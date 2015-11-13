Paris attacks
French police raid an apartment in Saint Denis following attacks that killed 129 people in Paris last week. Live updates from Paris and around the world.
Brussels on high alertBy Philip BlenkinsopBelgium put the capital Brussels on maximum security alert on Saturday, shutting the metro and warning people to avoid crowds because of a "serious and imminent" threat of coordinated, multiple attacks by militants.
A week after Paris bombings and shootings carried out by Islamic State militants, of whom one suspect from Brussels is at large, Brussels was placed on the top level "four" in the government's threat scale after a meeting of police, justice and intelligence officials."The result of relatively precise information pointed to the risk of an attack along the lines of what took take place in Paris," Prime Minister Charles Michel told a news conference on Saturday after a meeting of the national security council. Read more
A drawing which reproduces French photographer Robert Doisneau's picture "Le baiser de l'Hotel de ville" (Kiss by the Town Hall) with the words "Not even hurt" over it, is seen on a wall near the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Wary Parisians vow to keep party going one week after attacksParisians braved the cold and rain on Friday to go for drinks and make sure the lights stayed on in the trendy, multicultural eastern parts of the capital that were hit by Islamist militants only a week ago.Many of the 130 victims of last Friday's attacks were enjoying drinks after work on an unusually warm autumn night when Islamic State gunmen sprang from cars and sprayed them with bullets in France's worst violence since World War Two.Tension was still high in Paris at the end of a week in which there were scores of false alarms, episodes of crowd panic and a seven-hour gunfight that left the suspected mastermind of the attacks dead.Though some Parisians were still thinking twice about going out, some 200 figures from the country's cultural and media elite called on France to continue to have fun in defiance of militants who call Paris the "capital of prostitution and vice"."One week on, let's turn on the lights and light up candles in our cafes, streets, squares and towns and make ourselves heard through the music that they hate," they wrote in a tribute published in the Huffington Post on Friday."Make noise and shine light so they understand they have lost," wrote the signatories, who include singer Charles Aznavour, journalist Anne Sinclair and ballet dancer Marie-Claude Pietragalla.
BREAKING: Deadly shooting in restaurant in central Paris: BSM TV4:17 PM - 13 Nov 2015
BREAKING: Shooting incident reported in central Paris, explosion heard near soccer stadium.4:28 PM - 13 Nov 2015
BREAKING: Two explosions heard near Stade de France soccer stadium, where France and Germany were playing match4:34 PM - 13 Nov 2015
BREAKING: Several dead in shootings in Paris, police source says.4:36 PM - 13 Nov 2015
BREAKING: As many as 18 dead reported dead in Paris attacks: BFM TV4:41 PM - 13 Nov 2015
Hostage taking under way at the Paris Bataclan concert place - BFM TV
People are being held hostage at the Bataclan concert hall in central Paris after several shots were fired, French news channel BFM TV reported on Friday.
Shooting at the Bataclan began one hour into the concert of a California rock group called Eagles of Death Metal, BFM TV said, adding that one or two people came in and began shooting in the air.
(Reporting by Paris Newsroom; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Ingrid Melander)
I am shocked by events in Paris tonight. Our thoughts and prayers are with the French people. We will do whatever we can to help.by David Cameron via twitter 11/13/2015 10:18:59 PM
U.S. officials believe Paris attacks were coordinated
U.S. security officials believe the series of attacks that shook Paris on Friday night were likely coordinated based on initial reports, a person familiar with developing intelligence assessments said.
"This clearly looks like a coordinated series of attacks," the person said.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball)
Around 60 people inside Paris concert hall where shots heard: BBC
People are being held hostage at the Bataclan concert hall in central Paris after several shots were fired, French news channel BFM TV reported on Friday, and a BBC editor tweeted that about 60 people were inside.
Shooting at the Bataclan began one hour into the concert of a California rock group called Eagles of Death Metal, BFM TV said, adding that one or two people came in and began shooting in the air.
This is the wikipedia page for the Californian band that was reportedly playing inside the Bataclan.
Eagles of Death Metalthe EaglesofDeath Metal moniker, both on the albums and in live shows, frequently under humorous aliases. Despite their band name, EaglesofDeath Metal via WikipediaWikipediavia Wikipedia at 5:27 PM
Hundreds of people have run onto Stade de France pitch after the full-time whistle and are frightened to leave. https://t.co/8HPFO9xRgb5:11 PM - 13 Nov 2015
Britain's Cameron expresses shock on Paris attack, offers help
British Prime Minister David Cameron on Friday said he was shocked by the evening's attacks in Paris and pledged assistance to his European neighbor.
On his verified Twitter account, @David_Cameron, the Conservative Party leader said: "I am shocked by events in Paris tonight. Our thoughts and prayers are with the French people. We will do whatever we can to help."
(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chris Reese)
U.S. not increasing security following Paris attacks -official
U.S. authorities were not stepping up security for transportation infrastructure or public events in the wake of the attacks in Paris on Friday night, a U.S. official said.
The official added that U.S. agencies were monitoring the events and that the American embassy in Paris was seeking to account for U.S. citizens there.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Chris Reese)
