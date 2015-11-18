



Suspected Islamist militants uncovered in a Paris suburb by police were planning an attack on the French capital's La Defense business district, a source close to the investigation and two police sources said on Wednesday.





A woman suicide bomber blew herself up and another militant died when police raided the apartment in the St. Denis suburb as part of the investigation into last week's coordinated bombings and shootings.





"The police forces were looking for terrorists who were preparing another attack on the basis of information from the (local) counter-terrorism services and overseas," said the source close to the investigation. "This new team was planning an attack on La Defense. "





The French interior ministry declined to confirm or deny the information. Read more.