM - 14 Nov 2015
UPDATE: In coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies, U.S. Justice Department attorneys are working with French authorities to obtain further information that may be relevant to the Paris attacks, a Justice Department official said.
Department officials have also been in touch with the French Ministries of Interior and Justice to offer our fullest cooperation, the official said.
"We also understand that several U.S. citizens were injured and at least one was killed in the attack. We are taking all appropriate steps in this regard, and our Office of Justice for Victims of Overseas Terrorism is supporting the U.S. government's assistance to the victims and their families through the State Department and FBI," the official said in a statement from the department.
(Reporting by Bernard Orr; Editing by Diane Craft)
UPDATE: All the musicians performing with the California-based rock band Eagles of Death Metal emerged unharmed from the lethal terror attack inside a Paris concert hall, but a member of their entourage was killed in the violence, relatives said.The band's British merchandise manager, Nick Alexander, was identified in a statement from his family as one of at least 89 people who died when gunmen stormed the Bataclan music hall in the midst of Friday night's show."Nick died doing the job he loves and we take great comfort in knowing how much he was cherished by his friends around the world," the family said.
California State University, Long Beach student Nohemi Gonzalez, 23, brought ''joy, happiness, laughter to everybody she worked with'' says Professor Michael LaForte during a news conference announcing her death in the Paris attacks. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
.@SenSanders I don’t think any sensible person would disagree that the invasion of Iraq led to the massive amount of instability now9:15 PM - 14 Nov 2015
-
A.@HillaryClinton on Middle East: "This is an incredibly complicated region of the world." #DemDebate9:19 PM - 14 Nov 2015
-
O'Malley calls the Muslim-Americans in the U.S. "Our first line of defense." #DemDebate9:29 PM - 14 Nov 2015
-
Global markets brace for short-term hit after Paris attacksReutersGlobal stocks are set for a short-term sell-off on Monday after Islamist militants launched coordinated attacks across Paris that killed 129 people, but analysts said a prolonged economic impact or market reaction was unlikely.
U.S. band's musicians safe in Paris attack, crew member confirmed deadReutersAll the musicians performing with the California-based rock band Eagles of Death Metal emerged unharmed from the lethal terror attack inside a Paris concert hall, but a member of their entourage was killed in the violence, relatives said on Saturday.
Paris attacks: severed finger found at Bataclan theatre identifies attackerthe GuardianMostefai Ismaïl Omar has been named in France as one of the attackers with a number of others now being identified through documents
Police hold people close to one Paris attacker: sourceReutersPolice were holding for questioning the father and brother of a man who took part in Friday's attacks in Paris, French media reported on Sunday, as the hunt continued for others involved in the shootings in which 129 people died.
Scenes of solidarity around the world after Paris attacks.People take part in a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London. REUTERS/Peter NichollsA man holds the flag of France aloft at a gathering at Washington Square Park in Manhattan, New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas JacksonA girl holds a French flag during a vigil outside the White House in Washington November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri GripasPeople take part in a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Peter NichollsPeople gather in response to the attacks in Paris, at Washington Square Park in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas JacksonTwo women take part in a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Peter NichollsA man holds the flag of France aloft at a gathering at Washington Square Park in Manhattan, New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas JacksonA French man and woman stand facing the blue, white and red colors of the French national flag projected on the National Gallery at Trafalgar Square in London. REUTERS/Peter Nichollsby cassandra.garrisonIsraelis light candles during a ceremony in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz RatnerThe,colors of France's national flag projected on the Government building in Tirana, Albania. REUTERS/Arben Celiby cassandra.garrisonAn Air Force parachuter flies onto the field with a French flag before the game between the Air Force Falcons and Utah State Aggies in Colorado springs. Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sportsby cassandra.garrisonMadrid's Town Hall illuminated in tribute with the colors of the French flag. REUTERS/Sergio Perezby cassandra.garrisonPeople gather to lay candles and flowers in front of the French embassy in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kuba Atys/Agencja Gazetaby cassandra.garrisonA woman lights a candle in central Tirana, Albania. REUTERS/Arben Celiby cassandra.garrisonA woman holds a flower during a gathering in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishviliby jamillah.knowlesA woman holds a candle during a ceremony outside the Consulate of France in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Pierre Albouyby jamillah.knowlesA sequence of blue, white and red projections illuminate Tower Bridge in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkettby cassandra.garrison
1 of 17WASHINGTON - The Paris terror attacks are likely to galvanize a stronger global military response to Islamic State, after a U.S.-led air war that has lasted more than a year has failed to contain a group now proving itself to be a growing worldwide threat.Further updates:
Iraq says shared intelligence that France, U.S., Iran were targets
Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari said his country's intelligence services obtained information indicating that France, the United States and Iran were among countries being targeted for attack.
He did not make clear who the prospective attacker was and provided no time frame, but the comments came after 129 people were killed in Paris on Friday by gunmen and suicide bombers in an attack claimed by Islamic State.
In comments posted online from the sidelines of talks in Vienna on ending the war in Syria on Saturday, Jaafari said the countries had been informed of the threat. A spokesman declined to provide more details.
-
EU should not give in to base reactions after Paris attacks - Juncker
European Union countries should not give in to base reactions of rejecting refugees after the Paris attacks because the shooters were criminals, not asylum seekers, European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker said on Sunday.
Top Polish and Slovak officials have poured cold water on the EU refugee relocation plan right after the attacks late on Friday that killed 129 people, saying the violence underlined the concerns of Europeans about taking in Muslim refugees.
Read More
Obama says stands with France in hunting down those behind Paris attack
U.S. President Barack Obama described the killings in Paris claimed by Islamic State as an attack on the civilized world and said on Sunday the United States would work with France to hunt down those responsible.
"As we I'm sure each said to (French) President Hollande and the French people, we stand in solidarity with them in hunting down the perpetrators of this crime and bringing them to justice," Obama told a joint news conference with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan ahead of a G20 leaders summit.
-
'Paris changes everything' - Bavarian allies pressure Merkel on refugees
Bavarian allies cranked up pressure on German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday to reverse her "open-door" refugee policy, saying the deadly attacks in Paris underlined the need for tougher measures to control the influx of migrants.
The coordinated assault in the French capital, in which at least 129 people were killed, has fueled a debate over Merkel's welcoming approach to refugees and on how to get better intelligence about people entering the country.
