Paris attacks | Reuters.com
Edition:
United States

Paris attacks

French police raid an apartment in Saint Denis following attacks that killed 129 people in Paris last week. Live updates from Paris and around the world.

Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform

World News

Photo

Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media

BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video

» More News