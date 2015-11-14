Paris attacks
French police raid an apartment in Saint Denis following attacks that killed 129 people in Paris last week. Live updates from Paris and around the world.
François Hollande’s address regarding #ParisAttacks (Translation by Reuters) https://t.co/TfV5pcopGc12:55 AM - 14 Nov 2015
New York bolsters security at tourist areas after deadly Paris attacks
The New York Police Department said it had bolstered security at high-profile locations around the largest U.S. city on Friday in response to what officials believe were coordinated attacks in Paris which have killed at least 140 people.
After news of the carnage, officers from the NYPD's Counterterrorism Response Command and other special units were deployed to guard areas of the city that attract tourists, as well as the French Consulate in midtown Manhattan, police said.
"Teams have been dispatched to crowded areas around the city out of an abundance of caution to provide police presence and public reassurance as we follow the developing situation overseas," the NYPD said in a statement.
"Les terroristes capables de telles atrocités doivent savoir qu'il auront face à eux une France déterminée et unie" #Bataclan12:55 AM - 14 Nov 2015
Translation: "Terrorists capable of such atrocities must know that a determined and united France will face them. #Bataclan".
U.S. will support French people in any way we can & continue to stand for liberté, égalité, fraternité.1:05 AM - 14 Nov 2015
I join @POTUS in condemning Paris terrorist attacks. They are an assault on humanity and freedom-loving people.1:04 AM - 14 Nov 2015
Gunmen who stormed a Paris concert hall killing several people and taking hostages have been killed, French President Francois Hollande said on Friday, adding that France would be ruthless against those who carried out the attacks.
"The terrorists who were not far from here were killed," Hollande said on television after visiting a security command centre near the Bataclan concert hall where the gunmen held people hostage before an assault by security forces.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Ingrid Melander nd Ralph Boulton)
World reacts in shock, solidarity after Paris attacks
World leaders responded with shock and pledges of solidarity for France following the killing of scores of people in attacks in Paris on Friday night, though there was little action any could immediately take.
The United Nations Security Council issued a statement condemning "barbaric and cowardly terrorist attacks" involving assailants using guns and bombs on several venues, including the national sports stadium and a major music venue.
Divided on many issues, including on the war in Syria that has fueled Islamist violence, the United States and Russia both voiced their support in messages to French President Francois Hollande.
Port Authority Police are on heightened alert at all of the agency's bridge, tunnel, rail, World Trade Center and other facilities, following today's tragic attacks in Paris. Actions include increased patrols and checks of bags, buses, trucks and trains at agency locations. Travelers are reminded to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to police or other authorities.- NY Port Authority statement
“I was at the cinema and we all started getting messages. We didn’t know if we were safe or what was going on. At the end of the film everyone was walking out, still not understanding what was happening. The manager told us that if we were planning to stay in the cinema that we should hide in the back of the building. Everyone was hesitating between staying and going and outside there were soldiers in uniform and a car drove past full of military people. After a while I decided to leave the cinema and cycle home, and there were no cars on the street but there were some taxis."- Tristan Sanchez, Paris resident who was at MK2 Bastille cinema near Bataclan at time of attack. Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford.
Paris attacks toll could reach 120, five assailants killed - prosecutor
The death toll from several attacks across Paris on Friday could reach over 120, and at least five of the assailants have been killed, Paris Public Prosecutor Francois Molins said on television.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Ingrid Melander)
Amid chaos, Parisians offer refuge to strangers via Twitter
People in Paris took to social media to find and offer refuge on Friday night, as the city was gripped by chaos following a string of attacks that left dozens dead.
The Twitter hashtag #porteouverte, which means "open door" in English, was being used to offer shelter as authorities urged people to evacuate the streets. The hashtag trended globally, with more than 400,000 Tweets using it, in the few hours since its creation.
"This account will be used for tweeting and retweeting places to stay safe tonight," said a post from @PorteOuverteFRA, a Twitter handle opened within hours of the attacks.
Dozens of addresses and phone numbers for apartments were being tweeted on the handle, and it was retweeting offers of accommodation from other individuals.
U.S. Homeland Security says no credible threats of an attack on U.S.
There are no specific or credible threats of an attack on the United States of the type that occurred in Paris on Friday, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said.
Johnson said in a statement that the FBI and DHS are closely monitoring the situation after more than 100 people were killed in a series of attacks in Paris, and the agencies are in contact with their counterparts in the region.
He said the DHS and the FBI, out of an abundance of caution, are consulting with state and local law enforcement in the United States.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
French carrier Air France said on Saturday that it will maintain all flights to and from France after attacks in Paris prompted the government to decree a state of emergency and reinforce border controls.
"Following the events in Paris on Nov.13, Air France confirms that all its upcoming flights to/from France is maintained," the company said in a statement.
It said delays are to be expected due to the reinforcement of border controls by authorities.
California rock band was slated to play at attacked Paris venueReutersThe California-based rock band Eagles of Death Metal was in the midst of a European tour following its fourth album release when the musicians found themselves caught up in a terror attack at the Paris concert hall where they were due to perform on Friday.
-
New York, other U.S. cities beef up security after Paris attacksReutersNew York, Boston and other cities in the United States bolstered security on Friday night after deadly gun and bomb attacks on civilians in Paris, but law enforcement officials said the beefed-up police presence was precautionary rather than a response to any specific threats.
Ill-fated gig for Eagles of Death MetalBy Steve GormanLOS ANGELES - The California-based rock band Eagles of Death Metal was in the midst of a European tour following its fourth album release when the musicians found themselves caught up in a terror attack at the Paris concert hall where they were due to perform on Friday.
The concert hall was one of several entertainment sites around Paris that were targeted by gunmen and bombers, killing dozens of people in what President Francois Hollande described as an unprecedented terrorist attack.
It was not immediately clear whether the band had taken the stage before gunman stormed the Bataclan music hall in the French capital.
But early indications were that members of the band, which also goes by the acronym EODM, were safe.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it was too soon to say whether the deadly attacks in Paris would prompt him to reconsider his pledge to withdraw Canada from airstrikes against Islamic State militants in the Middle East.Asked whether the gun and bomb attacks on civilians in Paris would cause him to reconsider his pledge, Trudeau said:"It's too soon to jump to conclusions, but obviously governments have a responsibility to keep their citizens safe, while defending our rights and freedoms, and that balance is something the Canadian government, and indeed all governments around the world, will be focusing on."
En kiosque ce samedi #horreur #effroi http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CTvCSAKUEAE-1Cm.jpgby Julien ARNAUD via twitter 11/14/2015 4:02:06 AM
“I don’t think this is a clash of civilizations. I see it as a clash of a couple of thousands jihadis with a great city,” the Dutch-English soccer writer Simon Kuper, a Parisian who was at the bombed soccer match, wrote on Friday. “The problem … is that it only takes a few men with guns to make a place unlivable.”Doug Saunders, "Attack on Paris an assault on the city itself," Globe And Mail
-
This illustration has been shared a lot on social media following the attacksPeace for Paris https://t.co/ryf6XB2d806:08 PM - 13 Nov 2015
American Airlines delays Paris flights; United operates as plannedReutersAmerican Airlines Group (AAL.O), the world's biggest carrier by passenger traffic, said on Friday it was delaying flights to Paris in response to the explosions and shooting attacks there, even though French airports remained open.
China's Xi says willing to join France in combating terrorism
China is ready to join France and the international community in stepping up security cooperation and combating terrorism, President Xi Jinping told French President Francois Hollande, after attacks in Paris that killed about 120 people.
In a telephone call to Hollande, Xi also condemned Friday's attacks, offering condolences to the victims and their families, according to comments published on the Chinese foreign ministry website.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Ruby Lian; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
