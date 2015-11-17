Paris attacks
French police raid an apartment in Saint Denis following attacks that killed 129 people in Paris last week. Live updates from Paris and around the world.
Turkey fans boo minute's silence for Paris victims
Turkish fans booed during the minute's silence for the victims of the Paris attacks before their national team drew 0-0 with Greece in a friendly international soccer game on Tuesday.
The mark of respect was observed at matches across Europe, including at Wembley where France faced England, after Islamic State militants struck Paris on Friday killing 129 people.
Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras watched the game together, in a sign of reconciliation between the two neighbours, whose relationship has suffered from hostilities in the past.
It was the first time the two teams had met for eight years and the Turkish Football Federation had announced a string of additional security measures before the match at the Istanbul Basaksehir stadium, which was a 17,000 sell out.
Turkey, who have not lost this year, are preparing ahead of Euro 2016, which they qualified for in third place in their group. They enjoyed a 2-1 victory away to Qatar last week.
Greece's German coach Michael Skibbe led out a team in Turkey for the first time since he had spells at Galatasaray, Eskisehirspor and Karabukspor from 2008 to October this year.
However, the occasion was a disappointment with both teams trying out new players in a game of few chances with former European champions Greece, who failed to qualify for the Euros, having just one goal attempt against Turkey's 12.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by Ken Ferris)
U.S. Senate intelligence panel chair: Paris attackers likely used encryption
The chairman of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said on Tuesday that it was likely that end-to-end encryption was used by individuals in Belgium, France and Syria involved in the Paris attacks last week.
Republican Senator Richard Burr also told reporters that U.S. investigators are in Paris but are "not active in the investigation." He said France has not asked for assistance from FBI explosives experts.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)
German official says no explosives found, no arrests made in Hanover
German police have found no explosives and made no arrests in Hanover after a friendly soccer match between Germany and the Netherlands was canceled because of fears of a bomb attack, the Lower Saxony interior minister said on Tuesday.
"There have been no arrests so far. As for the question whether explosives were found, I can tell you that as for now, no," Boris Pistorius said during a news conference in the west German city.
English football fans saluted France by roaring out the 'Marseillaise' national anthem at a friendly match which became a show of solidarity joined by British politicians and royalty, at Wembley Stadium, just days after Islamic State militants struck Paris.
Tough night here in Hannover. Police presence was incredible but needed. #Hannover #germany #bombby dionfarnes via Instagram
After Paris attacks, French leaders reposition for presidential raceReutersWhile France mourns the dead of a wave of Islamist attacks on Paris, President Francois Hollande and his two likely main challengers are calibrating their response with one eye on the 2017 presidential election.
Charlie Hebdo strikes back after latest Paris attacks
France's Charlie Hebdo journal, the target of lethal attacks by Islamist militants last January, defended party-goers over gun-toters in a new edition following Friday's Paris assault.
The satirical weekly, which hit world headlines when gunmen killed 12 people in an attack on its Paris offices last January, published a front-page cartoon contrasting Islamist gunmen and Western revellers.
"They have weapons. Screw them. We have champagne," read the headline accompanying a front-page drawing where drink consumed by a youthful fun-lover sprays back out of a torso peppered with bullet holes.
The edition was the first since Friday's attackers killed at least 129 people who were sharing a drink on the terraces of Paris cafes or joining a rock concert in the Bataclan hall.
Europe's deadliest attack in a decade, claimed by the Islamic State group that now controls swathes of Syria and Iraq, came 10 months after the attacks in which Islamist gunmen killed 17 people in Paris, several at a Kosher shop but most of them at the Charlie Hebdo offices.
The journal, which some see as crassly insensitive and others as an icon of free speech, lost many of the legendary cartoonists who regularly lampooned Islam along with other religions in the Jan 7. attacks.
Its circulation and international notoriety sky-rocketed after the attacks but it is currently struggling to overcome the tragedy. It was saved from financial ruin by a sympathy-driven spike in subscriptions earlier this year.
(Reporting by Brian Love; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
U.S. presidential candidates debate whether to accept Syrian refugeesReutersRepublican presidential candidate Jeb Bush broke with rivals on Tuesday by saying he would support some Syrian refugees coming into the United States but stressed the screening must be tough to ensure no Islamic State militants enter the country.
The clues Islamic State left behind in the #ParisAttacks will cost it dearly: https://t.co/yFNrvTpHvG https://t.co/F722BcJCJc5:04 PM - 17 Nov 2015
Islamic State and the ‘management of savagery’ https://t.co/gPMeuMtMLL https://t.co/3WRVdFNTMF4:15 PM - 17 Nov 2015
"Let's go" text found on Paris attacker's cell phone
A cell phone has been found near the site of one of Friday's Paris shootings with a map of the music venue that was attacked and a text message on it saying words to the effect of "let's go", a source with knowledge of the investigations said.
Confirming reports on French web site Mediapart and U.S. television channel CNN, the source said the phone was found in a dustbin near the Bataclan concert hall where the bloodiest of the shootings took place.
At least 129 people died in the killings, including 89 at Bataclan. Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the co-ordinated suicide bombings and shootings.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann and Chine Labbe; Editing by Andrew Callus and Crispian Balmer; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
French police issue photo to identify Stade de France bomberReutersFrench police on Tuesday published a photo of a man they want to identify, saying he was one of the suicide bombers at the Stade de France soccer stadium in Paris on Friday.
Opportunities missed in hunt for suspectsHandout picture shows Belgian-born Salah Abdeslam seen on a call for witnesses notice released by the French Police Nationale information services on their Twitter account November 15, 2015. Reuters/Police Nationale/HandoutA Belgian fugitive suspected of taking part in the Paris attacks was stopped three times by French police while being driven back to Brussels the following morning but was allowed to carry on his way, a defense lawyer said on Tuesday.
-
Heavy gunfire erupted in a north Paris suburb early on Wednesday as special police forces launched an operation to catch the alleged mastermind behind gun and bomb attacks in which 129 people were killed last week, police and judicial sources said.Several suspected attackers and potential accomplices remained holed up in an apartment after the shoot-out, a police source said.Belgian militant Abdelhamid Abaaoud, 27, initially thought to have pulled the strings in Friday night's attacks in the French capital from Syria, was believed to be one of those barricaded in an apartment in St Denis, said a judicial source. More details.
Two assailants were killed in clashes early on Wednesday during a raid by French police that targeted the suspected mastermind of Friday's attacks in Paris, a source close to the case told Reuters.Among those killed was a woman who detonated a suicide bomb, the source said, adding that the police operation was ongoing to flush out two other suspects.A judicial source said earlier that police believe the suspected mastermind of Friday's attack in the French capital, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, is among those holed up in an apartment there.
English football fans saluted France by roaring out the 'Marseillaise' national anthem at a friendly match which became a show of solidarity joined by British politicians and royalty, at Wembley Stadium, just days after Islamic State militants struck Paris. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
Images of the raid in Saint-Denis.French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Christian HartmannFrench special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Christian HartmannFrench special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
One of the Paris suicide attackers may have had an accomplice with him as he traveled through the Balkans to western Europe after entering Greece posing as a Syrian refugee, counter-intelligence and police sources say.The assailant may also have reached Paris faster and more easily than expected because asylum seekers were rushed across some national borders at the height of the migration crisis in Europe this year to avoid bottlenecks after Hungary closed its borders, ironically to keep out suspected militants. Read more.
-
The loose hacking collective Anonymous is the latest to draw attention to such campaigns, with members claiming credit this week for having thousands of pro-IS Twitter accounts disabled.
But others claim to have been doing more for longer. One group that feeds information to the U.S. government says it has suppressed tens of thousands of Twitter accounts since January, and its members have posed as would-be recruits to gain information on so-called Dark Web operations supporting the Islamic State.“We’re playing more of an intelligence role,” said the executive director of Ghost Security Group, who declined to be named, citing security concerns. The group is a volunteer organization that has been sending data to the FBI and other agencies via a Congressional terrorism adviser, Michael S. Smith II.Smith said the group’s infiltration efforts had given some actionable information to the government, and that coordinated complaints to Twitter had helped push Islamic State supporters elsewhere.U.S. agencies “appreciate the outside support. I have constant feedback to that,” Smith said. Retired Gen. David Petraeus recently told Foreign Policy he had reviewed Smith’s data and saw how it “would be of considerable value to those engaged in counter-terrorism initiatives.”The FBI declined to comment. Read more.
Suspected mastermind of #ParisAttacks A. Abaaoud is target of police raid (police sources) https://t.co/LdSF5PnOUj https://t.co/ZzYuei2RH28:22 AM - 18 Nov 2015Delete
French soldiers secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Jacky NaegelenFrench police evacuate residents in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit TessierFrench soldiers secure the area after shots were exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Christian HartmannFrench police secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit TessierA French policeman points as he evacuates residents in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
India has warned of Islamic State using regional militant groups to mount strikes in the country, and has increased security around the diplomatic missions of the United States, France and Britain among others, a government advisory said.The federal interior ministry said in the note issued to state police chiefs that Friday's attacks in Paris in which 129 people were killed showed the intentions of Islamic State to expand its arc of operations beyond Syria and Iraq. Read more.
BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her top ministers will hold a special meeting on security issues on Wednesday after an international soccer match was cancelled on Tuesday evening on fears of a planned attack, two government sources said.
The talks, which will probably also include intelligence chiefs, will take place after a regular full cabinet meeting. Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel has cancelled several other engagements to attend.
#SaintDenis one person still holed up in apartment, identity unclear, police tell news agencies8:57 AM - 18 Nov 2015
#SaintDenis more plain clothes police, some in balaclavas, gathering9:00 AM - 18 Nov 2015
5 arrests in St Denis,3 from inside the apartment . A man and a woman close to the apartment have also been detained.8:12 AM - 18 Nov 2015
Saint-Denis mayor said live on France 2 that there was no civilian casualties in this police raid.9:00 AM - 18 Nov 2015
All we know for sure in #SaintDenis is that one female suicide bomber blew herself up and that five more people were arrested. Rest unsure.8:40 AM - 18 Nov 2015
Air strikes kill at least 33 Islamic State fighters: monitor
BEIRUT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Air strikes carried out by French jets and other forces have killed at least 33 Islamic State militants in the group's Raqqa stronghold in Syria over the past three days, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Wednesday.
Citing activists, the Observatory also said that Islamic State members and dozens of the families of senior members had started leaving Raqqa city to relocate to Mosul in Iraq because of security concerns. Mosul is also controlled by Islamic State.
Nov 18 Russia's President Vladimir Putin has set up a new interdepartmental commission to combat terrorism financing, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.In a decree, Putin ordered the prosecutor general's office, the central bank and regional authorities to submit any information they may have on terrorist activities.
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video