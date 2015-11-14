Remember the mood in America just after 9/11? The surge of super-patriotism (dare we say jingoism)? The pall of political correctness (you’re fired, Bill Maher).

The phrases that so resonated: “Let’s roll.

” “You’re either with us or against us.

” “Bring ‘em on.

” Something like that is taking hold in France right now after Friday night’s horror, one of the worst terrorist attacks on Western soil since that terrible day 14 years ago