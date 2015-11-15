Paris attacks
French police raid an apartment in Saint Denis following attacks that killed 129 people in Paris last week. Live updates from Paris and around the world.
-
-
Oil prices seen under pressure as Paris attacks spark demand worriesReutersPrices of oil and other commodities will come under renewed pressure on Monday on fears that Friday night's deadly attacks on Paris will further slow the global economy.
-
Paris attacks: The West’s fatal misunderstanding of Islamic StateReutersUntil perhaps Friday, the main perception among Western intelligence agencies and Washington policymakers has been that Islamic State poses “no immediate threat” to the United States or the West.
-
At G20, Obama vows renewed effort to eliminate Islamic StateReutersU.S. President Barack Obama vowed on Sunday to step up efforts to eliminate Islamic State in Syria and prevent it from carrying out attacks like those in Paris, while European leaders urged Russia to focus its military efforts on the radical Islamists.
-
From small French town to Syria: the journey of a Western jihadi
An online profile of one of the men in a video posted by Islamic State after mass shootings and suicide bombings in Paris shows how hard it is to predict where the next threat will emerge.
Unlike the sons of Muslim immigrants wanting to reconnect with their identities, the blue-eyed man, who spoke from an undisclosed location in the online profile, said his family came from a small town in France.
"I was born into a Christian family and baptized as a child but we never spoke about religion and (my parents) never took me to church except for weddings and other formal occasions," he said as images of a baptism were shown.
Read more at Reuters
-
-
-
Iraq says it shared information that France, U.S., Iran were targetsReutersIraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari has said his country's intelligence services shared information they had which indicated that France, the United States and Iran were among countries being targeted for attack.
-
British jihadist may have planned Paris-style attack in Istanbul: sourcesReutersTurkish authorities suspect a high-profile British jihadist detained in Turkey last week may have been planning attacks in Istanbul similar to those in Paris, two security sources told Reuters on Sunday.
-
Partying on a Friday, many Paris victims were bright young thingsReutersStanding before a makeshift memorial to the dead, strewn with candles, flowers and scribbled notes, Caroline Pallut hid her tears behind dark glasses.
-
French attacks cast uncomfortable spotlight on Brussels districtReutersJan Bartunek and Barbara Lewis
-
French Muslims fear repercussions from Paris attacksReutersFor the second time this year France's Muslims have seen carnage brought to the streets of Paris by a few radical Islamists and fear that they will now suffer as a consequence.
-
-
-
-
-
UK's Cameron to urge Putin to focus on fight against IS
British Prime Minister David Cameron has said he will urge Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to focus Russian air strikes in Syria on Islamic State militants.
"We have our differences with the Russians, not least because they've done so much to degrade the non-ISIL opposition to Assad, people who could be part of the future of Syria," Cameron told reporters on Sunday ahead of a meeting with Putin on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Turkey.
"The conversation I want to have with Vladimir Putin is to say, look, there is one thing we agree about, which is (that) we'd be safer in Russia, we'd be safer in Britain if we destroy ISIL. That's what we should be focusing on."
Cameron also said the attacks in Paris had made it "even more clear" that Islamic State militants must be defeated, whether in Iraq or Syria.
Britain is participating in air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, but will not extend the mission to Syria unless the move is endorsed by lawmakers, something that has until now appeared unlikely.
"Others are taking action in Syria which we both support and enable, but we've got to keep on making the case that we will be safer in the UK, in France, right across Europe, if we destroy this death cult once and for all," he told reporters.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Paul Sandle)
-
-
Two more Frenchmen identified as Paris attackers - prosecutor
Police have identified two more French nationals who blew themselves up in the coordinated attacks in Paris on Friday, the prosecutor said, and also put out a request for a Belgian-born man they warned was dangerous.
"Two more terrorists killed in the night of Nov. 13 were today formally identified through finger prints," the prosector said in a statement, adding they were French and living in Belgium.
The two men, aged 20 and 31, were suicide bombers at the Stade de France and at a bar in the 11th district.
On their Twitter feed the police said they were also seeking a Belgian-born man, Abdeslam Salah in connection with the attack, describing him "dangerous".
(Reporting By John Irish, Editing by Leigh Thomas)
-
[AppelàTémoin] La #PJ recherche 1 individu susceptible d'être impliqué ds les attentats du 13/11/2015 #ParisAttacks https://t.co/Gpr4MY1I5312:08 PM - 15 Nov 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT) French police are questioning the relatives of one of the suicide attackers who brought carnage to Paris as a row over Europe's refugee crisis re-ignited, with conservatives demanding an end to ''the days of uncontrolled immigration''.
-
-
-
-
Hundreds run from gathering in central Paris, reason unknownPolice react to a suspicious vehicle near La Carillon restaurant following a series of deadly attacks in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Hundreds of people who had been gathered at Place de la Republique in central Paris dispersed suddenly on Sunday evening for reasons that were not clear, a Reuters witness said.
The people suddenly all began running away from the square.
TV pictures that had earlier been showing people gathered around a monument to commemorate those killed in Friday's Islamist militant shootings later showed the scene nearly empty.
An official from the emergency services said some members of the public believed they had heard gunfire, however they had no confirmation of any shooting.
(Reporting by Morade Azzouz; Editing by Andrew Callus)
-
EXCLUSIVE: U.S. delivers ammunition to Syrian Arab fighters battling Islamic State
The United States has carried out a fresh delivery of ammunition to fighters from the Syrian Arab Coalition battling Islamic State in northern Syria, pushing ahead with a strategy that initially unnerved ally Turkey, a U.S. official told Reuters on Sunday.
The delivery of ammunition represented only the second time the United States has moved to arm the Syrian Arab Coalition, a collection of about 10-12 groups numbering about 5,000 fighters. They are working with Kurds and others to claw back land from Islamic State.
In a shift in approach, the latest U.S. resupply operation was completed on Saturday by delivering the weaponry by land, the U.S. official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
It was not immediately clear who transported the ammunition into Syria, but the official said American troops did not drive them into the country.
Further details on the operation were not immediately available.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Leslie Adler)
-
U.S., France agree on concrete steps in fight against Islamic StateReutersThe United States and France agreed on concrete steps to ramp up the fight against Islamic State during a phone call between U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter and French Minister of Defense Jean-Yves Le Drian, the Pentagon said in a statement on Sunday.
-
-
-
Panic-stricken people who had gathered at Le Carillon restaurant in Paris, the site of one of last Friday's attacks, suddenly run away from the scene en masse for reasons that were not immediately clear. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
-
Stunned for a day, Parisians flock back to square to protestReutersOne of Paris's favorite sites for protests, almost empty in the immediate wake of bloody attacks on Friday, filled up again on Sunday despite a ban on public rallies and a tense atmosphere among the thousands of French demonstrators.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Paris attacks: an international joint venture in violence
Early leads in the investigation into the deadly Paris attacks point to the likelihood of a team led by French nationals, based in Belgium, and which may have used a refugee route from Syria via Greece to link up for their killing spree.
Details are only slowly emerging of the seven dead attackers and an eighth assailant still on the run who perpetrated strikes on Paris bars, a concert hall and a soccer stadium that killed 132 people and injuring 349.
But elements pieced together so far suggest a well-organized and trained multinational commando team, backed by an equally cross-border network reaching from the Middle East to Brussel's rundown suburbs, via the Greek island of Leros and the French cathedral town of Chartres - and possibly involving Germany.
The international reach of their network prompted French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve to call for an urgent European Union meeting to assess what new security measures the bloc needs to counter such threats.
"The abject attack was prepared overseas, mobilized a team based on Belgium territory and benefited from support in France," he told a news conference with his Belgium counterpart.
Click here to read more.
-
Commentary from across the web:
BuzzFeed: Paris Attacks Stoke Fears Of Refugees And That’s What ISIS Wants
New York Times: To save Paris, defeat ISIS
The Guardian: Amid the grief, we must defend the values that define us
The Nation: After the Paris attacks, a call for justice -- not vengeance
-
CBS substitutes episodes for two TV shows after Paris attacks
CBS rescheduled two television episodes of its original series "Supergirl" and "NCIS Los Angeles" out of sensitivities to this week's deadly attacks in Paris, the network said on Sunday.
The rescheduled episode of "Supergirl," a new show about a young, female superhero, dealt with bombings in the fictitious National City and had been scheduled to run on Monday, the network said in a statement. In its place, CBS will air an episode focusing on the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
"NCIS Los Angeles," a law enforcement drama, had been scheduled to air an episode on Monday about women recruited by extremist organizations. In its place the network said it will broadcast an episode unrelated to warfare or religious extremism.
Click here to read more.
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video