Paris attacks
French police raid an apartment in Saint Denis following attacks that killed 129 people in Paris last week. Live updates from Paris and around the world.
There have been numerous reports of hostages in the Bataclan tweeting and posting on Facebook. Reuters has not yet been able to independently verify the identity of the person who posted this about 5 p.m.
Obama calls Paris attacks 'outrageous attempt to terrorize' civilians
President Barack Obama pledged his government's support to France on Friday after a series of attacks in Paris, but said he did not yet know the details of what had happened and that the situation was still unfolding.
"Once again we've seen an outrageous attempt to terrorize innocent civilians," Obama told reporters at the White House.
"We stand prepared and ready to provide whatever assistance that the government and the people of France need," he said, and pledged to "bring these terrorists to justice and go after any terrorist networks" involved.
"Those who think that they can terrorize the people of France or the values that they stand for are wrong," Obama said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
France to decree state of emergency, shut borders - Hollande
French President Francois Hollande said a state of emergency would be declared across France and national borders shut following a spate of attacks in Paris on Friday evening in which he said dozens were killed.
Hollande said in a brief statement on television that a cabinet meeting had been called.
"A state of emergency will be declared," Hollande said. "The second measure will be the closure of national borders," he added.
(Reporting by Bate Felix and Ingrid Melander; editing by Ralph Boulton)
In #Paris the hashtag #portesouvertes or #opendoors being used for anyone looking for safe shelter/ cannot get home
On Twitter, people are encouraging each other to open their doors for anyone who feels they need to get off the streets. The hashtag for these updates is #portesouvertes or #opendoors in English.
Here's some fresh reporting from Reuters journalist Andrew Chung:
Julien Pierce, a journalist from Europe1 radio, was inside the Bataclan concert hall when the shootings occurred.
In an eyewitness report posted to the network’s website, Pierce said several “very young” individuals, who were not wearing masks, entered the hall while the concert was underway armed with kalachnikov automatic rifles and started “blindly shooting at the crowd.”
Pierce said the shooting lasted for 12 or 15 minutes. “It was extremely violent and there was a wave of panic. Everyone ran toward the stage.” He did not hear the attackers make any demands.
Pierce said he escaped through an emergency exit. There, he saw about ten bodies on the ground in pools of blood.
The NYPD is in close touch with our French police counterparts as well as our FBI partners here, following the tragic events in Paris. Out of an abundance of caution, as part of an enhanced counterterrorism overlay the Counterterrorism Bureau has made the following deployments: the NYPD Counterterrorism Response Command (CRC) resources as well as the Critical Response Group (SRG), and Hercules Teams have been dispatched to crowded areas around the city out of an abundance of caution to provide police presence, and public reassurance as we follow the developing situation overseas. Specific deployments, at French government locations in New York City, were made immediately after the attacks.NYPD Intelligence Bureau Detectives in France are conducting liaison activities to assist the Paris Police in any way possible, while keeping the NYPD updated on the on-going situation.There is no known indication that the attack has any nexus to New York City. We will continue to follow events closely and adjust our deployments accordingly.-- NYPD statement on Paris attacks
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter is closely monitoring the situation after attacks in Paris on Friday, the Pentagon said in a statement.
The Pentagon said it was not aware of any Defense Department personnel affected by the attacks.
Carter hopes to talk with his French counterpart, Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, this weekend, the statement said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
City-wide curfew now in place in #Paris...the first time this has happened since 1944.
Germany's Merkel says deeply shaken by attacks in Paris
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said early on Saturday that she was deeply shaken by a series of attacks in Paris that French media said had killed at least 60 people.
"I am deeply shaken by the news and pictures that are reaching us from Paris. My thoughts in these hours are with the victims of what appears to be a terrorist attack, as well as with their relatives and all people in Paris," she said in a statement.
"The German government is in contact with the French government and has passed on a message of sympathy and solidarity from the German people," Merkel added.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Paul Carrel)
New York mayor says city is ready for any potential attacks
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday the city was on constant alert and ready for any potential attacks that may follow what U.S. security officials believe was a series of coordinated attacks on the French capital.
"Every time we see an attack like this it is a reminder to be prepared to be vigilant,” de Blasio told ABC 7 television.
(Reporting By Frank McGurty; Editing by Chris Reese)
-
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon condemned on Friday the "despicable terrorist attacks" carried out in Paris.
"He demands the immediate release of the numerous individuals reportedly being held hostage in the Bataclan theatre," a spokesman for Ban said in a statement.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Eric Beech)
Explosions, gunshots heard near Bataclan concert hall Paris - witness
A series of explosions and gunshots were heard around the Paris Bataclan concert hall where hostages were being held on Friday, two Reuters witness at the scene said.
French President Francois Hollande said earlier that an assault was underway after a spate of attacks across the French capital.
Reuters witnesses heard five successive explosions followed by gunshots.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Marine Pennetier; Writing by Bate Felix; editing by Ralph Boulton)
Face à l'effroi, il y a une Nation qui sait se défendre, sait mobiliser ses forces et, une fois encore, saura vaincre les terroristes.
State secretary in German finance ministry: spontaneous moment of silence at EU finance talks in Brussels tonight
