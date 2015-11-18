Paris attacks
French police raid an apartment in Saint Denis following attacks that killed 129 people in Paris last week. Live updates from Paris and around the world.
-
-
Suspected Islamist militants uncovered in a Paris suburb by police were planning an attack on the French capital's La Defense business district, a source close to the investigation and two police sources said on Wednesday.A woman suicide bomber blew herself up and another militant died when police raided the apartment in the St. Denis suburb as part of the investigation into last week's coordinated bombings and shootings."The police forces were looking for terrorists who were preparing another attack on the basis of information from the (local) counter-terrorism services and overseas," said the source close to the investigation. "This new team was planning an attack on La Defense."The French interior ministry declined to confirm or deny the information. Read more.Members of French special police forces of the Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI) gather at the scene in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
-
Sweden raises threat level, citing "concrete information"
Sweden's security police (SAPO) raised on Wednesday their terrorist threat assessment by one step, to four on a scale of five, following the attacks in France.
"One of the reasons for the increase is that the Security Police have received concrete information and made a judgement that we need to act within the framework of our counter-terrorism operations," SAPO said in a statement.
Level four means that there is a high probability that "persons have the intent and ability to carry out an attack".
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
-
-
-
-
-
Islamic State shows photo of improvised Russian plane bomb
Islamic State's magazine posted a photo on Wednesday of what it said was the improvised bomb that brought down the Russian airliner over Egypt's Sinai Peninsula last month.
The photo showed a can of Schweppes Gold soft drink and what appeared to be a detonator and switch on a blue background.
It also published a photo of what it said were passports belonging to dead Russians "obtained by the mujahideen".
It was not immediately possibly to verify the authenticity of the photos carried online in the magazine Dabiq.
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Ahmed Aboulenein, Editing by Luke Baker)
-
-
-
-
Eurostar says check-in suspended at Paris Gare du Nord station
Eurostar has suspended check-in at Paris' Gare du Nord train station, it said on Twitter.
"Due to an issue at Paris station, check in has been suspended for now," the company said on its Twitter page in response to some asking "@Eurostar What is happening with the next train to Ebbsfleet."
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Michel Rose; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
-
U.S., allies launch 16 strikes in Iraq, 13 in Syria against militants -U.S.
The U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State conducted 16 air strikes in Iraq and 13 in Syria on Tuesday, the U.S. military said.
The Combined Joint Task Force said the Syria strikes hit near Abu Kamal, Hasaka, al-Hawl and included four strikes near Raqqa, where they destroyed three militant headquarters and a bivouac. The coalition has targeted the Islamic State stronghold with intensified attacks since the deadly bombings in Paris last week.
The air strikes in Iraq were concentrated around Kisik, Ramadi and Mosul, the task force said in a statement on Wednesday. The others hit near Sinjar and Sultan Abdallah.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
-
-
*French Interior minister says police carried out 118 house searches, made 29 arrests overnight and seized 34 weapons during overnight searches.*French Government says that all 129 victims of the Paris attacks have now been identified*Alleged mastermind of Paris attacks targeted in police raid in St Denis area*33 Islamic State militants die in Syrian StrikesTwo people holed up in a flat in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis have died and seven have been arrested so far in an ongoing police raid, a source close to the investigation said on Wednesday.
A woman blew herself up at the house during the raid, Paris prosecutor's office had said earlier on Wednesday. French media said a sniper had killed the second person but the source said it was too early to say.Paris prosecutor's office had said earlier that five people were being held for questioning. Two more have been arrested, the source said.More:
-
Sweden raises threat level, citing concrete informationReutersSweden's security police(SAPO) raised on Wednesday their terrorist threat assessment byone step, to four on a scale of five, following the attacks inFrance.
-
Islamic State claims Norwegian, Chinese captives executed
Islamic State said in its magazine on Wednesday that it had killed a Chinese and a Norwegian captive, showing what appeared to be pictures of the dead men with a banner reading "executed."
In its previous issue of Dabiq, it had said the two captives were "for sale."
Islamic State also said it had originally planned to bring down a Western plane over Egypt's Sinai but changed its target to a Russian one after Moscow launched airstrikes in Syria.
It said it had smuggled the bomb onto the Russian plane after finding a security loophole at Sharm al-Sheikh airport.
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Ahmed Aboulenein, Editing by Luke Baker)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Italy deploys soldiers around Rome after Paris attacks
Rome has visibly beefed up security in the wake of last week's attacks in Paris, with soldiers on guard in busy areas of the Italian capital and heightened checks for visitors to the Vatican City.
Soldiers stood outside underground train stations on Wednesday and also in St. Peter's Square, where Pope Francis addressed pilgrims. Carabinieri military police stepped up bag checks and plain clothes officers mingled with the crowd.
The armed forces have assigned 700 extra soldiers to protect Rome and a senior municipal official said patrols would be set up in almost every underground train station and other public places, reaching out right into the city's periphery.
"We need to be vigilant, but life continues," said priest Father Sergio, in the Vatican to hear Pope Francis speak. "We cannot be stopped by those who create terror."
Police said some 20,000 people attended the pope's regular audience, far fewer than usually turn out.
Italy has raised its security alert level to 2, the highest it can go without a direct attack on the nation.
Rome is seen as the most likely target for Islamist militants in Italy, partly because of the presence of Pope Francis, Interior Minister Angelino Alfano has warned.
The senior municipal official, Franco Gabrielli, said his office was preparing a system to intercept drones and possibly shoot them down after the government warned that the Islamic State group, which has claimed responsibility for the Paris attacks, could use the unmanned craft to attack Rome.
(Additional reporting by Gabriele Pileri and Cristiano Corvino, writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Gareth Jones)
-
-
Swedish police says beefing up presence as terror threat level raised
Swedish police said on Wednesday they were increasing their presence in public locations, including foreign embassies, after security services raised their terrorism threat assessment.
"The police is today increasing its presence at strategic and public places and is assisting the security police, SAPO, in a preliminary investigation into preparations for terror crimes," the police said in a statement on its website.
The threat level in Sweden was raised to four, meaning there is a high probability that "persons have the intent and ability to carry out an attack".
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
-
Russia says has stepped up all types of intelligence gathering in Middle East
Russia has stepped up all types of intelligence gathering in the Middle East, including satellite reconnaissance, a senior representative of the Russian Army's General Staff said on Wednesday, Russian news agencies reported.
General Staff official Andrei Kartapolov also said that Russian Su-34 bombers had started bombing Islamic State oil infrastructure in Syria.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
-
Britain says Paris attacks show need for European intelligence cooperation
Britain said the killings in Paris showed the need to cooperate on intelligence and security across Europe to identify and detain Islamist attackers.
Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond, speaking in Albania on Wednesday, said Britain had stepped up intelligence cooperation with France after the attacks and had complied with all requests from Paris.
"This isn't just about cooperating with the French authorities - it's about cooperating across Europe with intelligence agencies, with police authorities to ensure that we intercept these people, we identify them and we prevent them going about their murderous plans wherever they are planning and plotting and wherever they are seeking to attack," Hammond said.
Hammond said there was a sound legal basis for military action in both Iraq and Syria, and that Britain was ready to work with any force to defeat Islamic State militants.
"The evidence so far is that Russia is not primarily committed in Syria to defeat ISIL," he added. "We have concluded that Russia's principal objective is to prop up the regime of (Syrian President) Assad."
(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)
-
-
-
-
Check out this interactive timeline of #ParisAttacks from Reuters Graphics: tmsnrt.rs
-
Islamic State has become an existential threat to the West https://t.co/0y8Zg6CVxE https://t.co/0fIUpEtsax9:27 AM - 18 Nov 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
When it comes to Vladimir Putin and Islamic State, trust but verify https://t.co/VSmSF1EWPW https://t.co/RaDVl1IDlF9:29 AM - 18 Nov 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Russia says conducted 'mass strike' on Islamic State targets in SyriaMOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Russian air force on Wednesday conducted a 'mass strike' against Islamic State targets across Syria using long-range bombers and cruise missiles, Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov was quoted as saying by the RIA Novosti news agency.He said targets in Syria's Raqqa, Idlib, and Deir al-Zor provinces had been struck.
-
Eurostar has resumed check-in at Paris' Gare du Nord train station after suspending it while a security alert was being investigated, it said on its Twitter account on Wednesday."Check-in has now reopened," Eurostar said on its Twitter page, adding the first train to leave would have 15-20 minutes delay. Read more.
-
Morocco provided intelligence to help France in Paris raids - sourcesPARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Moroccan security officials provided information that helped their French counterparts launch raids in the Paris suburb of St.Denis on Wednesday, a Moroccan source said."We exchanged information. Morocco gave information this morning with regard to the events that unfolded this morning," the source said, referring to the St.Denis raid.At least two people holed up in a flat in the Paris suburb of St.Denis were killed and seven arrested during the police raid this morning.A French police source said four representatives of Moroccan security services were in Paris on Tuesday to meet the heads of judicial police.
-
-
-
Images from Molenbeek where residents are gathered to honour those lost in the Paris attacks.A woman is comforted as residents of the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek take part in a memorial gathering to honour the victims of the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef BoudlalA banner is displayed as residents of the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek take part in a memorial gathering to honour the victims of the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves HermanAs banner is displayed as residents of the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek take part in a memorial gathering to honour the victims of the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves HermanResidents of the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek take part in a memorial gathering to honour the victims of the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves HermanResidents of the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek take part in a memorial gathering to honour the victims of the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves HermanResidents of the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek take part in a memorial gathering to honour the victims of the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves HermanResidents of the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek take part in a memorial gathering to honour the victims of the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves HermanResidents of the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek take part in a memorial gathering to honour the victims of the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
1 of 8
-
-
Islamic State says it has executed two captives from Norway and ChinaReutersIslamic State said in the latest edition of its English language magazine on Wednesday that it had killed a Chinese and a Norwegian captive, showing what appeared to be pictures of the dead men under a banner reading "Executed".
-
Germany says concrete security threat dashed soccer matchReutersChancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans not to be cowed by the threat of Islamist attacks, saying a concrete security threat had forced officials to cancel Tuesday's soccer match against the Netherlands.
-
-
-
U.N vote on Israeli settlement postponed, 'potentially indefinitely': source
WASHINGTON A United Nations Security Council vote on a draft resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements has been postponed, "potentially indefinitely", a western diplomatic source said on Thursday.