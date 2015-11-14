Paris attacks
French police raid an apartment in Saint Denis following attacks that killed 129 people in Paris last week. Live updates from Paris and around the world.
Philippines on full alert ahead of APEC summit and after Paris attacks
Philippine police went on full alert nationwide ahead of next week's summit of Asia-Pacific leaders in Manila and following deadly attacks in Paris, beefing up security to ensure the safety of thousands of summit delegates.
All security personnel across the country's 7,100 islands are on alert, with close to 20 leaders due to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, and after at least 120 people were killed in the attacks across Paris.
"We are on full alert status nationwide because of APEC, and as part of routine procedure after incidents such as the one in Paris," Philippine national police spokesman Wilben Mayor told Reuters.
(Reporting by Manuel Mogato, Rosemarie Francisco and Pedro Uchi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
The Guardian and other media outlets are reporting 8 Paris attackers are now dead
Disbelief, panic as Paris struck a second timeReuters UKIt should have been a Friday night like any other in central Paris, with locals and visitors alike watching a show, enjoying a meal or shrugging off the cares of the week over a drink.
In the wake of the tragedy in Paris, The #EmpireStateBuilding went dark at 10:00 PM/ET on Friday, November 13, 2015, in sympathy for Paris.
"One of the guys (attackers) had a big hat. They were all dressed in black," he said, adding that he turned on his heels and fled. - Toon, a 22-year-old witness
Phone numbers for US, UK, Irish embassies in #Paris, if you're concerned about loved ones
New York, Boston and other cities in the United States bolstered security on Friday night after deadly gun and bomb attacks on civilians in Paris, but law enforcement officials said the beefed-up police presence was precautionary rather than a response to any specific threats.The New York Police Department said officers from its Counterterrorism Response Command and other special units were deployed in areas frequented by tourists, and at the French Consulate in Manhattan."Teams have been dispatched to crowded areas around the city out of an abundance of caution to provide police presence and public reassurance as we follow the developing situation overseas," the NYPD said in a statement. Read more.New York City police officers stand guard outside the consulate of France following the attacks in Paris, in the Manhattan borough of New York November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The California-based rock band Eagles of Death Metal was in the midst of a European tour, promoting its fourth album release, when the musicians found themselves caught up in a terror attack at the Paris concert hall where they had begun to perform on Friday.The Bataclan music hall was one of several entertainment sites around Paris targeted by gunmen and bombers who killed scores of people in what President Francois Hollande described as an unprecedented terrorist assault.Early indications were that members of the band, which also goes by the acronym EODM, were all safe. The group was formed in the late 1990s by lifelong friends Jesse Hughes and Josh Homme, the group's only two permanent members. Read more.Jesse Hughes of the rock band Eagles of Death Metal performs with drummer Joey Castillo (R) at Festival Supreme at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California in this October 25, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Alex Matthews
World leaders responded with shock and pledges of solidarity for France following the killing of scores of people in attacks in Paris on Friday night, though there was little action any could immediately take.The United Nations Security Council issued a statement condemning "barbaric and cowardly terrorist attacks" involving assailants using guns and bombs on several venues, including the national sports stadium and a major music venue.Divided on many issues, including on the war in Syria that has fuelled Islamist violence, the United States and Russia both voiced their support in messages to French President Francois Hollande. Read more.Flowers are offered as tribute to victims of Friday's attacks in Paris as a police officer stands guard in front of the French embassy in Tokyo, Japan, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Katohe landmark CN Tower is lit blue, white and red in the colors of the French flag following Paris attacks, in Toronto November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Prime Minister David Cameron convened a meeting of his government's emergency response committee to discuss the attacks in Paris which left more than 120 people dead.Britain's terrorism threat level has been at "severe", the second highest category which means a militant attack is considered highly likely, since August 2014.Cameron will chair the meeting of the committee, known as Cobra, later on Saturday. He called the attacks "horrifying and sickening" on his Twitter feed, having already pledged late on Friday that he would help France in whatever way he could.
French President Francois Hollande said on Saturday the attacks in Paris that killed 127 people were "an act of war" organised from abroad by Islamic State with internal help.
"Faced with war, the country must take appropriate action," he said, without saying what that meant.
Hollande said he would address parliament on Monday in an extraordinary meeting and the country would observe three days of official mourning for the victims of Friday's attacks.
The attacks at a stadium, concert hall and cafes and restaurants in northern and eastern Paris were "an act of war committed by Daesh that was prepared, organised and planned from outside (of France)" with help from inside France, Hollande said, using the Arabic acronym for Islamic State.
"All measures to protect our compatriots and our territory are being taken within the framework of the state of emergency," he said.
Islamic State released an undated video on Saturday urging Muslims to attack France. (Full Story)
The coordinated assault on Friday evening came as France, a founder member of the U.S.-led coalition waging air strikes against Islamic State fighters in Syria and Iraq, was on high alert for terrorist attacks ahead of a global climate conference due to open later this month.
The deadliest attack was on the Bataclan, a popular concert venue where the Californian rock group Eagles of Death Metal was performing. The concert hall is just a few hundred metres from the former offices of the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, target of a deadly attack by Islamist gunmen in January. (Full Story)
Some witnesses in the hall said they heard the gunmen shout Islamic chants and slogans condemning France's role in Syria.
The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility on Saturday for attacks that killed 127 people in Paris.
In an official statement the group said its fighters strapped with suicide bombing belts and carrying machine guns carried out the attacks in various locations in the heart of the capital which were carefully studied.
Islamic State released an undated video on Saturday urging Muslims who are unable to travel to Syria to wage holy war to carry out attacks in France, a day after gunmen and bombers killed at least 120 people in Paris."Indeed you have been ordered to fight the infidel wherever you find him – what are you waiting for? There are weapons and cars available and targets ready to be hit," said an Islamic State militant, flanked by other fighters, in the video."Even poison is available, so poison the water and food of at least one of the enemies of Allah."
Part of London Gatwick airport has been evacuated as a precautionary measure.
Emergency number for tourists: +33 1 45 50 34 60
"All measures to protect our compatriots and our territory are being taken within the framework of the state of emergency" - Hollande.
The Islamic State militant group said on Saturday that attacks it carried out in Paris were a response to France's campaign against its fighters and insults against Islam's prophet.
In a statement, the group also warned that France would remain one of its top targets as long as it continued with its policies.
'We are crying with you': Merkel, after Paris attackReutersGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull express their solidarity with France, after attacks in Paris kill at least 120. Rough cut (no reporter narration).
New York beefs up security after Paris attacksReutersNew York bolsters security and shows solidarity with France after deadly attacks on civilians in Paris. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
French President Francois Hollande (2ndL) walks with Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve (L), military Chief of Staff General Benoit Puga (3rdL) and Economy Minister Emmanuel Macrom (R) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 14, 2015, after an extraordiany Defence council meeting following attacks in the French capital last night. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris attack survivor: phone 'saved me'ReutersA man who was near the sports stadium in Paris where two deadly bombs exploded, says his phone saved his life. Yiming Woo reports.
Support for Paris floods in after deadly attacksReutersLeaders from around the world voice their support for France in the wake of deadly attacks on the French capital, Paris. Natasha Howitt reports.
Paris gunmen 'no older than 25': survivorReutersA survivor of the shooting at a Paris concert hall gives his account of what happpened, after a series of attacks in the French capital kills more than 120 people. Yiming Woo reports.
U.S. mourners stand with France after Paris attacksReutersMourners in the United States say they stand with France after a series of attacks leaves scores dead in Paris. Natasha Howitt reports.
PHOTO GALLERY: Reactions across the world to the attacks in ParisA man gestures as he places a candle at a makeshift memorial outside the Consulate General of France to pay tribute to the victims of the terror attack in Paris, in San Francisco, California November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen LamA makeshift memorial honoring the victims of the terror attack in Paris is seen outside the Consulate General of France in San Francisco, California November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen LamA student holds a sign in recognition of the attacks in Paris before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the St. Francis Red Flash at the Purcell Pavilion November 13, 2015. Matt Cashore - USA TODAY SportsPeru's national soccer players observe a minute of silence for victims of attacks in Paris, before their 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Paraguay at Nacional stadium in Lima, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana BazoThe Angel de la Independencia monument is lit up in blue, white and red, the colors of the French flag, following the Paris terror attacks, in Mexico City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Tomas BravoThe landmark CN Tower is lit blue, white and red in the colors of the French flag following Paris attacks, in Toronto November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chris HelgrenA black ribbon is seen on a Spanish flag as Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy leaves after addressing the media following a series of deadly attacks in Paris, at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Susana VeraSan Francisco City Hall is lit up with blue, white and red, the colors of the French flag, following the Paris terror attacks, in San Francisco, California November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen LamUkraine's President Petro Poroshenko kneels near the French embassy as he commemorates victims of attacks in Paris, in Kiev, Ukraine, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
BELEK, Turkey, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Events such as the attacks in Paris made it crucial for the world's top economies to stand strong and enhance their solidarity when they meet at a summit this weekend in Turkey, China's Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyou said on Saturday.
Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies (G20), including the United States, China, Japan, Russia, Canada, Australia and Brazil are to meet on Sunday and Monday in the Mediterranean resort of Antalya, primarily to discuss global economic issues, but the Paris attacks would also figure. (Full Story)
"While we recognise the risks posed by terrorism and its great negative impact on economic development we must make our due response to that." Zhu told a news conference in Belek, southwest Turkey, speaking through an interpreter.
"We must work together, we must enhance our solidarity."
