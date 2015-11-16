Obama says U.S. military could march into Mosul, Raqqa or Ramadi and temporarily clear out Islamic State, but would see a repetition of what have seen before.
Obama says if sent 50,000 troops into Syria, what would happen if attach in Yemen or Libya
Obama says a strategy has to be one that can be sustained. Obama w ill look for more partners for U.S. strategy in Syria, will double down on strategies that work.
Obama says he has not underestimated ability of Islamic State.
Obama says there has been acute awareness from my administration from start that is possible for group like Islamic State to have ability to strike in West
Obama says has worked with European partners to disrupt plots, sadly not in time for Paris.
Obama says if they have handful of people who don't mind dying, they can kill lots of people.
Obama says it's not their sophistication or weapons but their ideology and willingness to die.
Obama says when I said we were containing spread of IS in Iraq, Syria, is because we have shrunk territory they control.
German foreign minister Steinmeier says cannot see that we are moving towards invoking NATO's mutual defense guarantee after Paris attacks.
Obama says al Qaeda in Yemen has consistently tried to target West, consistently working to disrupt those acts.
Obama says need to recognize that this is not conventional warfare.
Obama says we play into ISIL narrative when we act as they are a state and use routine military tactics. These are killers with fantasies of glory, savvy in social media.
LIVE: Obama says to reclaim territory from Islamic State will require end to Syria civil war.
"France is at war," Hollande tells rare meeting of two chambers of parliament.
Obama says everyday we have threat streams coming through the intelligence transom. The concerns about potential ISIL attacks in West have been there for over a year now.
Obama says there were no specific mentions of this particular attack that have been given to French authorities.
Hollande says "France not engaged in a way of civilizations because those assassins don't represent any" civilization
Obama says he has not seen particular strategies from critics that would make a difference in Syria.
Obama says no fly zone, safe zones are "well meaning"
Obama says has determined no fly zones for Syria would be counterproductive.
Obama says "I do not take actions either because it is going to work politically or because it is going to make America look tough"
Obama says we'll do what's required to keep the American people safe.
Hollande says France will intensify operations in Syria.
Hollande says Friday's attacks were decided and planned in Syria, organized in Belgium, carried out in France.
Obama says his strategy has the best chance of working even though it doesn't offer the satisfaction of a "neat headline"
Obama says the strategy that we are pursuing in Syria is the right one.
Hollande says France at war against "cowards", not "civilisations"
French President Francois Hollande said on Monday France was at war against cowards, and not in a clash of civilisations, after militant attacks killed at least 129 people in and around Paris last week.
"France is at war," Hollande told parliamentarians. "But we're not engaged in a war of civilisations, because these assassins do not represent any."
It was the first time in more than six years that a French president addressed both houses of parliament, the Senate and the National Assembly, convened in a so-called Congress at Versailles. It is a procedure reserved for constitutional revisions and major presidential speeches.
"Our democracy has triumphed before over adversaries that were much more formidable than these cowards," Hollande told the legislators in the former royal palace.
Hollande says in coming days will meet Obama and Putin.
Hollande says we need a single big coalition on Syria.
Obama says if there was a swift and quick solution to Islamic State, I assure you that U.S., France, Turkey others would have implemented those strategies.
Hollande says wants EU agreement on air passenger name registry by year-end
Hollande says France wants rapid implementation of "coordinated and systematic controls" of EU's internal and external borders.
Hollande says need effective control of EU external borders otherwise there would be return to national borders and "deconstruction of EU."
Obama says equating Paris attacks to Islamic views is counterproductive
Obama says most vicious terror organizations at moment are ones that claim to be speaking for "true Muslims."
Hollande says will table a bill to extend state of emergency by three months.
Obama says Muslim leaders around the world have to ask serious questions about how did extremist ideologies take root. Non-Muslims cannot stereotype, but Muslim community has to think about how children are bot being infected with twisted notions justified by religion.
Hollande says must amend French constitution for crisis situations.
Obama says there have been times where there has not been enough pushback against extremism from Muslim community.
Obama says refugees fleeing Syria are the most harmed by terrorism, most vulnerable to civil war and strife
Obama says G20 affirmed importance of not closing hearts to Syrian refugees.
Obama says refugees are putting strains on resources of Europe, particularly Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon.
Hollande says law must allow stripping citizens of dual nationality of their French citizenship if condemned for terrorism.
Hollande says constitution review must allow to bar a dual national from entering French territory if presents a "terrorism risk."