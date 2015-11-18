Turkey, U. S. to intensify drive to push IS from Syria border - minister





ISTANBUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Turkey and the United States will intensify operations aimed at flushing Islamic State militants from a strip of northern Syria's border with Turkey in the coming days, Turkish Foreign Minister Feridun Sinirlioglu was quoted as saying on Wednesday.





The fight against the radical jihadists has taken on a new intensity since attacks claimed by the group killed 129 people in Paris last week and a bomb downed a Russian airliner over Egypt's Sinai Peninsula last month, killing 224. Both French and Russian war planes have stepping up air strikes in Syria. (Full Story)





"We will not allow Daesh to continue its presence on our border," Sinirlioglu was quoted as saying by the state-run Anadolu Agency, using the Arabic acronym for Islamic State.



