The NYPD is in close touch with our French police counterparts as well as our FBI partners here, following the tragic events in Paris. Out of an abundance of caution, as part of an enhanced counterterrorism overlay the Counterterrorism Bureau has made the following deployments: the NYPD Counterterrorism Response Command (CRC) resources as well as the Critical Response Group (SRG), and Hercules Teams have been dispatched to crowded areas around the city out of an abundance of caution to provide police presence, and public reassurance as we follow the developing situation overseas. Specific deployments, at French government locations in New York City, were made immediately after the attacks.





NYPD Intelligence Bureau Detectives in France are conducting liaison activities to assist the Paris Police in any way possible, while keeping the NYPD updated on the on-going situation.

There is no known indication that the attack has any nexus to New York City. We will continue to follow events closely and adjust our deployments accordingly.





-- NYPD statement on Paris attacks