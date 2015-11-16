Paris attacks
French police raid an apartment in Saint Denis following attacks that killed 129 people in Paris last week. Live updates from Paris and around the world.
-
(From L) French Minister for Higher Education and Research Thierry Mandon, French Education Minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, French President Francois Hollande and French Prime Minister Manuel Valls observe a minute of silence at the Sorbonne University in Paris to pay tribute to victims of Friday's Paris attacks November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane de Sakutin/Pool
-
Belgian national Abaaoud could be commander of Paris attacks- sourcePARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - A Belgian national who is currently in Syria is suspected of being behind Friday's attacks in Paris, acccording to a source close to the French investigation."He appears to be the brains behind several planned attacks in Europe," the source told Reuters, adding that the man, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, was the investigators' best lead as the person likely behind the killing of at least 129 people in Paris on Friday.According to RTL Radio, Abaaoud is a 27 year-old from the Molenbeek suburb of Brussels, home to other members of the militant Islamist cell that carried out the attacks.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Belgian prosecutors say five of seven suspects released
Five of seven suspects arrested in Brussels during the weekend over possible links to the Paris attacks have been released, Belgian prosecutors said on Monday.
"It is correct that five people have been released, the judge still has to decide about the two others," a spokesman for the Belgian prosecutors said.
-
-
-
Belgian police stage a raid, in search of suspected muslim fundamentalists linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves HermanBelgian police stage a raid, in search of suspected muslim fundamentalists linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves HermanBelgian police stage a raid, in search of suspected muslim fundamentalists linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves HermanBelgian police stage a raid, in search of suspected muslim fundamentalists linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
1 of 4
-
Wanted Paris suspect Abdeslam has not been arrested - RTBF - RTRSBRUSSELS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Belgian public broadcaster RTBF said on Monday that police had detained a person during a raid in the Brussels district of Molenbeek, but that it was not wanted Paris suspect Salah Abdeslam.Earlier, broadcaster RTL said Abdeslam, a Frenchman wanted in connection with the Paris attacks, had been arrested.Officials were not immediately available for comment.
-
-
-
Anonymous hackers declare war on Islamic State after Paris attacksLONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Anonymous hackers collective is preparing to unleash waves of cyberattacks on Islamic State following the attacks in Paris last week that killed 129 people, it said in a video posted online.A man wearing a Guy Fawkes mask said the Islamic State militants who claimed responsibility for the Paris attacks were "vermin" and Anonymous would hunt them down."These attacks cannot remain unpunished," the man said in the video, speaking in French."We are going to launch the biggest operation ever against you. Expect many cyberattacks. War has been declared. Get ready," the man said, without giving details of what the attacks would involve. "We don't forgive and we don't forget."Anonymous is an international network of activist computer hackers which has claimed responsibility for many cyberattacks.
-
Municipal employees deploy a banner with the drawing "Peace for Paris" by French artist Jean Jullien as people observe a minute of silence at the city hall in Nantes, France, to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks on Friday in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
-
-
-
Ground operation in Syria not discussed at G20 summit - Turkish foreign minister
World leaders meeting at a G20 summit in Turkey did not discuss the possibility of a military ground operation in Syria and Turkey is not planning to launch any such offensive itself, its foreign minister said on Monday.
Feridun Sinirlioglu said new security measures would be taken against Islamic State, but did got give details, and said Turkey had been sharing intelligence with its allies in the wake of Friday's attacks claimed by the jihadist group in Paris.
He also said the prospect of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad standing in any election in Syria was "not an option".
(Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)
-
-
An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud that was published in the Islamic State's online magazine Dabiq and posted on a social media website. A Belgian national currently in Syria and believed to be one of Islamic State's most active operators is suspected of being behind Friday's attacks in Paris, acccording to a source close to the French investigation. According to RTL Radio, Abaaoud is a 27-year-old from the Molenbeek suburb of Brussels, home to other members of the militant Islamist cell suspected of having carried out the attacks. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV
-
Belgium holds two suspects on terrorism charges
Two of the seven people detained in Belgium on Saturday are being held on terrorism charges, Belgian federal prosecutors said on Monday.
The two face charges of leading a terrorist attack and taking part in the activities of a terrorist organisation. Five of the seven also detained on Saturday were released after going before a judge.
The prosecutors also said that the search of a house in the Brussels district of Molenbeek, which was under police siege for four hours, failed to produce evidence and no arrests were made.
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek, Philip Blenkinsop)
-
EU countries plan crackdown on firearms after Paris attacks
The European Union plans to tighten rules governing the issue and use of guns, EU officials said after interior ministers were summoned to a crisis meeting in Brussels following the deadly attacks by armed militants in Paris.
Ministers, who will meet on Friday, will try to push through quickly rules aimed at making it more difficult to acquire weapons and to track them better - possibly marking firearms with serial numbers - and do more to ensure that guns de-activated for sale as collectors items cannot be fired again.
Firearms can be de-activated so that they can no longer be used for lethal action. But loopholes and different national legislation among EU members can be exploited allowing for weapons, though to be out of use, to be re-activated.
This is particularly pressing because of evidence that the January attack on French magazine Charlie Hebdo was carried out with Kalashnikov rifles that had previously been decommissioned for legal sale, EU officials say.
The European Commission, the EU executive, has been working since 2013 on new rules for common minimum standards across the EU on deactivation of weapons, and on a review of existing legislation on firearms to "reduce the legal uncertainty caused by national divergences", an EU official said.
"Work on this is now being significantly accelerated," a Commission spokeswoman told a news briefing on Monday.
As weapons can be brought into Europe from neighbouring countries, ministers on Friday will address ways of strengthening checks at the external borders of the passport-free Schengen area, which includes most EU nations.
Schengen's practice of open borders is already under strain from the chaotic flow of migrants from the Middle East.
EU countries also plan to speed up talks to reach an agreement on sharing travellers' data that has been long opposed by EU lawmakers on the grounds it would infringe people's privacy.
EU negotiators will meet on Tuesday to break a stalemate between national governments and the European Parliament on the issue, but it is unclear whether there will be progress.
(Editing by Alastair Macdonald and Richard Balmforth)
-
-
-
ReutersThe Anonymous hackers collective is preparing to unleash waves of cyberattacks on Islamic State following the attacks in Paris last week that killed 129 people, it said in a video posted online.
The Anonymous hackers collective is preparing to unleash waves of cyberattacks on Islamic State following the attacks in Paris last week that killed 129 people, it said in a video posted online.
A man wearing a Guy Fawkes mask said the Islamic State militants who claimed responsibility for the Paris attacks were "vermin" and Anonymous would hunt them down.
"These attacks cannot remain unpunished," the man said in the video, speaking in French.
"We are going to launch the biggest operation ever against you. Expect many cyberattacks. War has been declared. Get ready," the man said, without giving details of what the attacks would involve. "We don't forgive and we don't forget."
Anonymous is an international network of activist computer hackers which has claimed responsibility for many cyberattacks.
(Editing by David Clarke and Giles Elgood)
-
#Paris attacks ripple through global markets: https://t.co/2SaSxKDKIw9:49 AM - 16 Nov 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
French soccer team wants to play England game for symbolic reasons - FA
The French soccer federation wanted Tuesday's friendly international against England to go ahead at Wembley Stadium mainly for symbolic reasons, FA chief executive Martin Glenn told a news conference on Monday.
France were playing world champions Germany in Paris on Friday as a wave of attacks hit the city, killing at least 132 people.
The France squad spent Friday night inside the Stade de France with the Germany squad after the conclusion of the match.
"We spoke to the French Federation on Saturday, and were in touch with the French presidents' office and there were two conditions to hold the game," said Glenn.
"UK authorities and government need to make sure it was safe and the French wanted to play. They wanted to go ahead, for mainly symbolic reasons, and we were very happy to meet their concerns."
Glenn advised supporters to get to the game early because of the extra security checks that will be carried out in the wake of the deadly attacks that also left more than 350 people wounded.
Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks and said it sent militants with suicide bombing belts and carrying machine guns to various locations in the heart of Paris.
"I just want to reconfirm that the security apparatus and the people that advise us say that there is no material risk so the game should go ahead. We would like fans to turn up earlier and we will do more checks," Glenn added.
(Writing by Ken Ferris, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Putin says Russia ready to support Syrian opposition in fight with Islamic State
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia is ready to support Syria's opposition with air strikes in their fight against Islamic State.
"I can confirm that we have established contacts with ... Syrian opposition on the battlefield which asked us to conduct air strikes," Putin said on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Turkey's Antalya.
Separately, he said that only after traces of explosives are found on debris of a Russian plane that crashed last month in Egypt can conclusions about what had caused the crash be made.
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video