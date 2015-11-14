



All major sports events in the Paris region have been suspended in the wake of Friday's deadly attacks in the French capital in which at least 120 people were killed and over 200 wounded, French TV ITele reported on Saturday.





There were already no matches scheduled this weekend in France's elite Ligue 1 soccer division.





A friendly international against England scheduled for Tuesday in London might also be canceled.





"We will liaise with the French Federation in due course and update accordingly" to see whether the game would be played, the English football association said on its Twitter feed. Read more.











