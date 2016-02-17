What will this discovery mean for humankind 200 years from now? - Who knows.

When Einstein predicted general relativity the impact could not have been predicted.

When we look back on the era of the Renaissance, we can all agree it's great art, architecture and music.

In 200 years when our descendants look back it will be an understanding of the fundamental laws of the universe.

An exploration of the universe.

I think that cultural gift is more valuable than the technological spin offs.

- What a lovely idea to end the event on.