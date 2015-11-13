Paris attacks
French police raid an apartment in Saint Denis following attacks that killed 129 people in Paris last week. Live updates from Paris and around the world.
Nos plus profondes condoléances aux familles des victimes. En ce moment difficile toute la Grèce se trouve aux côtés du peuple français.11:40 PM - 13 Nov 2015
Our deepest condolences to the families of victims. In this difficult time throughout Greece sits alongside the French people.
TERRORIST ATTACKS ON OUR STREETS RIGHT NOW IN PARIS AND KAMIKAZES AT THE STADE, PLEASE STAY AT HOME MY FRIENDS !!! 😢😢😢💔 #paris #terroristattackparis #terroristattacks #bataclan #stadedefrance #republique #prayforus #devasted #terroristby french.adventurer via Instagram
I am shocked and saddened that so many people have been killed and injured in violent attacks in #Paris. Canada stands with France.11:38 PM - 13 Nov 2015
Video footage purporting to be from inside the Bataclan is emerging on Twitter showing a horrific scene. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the video. WARNING: Graphic content.>>>>>>>!!!!!!!!! FOOTAGE FROM INSIDE #BATACLAN #PARISSHOOTING #REUTERS #LIVE
https://t.co/KGQr7Lnymj6:06 PM - 13 Nov 2015
Video of statement by the president @fhollande following the attacks in Paris:Déclaration du président @fhollande à la suite des attaques à Paris
https://t.co/f15aqxd1J711:43 PM - 13 Nov 2015
#paris one Bataclan survivor of hostage-taking told me: 'it was carnage'10:48 PM - 13 Nov 2015
#paris Bataclan wounded on stretchers being carried to nearby brasserie make-shift medical centre11:54 PM - 13 Nov 2015
NATO says stands with France against terrorism
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the Atlantic defence alliance would stand with France "strong and united" against terrorism, following the killing of dozens of people in Paris on Friday night.
"I am deeply shocked by the horrific terrorist attacks across Paris tonight. My thoughts are with the families of the victims, with all those affected, and with the people of France," he said. "We stand strong and united in the fight against terrorism. Terrorism will never defeat democracy."
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)
French President Francois Hollande said a state of emergency would be declared across France and national borders shut following a spate of attacks in Paris on Friday evening in which he said dozens were killed and several wounded.
"It is horror," Hollande said in a brief statement on television, adding that a cabinet meeting had been called.
"A state of emergency will be declared," he said. "The second measure will be the closure of national borders," he added.
"We must ensure that no one comes in to commit any act whatsoever, and at the same time make sure that those who have committed these crimes should be arrested if they try to leave the country, he added.
Hollande said he had asked for military reinforcements in the Paris area to ensure that no attack can again take place.
(Reporting by Bate Felix and Ingrid Melander; editing by Ralph Boulton)
The U.S. Embassy in Paris is making every effort to account for American citizens in the city following a series of attacks on Friday, Secretary of State John Kerry said in a statement.
He said the United States stands ready to provide whatever support the French government may require. Kerry is in Vienna for international talks on ways to end the war in Syria.
(Reporting by Eric Beech)
À la suite des événements à Paris ce soir, le président @fhollande réunira un Conseil de défense demain matin à 9h à l'Élysée 1/212:02 AM - 14 Nov 2015
Translation: Following the events in Paris this evening, President @fhollande will bring together the Defense Council tomorrow morning at 9 o'clock at the Elysee (1/2)
Police operation at Paris Bataclan concert hall over
The assault launched by elite police units at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris where assailants held people hostage is over, a Reuters reporter at the scene said.
Two attackers were killed in the assault, BFM TV reported.
(Reporting by Anthony Paone; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Ingrid Melander)
-
Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush declared the Paris attacks part of the "war of our time".
“This is a war by Islamic terrorists,” Bush told conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt. “This is an organized effort to destroy Western civilization.”
“And we need to lead in this regard. This is the war of our time.”
Reporting by Steve Holland
-
Par ailleurs le président @fhollande ne participera pas au G20 dimanche à Antalya. Il sera représenté par @LaurentFabius et Michel Sapin 2/212:04 AM - 14 Nov 2015
Translation: Furthermore President @fhollande will not participate in the G20 Sunday in Antalya. He will be represented by @LaurentFabius and Michel Sapin. (2/2)
France's Hollande cancels G20 meeting attendance this weekend - sources
French President Francois Hollande cancelled his participation to this weekend's G20 meeting in Turkey following the deadly attacks in Paris, government sources told Reuters on Saturday.
A diplomatic source said Finance Minister Michel Sapin and Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, who will first go to Vienna for the Syria talks, will attend the G20 meeting instead.
(Reporting by John Irish and Elizabeth Pineau; writing by Michel Rose)
-
We are still currently trying to determine the safety and whereabouts of all our band and crew. Our thoughts are with all of the people involved in this tragic situation.Eagles Of Death Metalvia Facebook at 6:44 PM
-
France to keep airports open, flights, rail services continue
France's foreign ministry said airports in the country would remain open and flights and rail services would continue despite co-ordinated attacks across Paris.
"Airports continue to function. Airline flights and train services will be assured," the ministry said in a statement.
(Reporting By John Irish)
-
Les membres du @gouvernementFR se sont réunis dès ce soir autour de @fhollande à la suite des attaques à Paris https://t.co/0ySBrudbEZ12:20 AM - 14 Nov 2015
Translation: Members of the @gouvernementFR rallied around @fhollande this evening following the attacks in Paris.
For witness accounts, please call 197 #Paris #FusilladeParis https://t.co/hq1xip3zpM12:24 AM - 14 Nov 2015
@TommyDolan: You should be able to find the Facebook page for people to check in here. Paris Terror Attacks Facebook Safety Check.
-
NYC with Paris ❤️ https://t.co/eA2CqYvaiQ12:24 AM - 14 Nov 2015
.@POTUS on Paris attacks: https://t.co/kYx56PK2pD https://t.co/7K5Pe2MxMJ7:42 PM - 13 Nov 2015
Information Number for Tourists in Paris: +33 (0) 1 45 55 80 00 cc @prefpolice12:44 AM - 14 Nov 2015
American Airlines delays Paris flights; United operates as planned
American Airlines, the world's biggest carrier by passenger traffic, said on Friday it was delaying flights to Paris in response to the explosions and shooting attacks there, even though French airports remained open.
"Currently Charles de Gaulle International Airport is open, however, we are holding our remaining departures this evening to Paris until we have additional information," American Airlines spokesman Joshua Freed said.
United Continental said its three scheduled flights would still depart for Paris on Friday evening from hubs in Chicago, Newark and Washington, D.C. "We're operating our schedule as planned," spokesman Charles Hobart said.
A Delta spokesman had no comment.
The French foreign ministry said airports would remain open, and flights and train service would continue.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by David Gregorio)
-
11:29 PM - 13 Nov 2015
Paris information board says - "We ask you to stay at home until instructions from the authorities"
Rescue workers carrying injured on stretchers into a cafe that's been turned into a makeshift emergency area https://t.co/tZFEtkP3JE12:28 AM - 14 Nov 2015
#paris Bataclan: more emergency vehicles rushing into the wider area & firefighters getting suited up12:52 AM - 14 Nov 2015
