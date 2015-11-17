Paris attacks
French police raid an apartment in Saint Denis following attacks that killed 129 people in Paris last week. Live updates from Paris and around the world.
U.S. lawmakers want to pause refugee program in light of Paris attacks -Ryan
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are calling for a pause in the Syria refugee program and working on a plan for how the United States handles the immigrants fleeing Syrian violence in light of the recent attacks in Paris, Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday.
"This is a moment where it is better to be safe than sorry. So we think the prudent, the responsible thing is to take a pause in this particular aspect of this refugee program in order to verify that terrorists are not trying to infiltrate the refugee population," he said at a news conference.
He also said that last Friday's attacks in Paris were "an act of war."
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Frenchman identified in Islamic State audio claim of Paris attacks
The voice of a jihadist claiming Islamic State's responsibility for last week's attacks in Paris has been identified as a 36 year-old Frenchmen authorities believe is now in Syria, a source close to the investigation said on Tuesday.
The man, Fabien Clain from Toulouse, reads out a pre-written statement already published earlier this week claiming the attacks that killed 129 people and injured more than 350.
Half of the six-minute audio includes a man giving a rallying cry with music in the background calling for Muslims to "move forward" to fight the infidels "without ever capitulating," according to the audio sent to Reuters.
Daily newspaper Le Monde, citing sources, said Clain was suspected of orchestrating a foiled attack on at least one French church in April and said he was a close friend of al-Qaeda inspired gunman Mohammed Merah, who killed seven people in March 2012.
It added that he was sentenced to five years in prison in 2009 for having led a recruitment network to send jihadis to Iraq and left France after his release.
(Reporting By Chine Labbe and John Irish; Editing by Andrew Callus)
German police arrested two more people on Tuesday in connection with the Paris attacks, bringing to seven the total number of arrests linked to Friday's deadly events.
The arrests were made in the town of Alsdorf, in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia near the Dutch border, police said.
Republicans want tougher response to ISIS 'war'ReutersRepublicans in the U.S. House of Representatives challenged President Barack Obama on Tuesday to get tougher with Islamic State militants and promised to develop legislation quickly to suspend resettlement of Syrians in the United States.
U.S. says Russia gave advance notice of strikes on Syria's RaqqaReutersRussia gave the United States advanced notice before launching a "significant number" of strikes in Syria on Tuesday targeting the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa but a U.S. official said the former Cold War foes were still not coordinating militarily.
Belgian suspects checked three times returning from France- lawyer
French police pulled over three times a car carrying three Belgium-based men suspected of involvement in Friday's attacks in Paris when they were returning from the French capital the following morning, the lawyer of one of them told Belgian media.
Xavier Carette, who is representing the owner of a Volkswagen Golf car that drove back from Paris, told Belgian broadcaster RTBF on Tuesday that his client was in Brussels when he received a call from a friend, Salah Abdeslam, two hours after the attacks on Friday night.
Abdeslam, whose brother Brahim blew himself up in the French capital and for whom an international arrest warrant has since been issued, told Mohamed Amri, 27, he had broken down in Paris and needed a lift back.
The car, carrying Abdeslam, Amri, and a third man named by local media as Hamza Attou, 21, back to Belgium was pulled over three times by French police, the last time at just after 9 a.m. close to the Belgian border, Carette, who represents Amri, said.
While Abdeslam remains on the run, Belgian police have arrested the two others. Both are being held in Belgium on suspicion of leading a terrorist attack and taking part in the activities of a terrorist organisation.
Carette said that, according to Amri, none of the men had discussed the Paris attacks in which 129 people had been killed.
"You know, during the course of a car journey, you can talk about everything and nothing, listen to music, even smoke a joint, but at no time, No, they didn't talk about that," he said.
(Editing by Alastair Macdonald and Richard Balmforth)
UPDATE: Soccer-Germany v Netherlands friendly called off-police
A friendly soccer game between hosts Germany and Netherlands in Hanover was called off less than two hours before its start on Tuesday, German police said.
Spectators already inside the stadium were asked to leave, a police spokesman and a Lower Saxony interior ministry official said.
They gave no reason for the cancellation of the game, just four days after the deadly attacks in Paris. German Chancellor Angela Merkel had been set to attend along with other government ministers in a show of solidarity with France.
Two Dutch government ministers attending the match – Defence Minister Jeanine Hennes and Health and Sport Minister Edith Schippers — were on their way to the airport to return home.
The world champions had initially not wanted the game to go ahead after having played against France in Paris on Friday as a wave of attacks hit the city, killing 129 people.
The contingent of 80 Germans, including players, coaches and staff, then spent the night holed up in the changing rooms of the Stade de France stadium as the attacks took place across the capital, before leaving straight for the airport on Saturday morning.
But the players, coaches as well as the national football association then decided to go ahead with the game in a show of unity with the French.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, Additional reporting by Andrew Deutsch in Amsterdam; Editing by Dominic Evans)
A friendly soccer match between Germany and the Netherlands was cancelled on Wednesday because police in host city Hanover received a "concrete threat," Dutch TV broadcaster NOS reported, citing police.
The stadium was evacuated and two Dutch government ministers were ushered away to catch a flight home.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch)
Exclusive: Paris attacker may have had accomplice on journey through BalkansReutersOne of the Paris suicide attackers may have had an accomplice with him as he traveled through the Balkans to western Europe after entering Greece posing as a Syrian refugee, counter-intelligence and police sources say.
France launches 3rd night of air strikes on Islamic State in Raqqa
France's defence minister said 10 warplanes were targeting Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa for the third consecutive day on Tuesday and vowed that the campaign against the group would intensify in the coming days.
"At this moment, our air force ... 10 fighter jets are again hitting Raqqa, and as you know tomorrow the aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle will leave for the eastern Mediterranean to continue strikes on specific targets in particular around Raqqa and Deir ez-Zour," Jean-Yves Le Drian told TF1 tv channel.
He added that he believed Russia's position was shifting since confirmation that a tourist plane full of Russians was blown up by Islamic State over the Sinai last month.
"Russia is shifting because today Russian cruise missiles hit Raqqa. Maybe today this grand coalition with Russia is possible because it has evolved," he said, referring to President Francois Hollande's call to create a large coalition against the group.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Crispian Balmer)
French police issue photo to identify Stade de France bomber
French police on Tuesday published a photo of a man they want to identify, saying he was one of the suicide bombers at the Stade de France soccer stadium in Paris on Friday.
A judicial official confirmed the photo was the man suspected of having been registered in Greece, but while investigators were leaning towards the passport being real, they did not think it belonged to the suicide bomber.
After the series of attacks in Paris on Friday in which at least 129 people died, a Syrian passport was found next to the dead body of one of three suicide bombers who detonated their belts and died at the stadium.
The passport carried the name of Ahmad Al Mohammad, born on Sept. 10 1990 from Idlib, in northwest Syria.
The French prosecutor's office said at the time that the passport was being checked as to whether it belonged to the dead man, but they said the body's fingerprints matched with print of a person registered under that name in Greece in October 2015.
(Reporting By John Irish and Chine Labbe; Editing by Crispian Balmer)
U.S. Senate's Reid says does not think Syrian refugee program should be paused
he process for vetting refugees needs to be as strong as possible, U.S. Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid said on Tuesday, but he did not think the program for admitting Syrian refugees should be paused at this stage.
Speaking to reporters at the Capitol, Reid, the Senate minority leader, said the White House is looking at the issue of Syrian refugees and he expects it to say more on the issue soon.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Video footage triggers search for extra assailant in Paris shootings
French investigators have determined from video footage that there were three men in a car used for the shootings at bars and restaurants in Paris on Friday and that one unidentified additional man was now being sought, two sources told Reuters.
"Three men were in the black Seat used to fire on the bar terraces and restaurants," a judicial source said.
The source said that investigators were now sure that alongside Salah Abdeslam, who is being sought by police, and his brother Brahim who blew himself up at the scene, there was a third man, whom they have yet to identify.
"He is therefore being sought," a second source close to the investigation said.
(Reporting By Chine Labbe; writing by John Irish; editing by Andrew Callus)
Cell phone believed to have been used by Paris attacker recovered -CNN
A cell phone believed to have been used by one of the attackers in the Paris shooting and bombing incidents last week has been recovered, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing officials.
CNN said it contained a message to the effect of "OK, we're ready."
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
After Paris attacks, English football fans salute France by roaring out the 'Marseillaise'ReutersEnglish football fans saluted France on Tuesday by roaring out the 'Marseillaise' national anthem at a friendly match which became a show of solidarity joined by British politicians and royalty just days after Islamic State militants struck Paris.
Two suspected explosive devices discovered in Hanover - n-tv reporter on CNN
Authorities in Hanover, Germany, have discovered one explosive device that was meant to be detonated inside a soccer stadium and a second suspicious device at a train station, a reporter for Germany's n-tv told CNN.
The reporter said the train station was being evacuated.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
