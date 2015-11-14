Paris attacks
French police raid an apartment in Saint Denis following attacks that killed 129 people in Paris last week. Live updates from Paris and around the world.
-
Paris police have placed a temporary ban on public demonstrations:Arrêté portant interdiction des manifestations sur la voie publique à Paris et dans les départements 92 93, 94. https://t.co/e4jSCgHtCb10:13 AM - 14 Nov 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Pope Francis has condemned the killings in Paris as unjustifiable "inhuman" acts that left him shaken and pained.
"There is no justification for these things," he said in an extremely sombre voice in a telephone call to an Italian Catholic television station. "This is not human," he said, adding that he was praying for the victims, their families and all the French people.
-
-
-
-
Our thoughts are with the people of France and our emergency response colleagues dealing with these horrible events. #VivelaFrance3:03 AM - 14 Nov 2015
People around the world are showing their support for France by using the hashtag #VivelaFrance
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office:#ParisAttacks: check our travel advice for information & contact details to ring if you are concerned about family: https://t.co/yrtp3guaTd11:00 AM - 14 Nov 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
A French army general on radio @franceinfo keeps repeating: "We are at war. We are at war. Every Frenchman must consider himself at war."11:46 AM - 14 Nov 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
My message to the French people: Nous sommes solidaires avec vous. Nous sommes tous ensemble. We are with you. United.11:49 AM - 14 Nov 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Poland cannot accept migrants under European Union (EU) quotas after Friday's attacks in Paris, Poland's European affairs minister designate Konrad Szymanski said on Saturday.
In a commentary published in the right-leaning news portal wPolityce.pl, Szymanski said his incoming government did not agree with Poland's commitment to accept its share of an EU-wide relocation of immigrants, and now, "in the face of the tragic acts in Paris, we do not see the political possibilities to implement (this)."
Szymanski will take up his position on Monday as part of a government formed by the last month's election winner, the conservative and eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party.
-
French authorities: no marches/ public protests allowed in Paris and surrounding areas till Thursday #ParisAttacks5:25 AM - 14 Nov 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
-
Flags at Downing Street lowered to half mast. https://t.co/E8ZIdsnkYY11:26 AM - 14 Nov 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Deadly attacks in Paris forced a shift in the focus of Syrian peace talks on Saturday to the fight against Islamic State, with France saying foreign ministers meeting in Vienna should concentrate on the battlefield rather than political process.
A round of talks in the Austrian capital, expected to focus on narrowing differences on the specifics of a political process leading to elections in Syria, turned instead to security and how to better fight Islamic State, also known as ISIL or Daesh.
"One of the objectives of the Vienna meeting is to see concretely how we can strengthen the international coordination in the fight against Daesh," French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told reporters in Vienna before the main meeting started.
-
So many hurt people outside of Caroline and Scott's apartment right now this is really scaryby Claire Cichy via InstagramParisian resident recorded evacuation in Paris last night .
-
Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel asked Belgians on Saturday not to travel to Paris unless necessary, hours after attacks claimed by Islamic State killed 127 people in the city.
Belgium also imposed additional frontier controls on road, rail and air arrivals from France in response to Friday's attacks, government officials said.
Gunmen and bombers attacked restaurants, a concert hall and a sports stadium at locations across Paris. Islamic State has said it was behind the attack. (Full Story)
"I ask our citizens not to travel to Paris unless necessary. In our country, there are additional security measures in force," Michel said on Twitter.
Michel also convened a security cabinet meeting on Saturday to review Belgium's responses to the attacks in France.
An interior ministry spokeswoman said that public events, such as football matches, would in particular be subject to "increased vigilance".
A spokesman for the prime minister said Belgium was not closing its frontiers but would increase spot checks on travellers arriving from France.
-
Islamic State says France remains top targetIslamic State claimed responsibility on Saturday for attacks that killed 127 people in Paris, saying it sent militants strapped with suicide bombing belts and carrying machine guns to various locations in the heart of the capital.
The attacks, described by France's president as an act of war, were designed to show the country would remain in danger as long as it continued its current policies, Islamic State said in a statement.
"To teach France, and all nations following its path, that they will remain at the top of Islamic State’s list of targets, and that the smell of death won’t leave their noses as long as they partake in their crusader campaign," said the group.
French President Francois Hollande said the violence was organized from abroad by Islamic State with internal help.
"Faced with war, the country must take appropriate action," he said, without saying what that meant.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Saudi Arabia's highest religious body condemned on Saturday a coordinated assault by gunmen and bombers that killed 127 people across Paris as contrary to Islamic values.
"Terrorists are not sanctioned by Islam and these acts are contrary to values of mercy it brought to the world," said a statement by the Council of Senior Scholars carried by the Saudi Press Agency.
The statement by the council, the only body in the country authorized to issue fatwas or Islamic legal opinions, said that eliminating terrorism worldwide would require a "concerted effort" from a "unified moral stance".
-
I have spoken to Francois Hollande. I expressed our solidarity with France and said we will do whatever we can to help.12:35 PM - 14 Nov 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
12:23 PM - 14 Nov 2015
Translation: President @fhollande has decreed three days of national mourning and flags were at half-mast https://vine.co/v/iBJrKaenpd5
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Parisians queue up across the city to donate blood #Paris #dondusang https://t.co/vBH0Kd46TA11:43 AM - 14 Nov 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
The French government plans to go ahead with a climate change summit it is due to host at the end of the month, a senior French diplomatic source said on Saturday, the day after a wave of deadly attacks in France's capital.Asked whether the high-profile meeting could be put off, the venue changed or canceled, the source told Reuters "that is in no way under consideration", but added that security could be boosted.Officials from almost 200 nations are due to meet from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11 to nail down a final agreement to limit global warming.
-
-
Paris police department says on Twitter: "Do not distribute or relay false information or false rumors."Ne diffusez et ne relayez pas de fausses informations ou de fausses rumeurs.12:38 PM - 14 Nov 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
élysée palace : symbolic image flags half mast with black ribbons. France in mourning for next 3 days #ParisAttacks https://t.co/U6nLHIEvsS12:43 PM - 14 Nov 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Saturday condemned Friday's deadly attacks by Islamic State in Paris but said the West's "flawed" policies in Syria, especially that of France, was partly to blame.
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a coordinated assault by gunmen and bombers that killed 127 people at locations across Paris. President Francois Hollande said amounted to an act of war against France. (Full Story)
France launched air strikes against Islamic State in Syria in September, saying it wanted to prevent the group from carrying out attacks against French interests and protect Syrian civilians.
"The flawed policies pursued by Western countries and especially France as regards what is happening in our region ... contributed to the spread of terrorism," Assad was quoted as saying on Syrian state media.
"What France suffered from savage terror is what the Syrian people have been enduring," he said. Assad met with a French delegation on Saturday, state media reported, though this appeared to be unconnected to Friday's attacks. The report gave no further details.
Assad has long warned that Western countries would end up paying dearly for aiding rebels who have been fighting him in a campaign to topple his government since 2011.
But Assad's opponents blame him for fuelling Islamist militancy with his war against the rebels in which hundreds of thousands of civilians have been killed.
-
-
-
'Denmark and the rest of the western world will stand together with France.' Statement from Danish MFA https://t.co/5J5MvLDer6 #ParisAttacks1:06 PM - 14 Nov 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
#ParisAttacks Another sad day #SyriaTalks Meeting here in Vienna takes another kind of meaning @FedericaMoghttps://t.co/nyTCiMgCUH1:05 PM - 14 Nov 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
Paris attack has long been Europe’s security nightmare: https://t.co/ATlv9ufw6U https://t.co/6I7tYAkDii1:02 PM - 14 Nov 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video