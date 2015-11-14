“I was at the cinema and we all started getting messages. We didn’t know if we were safe or what was going on. At the end of the film everyone was walking out, still not understanding what was happening. The manager told us that if we were planning to stay in the cinema that we should hide in the back of the building. Everyone was hesitating between staying and going and outside there were soldiers in uniform and a car drove past full of military people. After a while I decided to leave the cinema and cycle home, and there were no cars on the street but there were some taxis."



