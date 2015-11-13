

A drawing which reproduces French photographer Robert Doisneau's picture "Le baiser de l'Hotel de ville" (Kiss by the Town Hall) with the words "Not even hurt" over it, is seen on a wall near the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wary Parisians vow to keep party going one week after attacks







Parisians braved the cold and rain on Friday to go for drinks and make sure the lights stayed on in the trendy, multicultural eastern parts of the capital that were hit by Islamist militants only a week ago.





Many of the 130 victims of last Friday's attacks were enjoying drinks after work on an unusually warm autumn night when Islamic State gunmen sprang from cars and sprayed them with bullets in France's worst violence since World War Two.





Tension was still high in Paris at the end of a week in which there were scores of false alarms, episodes of crowd panic and a seven-hour gunfight that left the suspected mastermind of the attacks dead.





Though some Parisians were still thinking twice about going out, some 200 figures from the country's cultural and media elite called on France to continue to have fun in defiance of militants who call Paris the "capital of prostitution and vice".





"One week on, let's turn on the lights and light up candles in our cafes, streets, squares and towns and make ourselves heard through the music that they hate," they wrote in a tribute published in the Huffington Post on Friday.





"Make noise and shine light so they understand they have lost," wrote the signatories, who include singer Charles Aznavour, journalist Anne Sinclair and ballet dancer Marie-Claude Pietragalla.