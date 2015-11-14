Paris attacks
French police raid an apartment in Saint Denis following attacks that killed 129 people in Paris last week. Live updates from Paris and around the world.
-
#BREAKING Eiffel Tower closed indefinitely following Paris attacks: management8:24 AM - 14 Nov 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
All major sports events in the Paris region have been suspended in the wake of Friday's deadly attacks in the French capital in which at least 120 people were killed and over 200 wounded, French TV ITele reported on Saturday.There were already no matches scheduled this weekend in France's elite Ligue 1 soccer division.A friendly international against England scheduled for Tuesday in London might also be canceled."We will liaise with the French Federation in due course and update accordingly" to see whether the game would be played, the English football association said on its Twitter feed. Read more.
-
11:26 AM - 14 Nov 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Americans have been injured in the attacks in Paris and the U.S. government is working closely with French authorities to identify them, the U.S. State Department said on Saturday.
Deputy spokesman Mark Toner said the United States embassy in Paris was “working round the clock to assist American citizens,” according to a statement.
Toner did not specify how many Americans were injured.
-
France to maintain minute’s silence Monday at midday for victims of #ParisAttacks.12:31 PM - 14 Nov 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
For the second time this year I'm boarding a flight to my beloved Paris for covering a terrorist attack. Heartbroken.1:41 PM - 14 Nov 2015
Heavily armed police present at boarding of Hamburg-Paris flight, passport checks at boarding.1:43 PM - 14 Nov 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
People invited to stay home except an emergency happens, yet gatherings at Republique #ParisAttacks1:40 PM - 14 Nov 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Paris in shock morning after deadly rampageReutersParis has been left stunned after a series of deadly attacks on the capital, as an emergence defence council meeting is called. Natasha Howitt reports.
-
-
-
#BREAKING Frenchman identified as possible concert hall attacker: police sources9:02 AM - 14 Nov 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
A protester wears a pin with a black ribbon and the French flag during a demonstration of Spanish Civil Guards in Madrid, Spain, November 14, 2015. Spanish Civil Guards demonstrated for better working conditions, and showed their solidarity with the victims of the deadly attacks in Paris by carrying black ribbons and French flags. REUTERS/Susana Vera
-
Paris gunmen 'no older than 25': survivorReutersA survivor of the shooting at a Paris concert hall gives his account of what happpened, after a series of attacks in the French capital kills more than 120 people. Yiming Woo reports.
-
-
A banner across La Republique: "J'être humain," intentional French slang for "I be human" #ParisAttacks https://t.co/w5HhbxnN8F12:35 PM - 14 Nov 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Attack in Britain "highly likely": CameronReutersBritish Prime Minister David Cameron says the threat level in the U.K. is at "severe" following attacks in Paris that killed well over 100 people, and adds that Britain can expect casualties from the assaults. Rough Cut (no reporter...
-
Women place papers next to candles and flowers in memory of victims of deadly attacks in Paris, outside the French embassy in Madrid, Spain, November 14, 2015. The papers read in French, "Spain with France" and "We are you, All together, Courage France". REUTERS/Sergio Perez
-
U.S. Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter spoke on the phone with French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Saturday morning, a Pentagon statement said.
It added that the United States was “committed to helping France in any way” and the two would remain in close contact.
Islamic State claimed responsibility on Saturday for attacks that killed 127 people in Paris on Friday, saying it sent militants strapped with suicide bombing belts and carrying machine guns to various locations in the heart of the capital.
-
-
-
PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - One of the gunmen who died after attacking a Paris concert hall on Friday had French nationality and was known to have ties with Islamist militants, a source close to the inquiry into a series of deadly attacks in Paris said on Saturday.
The same source said that the gunman's body had been identified by his fingerprints and that he was from the Courcouronnes suburb south of Paris.
Earlier, sources close to the investigation said that a Syrian passport had been found near the body of one of the suicide bombers who blew himself up near a Paris soccer stadium in one of the other attacks.
French media also said that an Egyptian passport had been found near the body of a second suicide bomber at the site.
-
AMSTERDAM, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A France-bound airliner was grounded for checks on Saturday afternoon at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport after a threatening tweet was received concerning the flight, Dutch border police said.
A police spokesman said that authorities had been searching the flight, operated by Franco-Dutch airline Air FranceKLM AIRF.PA and which had been due to depart around 1345 GMT, for around an hour.
Earlier on Saturday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced heightened security measures for all traffic going from or to France.
-
-
One minute of silence on Monday says #french interior minister #ParisAttacks3:35 PM - 14 Nov 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
U.S. travelers on edge after France attackReutersParis-bound travelers at LAX say they're uncertain if they should still make their trip after a coordinated assault by gunmen and bombers killed at least 127 people in Paris. Gavino Garay reports.
-
Hollande: Paris attacks 'act of war' by Islamic StateReutersFrench President Francois Hollande says Friday's gun and bomb attacks in Paris were organized by Islamic State, or 'Daesh', and constitute an "act of war". Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
-
PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - France must "annihilate" Islamist radicals and regain control of its borders, the far-right National Front party leader Marine Le Pen said on Saturday after deadly attacks in the French capital.
"Urgent action is needed," Le Pen told reporters the day after 127 people were killed in assaults on cafes, a concert hall and a soccer stadium.
"Islamist fundamentalism must be annihilated, France must ban Islamist organisations, close radical mosques and expel foreigners who preach hatred in our country as well as illegal migrants who have nothing to do here," she said.
-
-
-
-
BERLIN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - More extremists could be on the run in Germany after the deadly attacks in Paris, German Interior Minister Thomas De Maiziere said on Saturday, adding German authorities had increased security measures at public places such as train stations.
De Maiziere also confirmed German police had contacted French authorities after arresting a man from Montenegro in Bavaria on Nov. 5, who was apparently heading to Paris in a car carrying guns and explosives.
He said the arrested man had a Paris address as a destination in his car's navigation system, but that would not necessarily mean he was an accomplice of the attackers. He gave no specific reason for believing more extremists could be at large in Germany.
Speaking after an emergency meeting of Chancellor Angela Merkel's security cabinet in Berlin, de Maiziere said it was not known yet if the eight known perpetrators from the Paris attacks had accomplices.
Since last night, German authorities had been advised to implement measures to heighten security, such as stricter controls for air and train travel, the minister said.
-
More than a thousand volunteers who intervened after the Germanwings jet crash were among those trapped inside the Stade de France by Friday's attacks, dashing efforts to reward their role in tackling another harrowing event.The rampage that killed 127 people began with an apparent double suicide bombing outside the Paris stadium where French President Francois Hollande and the German foreign minister were watching a friendly soccer match between France and Germany.Among the crowd were 1,200 emergency workers and volunteers brought in by chartered train by Germany's Lufthansa, owner of the Germanwings jet that crashed into the Alps in March. Prosecutors believe a co-pilot suffering severe depression deliberately crashed the Airbus jet, killing 150 people. Read more.
-
WARNING: GRAPHIC MATERIAL - Amateur video shows people rushing out of Paris theater during attackby jamillah.knowles via YouTube 11/14/2015 4:36:49 PM
-
-
ANTALYA, Turkey, Nov 14 (Reuters) - European Union governments will do everything they can to make France safe, their leaders said in a joint statement on Saturday after at least 127 people were killed in Paris as bombers and gunmen went on a deadly rampage on Friday night.
"It is an attack against us all. We will face this threat together with all necessary means and ruthless determination," the leaders of EU governments and institutions said in a statement.
"Everything that can be done at European level to make France safe will be done. We will do what is necessary to defeat extremism, terrorism and hatred," the statement said.
-
-
Belgian police on Saturday arrested a man during searches in a district of Brussels following attacks in Paris claimed by Islamic State, the Belgian public broadcaster RTBF reported.The prosecutor's office said it could not make any immediate comment.RTBF reported that police searches were continuing in the Molenbeek district of Brussels.Its website quoted a source close to the operations as saying there had been "between two and three searches, linked to the Paris attacks" and that one man had been arrested.
-
More extremists could be on the run in Germany after the deadly attacks in Paris, German Interior Minister Thomas De Maiziere said on Saturday, adding German authorities had increased security measures at public places such as train stations.De Maiziere also confirmed German police had contacted French authorities after arresting a man from Montenegro in Bavaria on Nov. 5, who was apparently heading to Paris in a car carrying guns and explosives.He said the arrested man had a Paris address as a destination in his car's navigation system, but that would not necessarily mean he was an accomplice of the attackers. He gave no specific reason for believing more extremists could be at large in Germany. Read more.
-
-
-
Beaucoup font le trajet entre la rue Bichat et la place de La République. Certains ont des fleurs. #ParisAttacks https://t.co/g1xJqU3nCY5:15 PM - 14 Nov 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video