Paris attacks
French police raid an apartment in Saint Denis following attacks that killed 129 people in Paris last week. Live updates from Paris and around the world.
Carnage in Paris sends shudders through tourist sectorReutersThe carnage in Paris has sentshudders through the tourism sector in one of the world's mostvisited cities with hotel owners, tour operators and others inthe industry hoping the expected drop-off in visitors will notlast long.
Investors see little long-term economic impact from the deadly attacks in Paris.
Obama rules out U.S. troops on the ground to fight Islamic StateReutersU.S. President Barack Obama on Monday ruled out a shift in strategy in the fight against the Islamic State despite the deadly attacks in Paris last week, saying putting U.S. troops on the ground to combat the group "would be a mistake."
French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech at a special congress of the joint upper and lower houses of parliament (National Assembly and Senate) at the Palace of Versailles, near Paris, France, November 16, 2015, following the series of deadly attacks on Friday in the French capital. French President Francois Hollande said on Monday France was at war against cowards, and not in a clash of civilisations, after militant attacks killed at least 129 people in and around Paris last week. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A view shows the bar Les Beguines, in Brussels, Belgium, November 16, 2015. The Brussels bar that documents show was run by the French Abdeslam brothers, one of whom blew himself up in Paris on Friday night and the other who is on the run as Europe's most wanted man, stands empty. Town hall officials in Molenbeek said it had been closed down recently due to what local media said was a prevalence of drugs being taken in Les Beguines. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Hollande wants constitution changes, more security spending
President Francois Hollande said France's constitution needed to be amended to better deal with crisis situations as he addressed both houses of parliament convened at Versailles.
Hollande said he wanted French law to allow dual nationals to be stripped of their French citizenship if they were convicted of terrorism and dual nationals to be banned from entering France if they presented a "terrorism risk".
He also pledged to increase budgets for security forces and the army.
"That will lead to higher spending, which I take responsibility for," Hollande said.
"I consider that in these circumstances, the security pact prevails over the stability pact," he said, referring to the eurozone budget limits.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Emile Picy; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Tom Heneghan)
Hollande says France at war against 'cowards', not 'civilizations'ReutersFrench President Francois Hollande said on Monday France was at war against cowards, and not in a clash of civilizations, after militant attacks killed at least 129 people in and around Paris last week.
Britain hires spies, France seeks tougher EU border security after attacksReutersAfter the deadliest attack onEurope in over a decade, Britain said on Monday it would hiremore spies while France called for better intelligence sharingand tougher controls on the EU's external borders against armssmugglers and Islamist militants.
Attack suspect personified the enemy France can't findReutersIsmael Omar Mostefai, the first of the perpetrators of the bloody massacre in Paris to have been identified, personified the dilemma facing French authorities as they struggle to fight an enemy they cannot find.
President Obama seems to be at odds with some Republicans about whether to beef up the ground presence of U.S. troops in the fight with Islamic State.
Speaking at a news conference following a G20 leaders' summit in Turkey, Obama said putting more U.S. troops on the ground would "be a mistake."
Meanwhile, Jeb Bush and other Republican presidential candidates said more U.S. troops were needed to counter Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq but stopped short of calling for the deployment of significant numbers of combat personnel.
Four U.S. states shut doors to Syrian refugees after Paris attackReutersTexas and Arkansas on Monday joined two other U.S. states that have said they will no longer accept Syrian refugees, contending that allowing in people from that war-torn country was too dangerous following Friday's deadly Paris attack.
Israel offers France "any intelligence or operational assistance required for the struggle against terrorism" - @Bogie_Yaalon12:21 PM - 16 Nov 2015
Six U.S. states shut doors to Syrian refugees after Paris attackReutersTexas, Arkansas, Indiana and Louisiana on Monday joined two other U.S. states in saying they will no longer accept Syrian refugees, contending it is too dangerous to let in people from that war-torn country following Friday's deadly Paris attack.
German police detain Algerian in connection with Paris attacks
German police have detained an Algerian man in a refugee reception centre in connection with the attacks in Paris, officials said on Monday.
The man, detained in the town of Arnsberg in western Germany, is being investigated on suspicion of having told Syrian refugees at the centre in recent days that fear and terror would be spread in the French capital.
He is also alleged to have spoken about a bomb. The senior public prosecutor in Arnsberg, Werner Wolff, said checks were being made into whether the allegations were credible.
"There is currently an investigation into whether the man is an accomplice or a confidant," said Ralf Jaeger, Interior Minister for the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.
Jaeger added that there was no solid evidence at the moment that the attackers in Paris had a connection to North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW).
"There is also no concrete evidence that attacks are planned in NRW or the (German) federal republic," he said, adding that the situation was nonetheless "very serious".
The authorities had their eyes on some Salafi Islamists and German jihadists who had been in Syria and Iraq, said Jaeger.
"Fifty who have returned are known," he added.
In Friday evening's coordinated suicide bombings and shootings in Paris, 129 people were killed.
(Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel and Ralph Boulton)
PHOTOS: As more names of victims are starting to emerge, their social media profiles show a portrait of their lives.
Exclusive: After Paris, Americans want U.S. to do more to attack Islamic State - Reuters/Ipsos pollReutersA majority of Americans want the United States to intensify its assault on the Islamic State following the Paris attacks, but most remain opposed to sending troops to Iraq or Syria, where the militant group is based, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.
U.N. urges compassion for refugees in wake of Paris attacks
The United Nations on Monday urged countries to treat refugees with "compassion and empathy" after deadly attacks in Paris sparked some European demands to halt an influx of migrants and several U.S. states closed their doors to Syrian refugees.
Some politicians in Europe and North America have warned that countries face big risks by admitting refugees without rigorously determining if any could be dangerous extremists.
Concerns were raised after authorities said the holder of a Syrian passport found near the body of one of the gunmen who died in Friday night's attacks in Paris was registered as a refugee in several European countries last month. (Full Story)
The militant group Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a series of attacks in Paris that killed 129 people. Islamic State, also known as Daesh, controls swathes of territory in Syria and Iraq, where it has declared a caliphate.
"The reaction to the wave of refugees that we're seeing should be one of compassion and empathy. These are people who are fleeing the very destruction of Daesh that we're seeing in Paris," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.
"Obviously it is understandable that countries need to take whatever measures they need to take to protect their own citizens against any form of terrorism. But obviously focusing that on refugees, vulnerable people who are themselves fleeing violence, I think would not be the right way to go," he said.
Europe has faced a flood of more than 800,000 migrants and refugees this year escaping wars and deprivation in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. About half of those arriving come from Syria, according to the U.N. refugee agency.
Since the Paris bloodshed, populist leaders around Europe have rushed to demand a halt to an influx of refugees and migrants. Poland said it could not accept migrants under EU quotas without security guarantees.
Seven U.S. governors have said they would not allow Syrian refugees to be settled in their states, contending it is too dangerous to let in people from that war-torn country following the Paris attacks.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
