Extra-Terrestrial News
Live coverage by Reuters of space and extra-terrestrial news with live and prepared videos, photos, and updates from experts and social media.
Peake last ran a marathon in 1999... on Earth.
Water pouches with straws and energy packs will keep him going through the race.
Peake says the harness system is the hardest part of training, it causes chafing around the shoulders and hips and has been tough to get used to.
Peake manages 7.5 miles per hour generally and imagines he will make around 3-3.5 hours to run the marathon on the ISS.
Peake runs in a harness attached to a bungee system that gives him the weight bearing needed to run on the treadmill.
Peake says that weightlessness is the perfect condition for recovering from muscle strains in space. He says he thinks people recover very quickly up there.
Peake says that unfortunately the treadmill is not near a window, so he won't be able to see Earth while he is running in space.
Tim Peake says he will be using an app to follow the route of the real route of the London marathon as he runs on a treadmill in space.
NASA's time lapse of the Auroras - from space
A photo taken by Expedition 46 flight engineer Tim Peake of the European Space Agency (ESA) aboard the International Space Station shows Italy, the Alps, and the Mediterranean on January, 25, 2016. REUTERS/NASA/Tim Peake/Handout
#ICYMI #ExoMars liftoff replay! https://t.co/2uCHq1Prae9:57 AM - 14 Mar 2016
Breeze-M will perform 3 more burns in the next few hrs to give @ESA_TGO the velocity needed to leave Earth & begin its journey to Mars9:49 AM - 14 Mar 2016
Flight Director confirms 1st Burn of Breeze upper stage completed #ExoMars9:48 AM - 14 Mar 2016
We're about to finish our live coverage here but you can still tune in to information videos from ESA.
Use #askESA or #ExoMars to ask questions of the European Space Agency team
Michael Khan points out that the launch is not just the work of ESA but really is a global effort.
On the stage Michael Khan is explaining rocket speeds and the process of separation.Liftoff for #ExoMars 2016 with @ESA_TGO & Schiaparelli; #Proton stage separations underway and fairing jettisoned! https://t.co/nGaO30ngz79:40 AM - 14 Mar 2016
The next chance to launch something to Mars will be in 2018.
This mission will reach Mars on October 19th. (Mark your calendars!)
ESA analyst Michael Khan explains which bits of the rocket drop off as the whole thing heads toward the edge of the atmosphere.
9:34 AM - 14 Mar 2016
LIFTOFF! #ExoMars Trace Gas orbiter & #Schiaparelli start a 500m km journey to the #RedPlanet @ESA_TGO & @ESA_EDM http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cdf6xMeW4AA1xsG.jpgby ESA Operations via twitter 3/14/2016 9:34:42 AM
Exciting to see the rocket lift off there. The Russian proton rocket now heading up into the clouds.
Over to the launch!
ESA analyst Michael Khan is talking at the moment about how the Russian launch works - integrated horizontally and then moved before launch.
ExoMars will be looking at the weather and measuring the atmosphere around Mars. If the trip is successful, there may also be a Rover launched in a few years time.
Views now of the launch pad in Baikonur. Baikonur Cosmodrome is said to be the world's first and one of the largest launchpads in the world.
With t - 10 minutes until #ExoMars blasts off, some important things to note. https://t.co/cSkXr1vVUD9:22 AM - 14 Mar 2016Delete
Urbina says that he wanted to contribute to something larger than himself - such as the exploration of the solar system and to find out what a crew would need to go to Mars.
On stage at the moment, Diego Urbina who was a participant in the Mars 500 simulation experiment.
Michel Denis, flight director #ExoMars avant le lancement. "Les signaux sont verts. Il faut garder la tête froide". https://t.co/0Zz4uVVg3CRetweeted by esaoperations9:15 AM - 14 Mar 2016
Our destination for today as seen 18hrs ago by @esamarswebcam on-board Mars Express #ExoMars https://t.co/Vp00gF3qrU9:13 AM - 14 Mar 2016
Glimpse of #ExoMars #Proton rocket on the launch pad at Baikonur https://t.co/qUzSaczbyl https://t.co/qO4Fv5elbJ8:52 AM - 14 Mar 2016
Ready for the launch.......@QinetiQ_Space @ESA_ExoMars @NASA @QinetiQ https://t.co/Yozgv65snY9:19 AM - 14 Mar 2016
Tests in current space exploration include the creation of water and fuel in space to extend the possibilities of human journeys.
Ahead of the launch, the roles of humans are discussed. 'It's good to know humans are still essential' and the nature of humans as explorers are touched upon. (Good to know we're not obsolete yet!)
Coming up at 0920GMT, we'll have a live stream of the ESA launch from Baikonur Cosmodrome.
Thanks for joining us to tune into Scott Kelly's Q &A. Catch you all next time there's something happening that is extra-terrestrial!
The work we do here every day is extremely hard. It takes a lot of concentration. 20 years from now I'll look back and be proud that I had a career here with four very successful space flights. It wasn't easy and I worked hard at it says Kelly.
The dancing lights of the aurora borealis is shown as the sun emerges from behind the earth in this handout photo taken August 15, 2015 by astronaut Scott Kelly from the International Space Station and provided by NASA August 18, 2015. Photo taken August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Kelly/NASA/Handout
Asked about his upbringing for live in space - Kelly says his brother and he had a sense of freedom very early on.
The continent of Australia is shown in this handout photo taken from the International Space Station by astronaut Scott Kelly and provided by NASA, April 6, 2015.
The dancing lights of the Aurora Borealis is shown over the Pacific northwest taken from the International Space Station by astronaut Scott Kelly in this handout provided by NASA, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Kelly/ESA/NASA/
Numbers wise he says he has not taken lots of photos from the ISS, but he says some of the Aurora and hurricane images were impressive sights.
