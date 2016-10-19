Extra-Terrestrial News
U.S.-Russian crew blasts off for space stationReuters UKA U.S. astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts blasted off from Kazakhstan on Wednesday for a two-day journey to the International Space Station.
Chinese manned space mission docks with space station - XinhuaReuters UKChina's Shenzhou 11 manned spacecraft has successfully docked with China's Tiangong 2 space lab, and two astronauts have entered the lab, China's official news agency Xinhua said Wednesday.
Orbital rocket blasts off on space station cargo runReuters UKAn unmanned Antares rocket owned by Orbital ATK Inc blasted off from Virginia on Monday with a cargo ship for the International Space Station, marking the booster's return to flight two years after a previous version exploded at liftoff.
Going to Mars? You'll need a little help from your friends! Thank you @NASAJPL @CanberraDSN #ExoMars twitter.com/CanberraDSN/st…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 9:42:03 AM
.@roscosmos delegation lead by Mikhail Khailov visiting @ESA_TGO control room at #ESOC this morning #Russia is a cl… twitter.com/i/web/status/7…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 8:41:02 AM
Three earthlings launched to @Space_Station . As they orbit Earth, we will be streaming #ExoMars #marslanding from 1… twitter.com/i/web/status/7…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 8:32:31 AM
It means everything is within standard expectations. Basically they mean "Everything is normal"by ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 8:21:26 AM
"Everything ts nominal, the crew is feeling good": how I love to hear these words. @astro_kimbrough gives us the th… twitter.com/i/web/status/7…by Thomas Pesquet via twitter retweeted by esaoperations 10/19/2016 8:14:31 AM
Crew of Soyuz MS-02 feeling good, launch is going smoothly. twitter.com/roscosmos/stat…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 8:14:17 AM
Watch here with @Thom_astro : nasa.gov/multimedia/nas… twitter.com/Thom_astro/sta…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 8:07:57 AM
Live now watch 3 earthlings be launched into space. nasa.gov/multimedia/nas…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 8:06:10 AM
Rosetta crash lands on comet, brings historic mission to an endReuters UKThe European Space Agency said the Rosetta spacecraft has crash-landed on a comet after an historic 12 years spent chasing it across more than 6 billion kilometres of space.
European Space Agency staff member Mattial Malmer poses with a comet 67P/ Churyumov-Gerasimenko shaped pillow at the ESA's headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany
In case you missed it - our reporter TIlman Blasshofer interviewed ESA scientist Matt Taylor about the Rosetta mission
Sweets shaped like comet 67P/ Churyumov-Gerasimenko are pictured at the European Space Agency's headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany
Matt Taylor, overcome: "Rock'n'roll, Rosetta."by Emily Lakdawalla via twitter retweeted by esaoperations 9/30/2016 11:29:14 AM
Deep Space Network signal from Rosetta has disappeared...
#CometLanding v2.0
#Rosetta http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtmSqs8WYAAM2-X.pngby joelwmparker via twitter retweeted by esaoperations 9/30/2016 11:27:44 AM
-
.@ESA_Rosetta Spacecraft Ops Manager Sylvain Lodiot on the voice loop at #ESOC : Flight dynamics, thank you for everything #cometlandingby ESA Operations via twitter 9/30/2016 11:25:52 AM
Screenshot of the last packet received from @ESA_Rosetta #CometLanding http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtmR4peXYAEUz5_.jpgby ESA Operations via twitter 9/30/2016 11:23:19 AM
Before & after: @ESA_Rosetta signal peak just prior to #cometlanding - then it was gone http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtmR-ESW8AAROhT.jpgby ESA Operations via twitter 9/30/2016 11:22:59 AM
SL: "OD SOM we have LOS"
AA: "SOM OD confirmed"
SL: "This is the end of the @ESA_Rosetta mission, thank you and goodbye" #CometLandingby ESA Operations via twitter 9/30/2016 11:21:10 AM
-
LOSS OF SIGNAL #LOS European Space Agency confirms end of contact w/ @ESA_Rosetta . Operations complete at 720mn km… twitter.com/i/web/status/7…by ESA Operations via twitter 9/30/2016 11:20:16 AM
Incredible view 1.2 km from the surface! #CometLanding ow.ly/JLUg304IvNt http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtmRFuZXYAAj1wF.jpgby ESA Rosetta Mission via twitter retweeted by esaoperations 9/30/2016 11:19:06 AM
"Less than 200m!!! 3 min to impact" @ESA_Rosetta #CometLandingby ESA Operations via twitter 9/30/2016 11:16:48 AM
Confirmation of final @ESA_Rosetta slews as it turns to face the landing site #CometLanding http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtmP137XYAQxVak.jpgby ESA Operations via twitter 9/30/2016 11:15:01 AM
Engineer Matthias E: "Getting the last science... Now we have confirmed science on ground from lower than 600m" @ESA_Rosetta #CometLandingby ESA Operations via twitter 9/30/2016 11:11:59 AM
by ESA Operations via twitter 9/30/2016 11:09:43 AM
Science still streaming down from @ESA_Rosetta to #ESOC as we await confirmation of #CometLanding http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtmLlsUWcAATAqa.jpgby ESA Operations via twitter 9/30/2016 10:55:54 AM
Visualisation showing @ESA_Rosetta on the comet surface. #CometLanding should have already taken place out in deep… twitter.com/i/web/status/7…by ESA Operations via twitter 9/30/2016 10:48:46 AM
up there, the spacecraft has just been passivated.by Armelle Hubault via twitter retweeted by esaoperations 9/30/2016 10:41:27 AM
NOW: 720 million km away, @ESA_Rosetta is doing its #CometLanding - we'll see confirmation at 13:19 CESTby ESA Operations via twitter 9/30/2016 10:39:23 AM
A comet, 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko, being studied by Europe's orbiting Rosetta spacecraft is shown in this handout photo taken August 22, 2014 and provided by the European Space Agency on September 28, 2015. ESA-Rosetta/Navcam-CC BY-SA IGO 3.0/Handout via Reuters/File
From here we'll be adding in the live videos and updates relating to the world of space technology.
From here we'll be updating news of the launch of the Galileo navigation satellites from French Guiana. Tune in to watch the video feed live.
That's all for the event with Tim Peake. The London marathon takes place this Sunday. Thanks for joining us!
-
There's no specific testing designed for the marathon, but it will contribute to data about Peake's physiological state.
-
He normally runs 10k twice a week - on Earth.
