From a psychological perspective - Kelly says that although he's looking forward to going home but he's not climbing the walls. When he gets back to Houston he'll have several hours of medical tests until around 3am. He says after this he's going to go home and jump into his pool!
Kelly describes being far away from folks on the ground that you love. He says it is a challenge.
What is it like in space? How do you make a comparison for someone who has never been? It's a harsh environment says Scott Kelly. You don't feel perfectly normal. It's just not normal. It's not uncomfortable but different. The fact that everything floats makes your daily life a bit more complicated.
What is it like to spend almost an entire year in on the International Space Station? Commander Kelly will let us know at 1700GMT.
What are gravitational waves?
Einstein's gravitational waves have been detected for the first time. LIGO system detects the ripples created from the collision of two black holes.
What will this discovery mean for humankind 200 years from now? - Who knows. When Einstein predicted general relativity the impact could not have been predicted. When we look back on the era of the Renaissance, we can all agree it's great art, architecture and music. In 200 years when our descendants look back it will be an understanding of the fundamental laws of the universe. An exploration of the universe. I think that cultural gift is more valuable than the technological spin offs. - What a lovely idea to end the event on.
It brings us a much deeper understanding of how warped timespace appears when it is extremely warped - the scientists explain. But they don't think it will bring us closer to time travel.
(L-R) Doctors Gabriela Gonzalez, Rainer Weiss and Kip Thorne applaud the announcement of the detection of gravitational waves, ripples in space and time hypothesized by physicist Albert Einstein a century ago, in Washington February 11, 2016. The waves were detected by twin Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave detectors (LIGO) in Louisiana and Washington states in September 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
That's all from the news presser about the detection of gravitational waves. We hope you were as excited as we were about this news and that the notes and updates helped further understanding.
Roni Gross, curator of the Hebrew University's Albert Einstein Archive, displays original documents related to Albert Einstein's hypothesis of the existence of gravitational waves during a news conference in Jerusalem February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
"We're actually hearing them go thump in the night. We're getting a signal which arrives at Earth, and we can put it on a speaker, and we can hear these black holes go, 'Whoop.' There's a very visceral connection to this observation."
- MIT physicist Matthew Evans.
What does this add to what we have learned in astronomy? These waves make the scientists do astronomy in interesting ways because they are so hard to detect. They're hoping to be lucky enough to witness a supernova at some point. (Aren't we all?)
4:46 PM - 11 Feb 2016
Nailed it. #LIGO https://t.co/uiN9iYmRDe3:36 PM - 11 Feb 2016
And in case you missed it - here it is:This is the signal that was detected on Sept. 14, 2015. A ripple in space-time. #LIGO https://t.co/af53JdSO153:47 PM - 11 Feb 2016
Einstein's the man of the hour but there were a few more people involved in the actual discovery...3 pages of co-authors, 2.5 of authors' affiliations. 1000 scientists in the #LIGO #GravitationalWave collaboration. https://t.co/miDq94xYDF3:57 PM - 11 Feb 2016
By carefully comparing the observed wave form with the results of solving Einstein's equations to high precision, you can see whether or not there is distortion in the shape of the waves as they travel through space - say the scientists.
Would it be disrespectful to the cosmos if I were to use the sound of two black holes colliding for my ringtone, #LIGO?4:35 PM - 11 Feb 2016
Inevitable time travel question arrives.
-
The scientific milestone, announced at a news conference in Washington, was achieved using a pair of giant laser detectors in the United States, located in Louisiana and Washington state, capping a long quest to confirm the existence of these waves. Read more about the groundbreaking detection.
The scientists are talking about the fact that interferometers had been used before to try and spot different aspects of the universe. Different methods are used to try and find gravitational waves, LIGO is just one of them.
Q. What are the plans for the next steps in research?
As if Einstein's ghost wasn't already smug enough. #LIGO3:38 PM - 11 Feb 2016
Two black holes are like a couple on Valentine's Day, the universe is a water bed, gravitational waves are... well you get the picture.3:44 PM - 11 Feb 2016
Fun Prank: Text a scientist that you're "Super excited that GRAVITY WAVES were discovered!"
Watch their head explode.4:16 PM - 11 Feb 2016
A. We were quite confident when this event came in and was vetted. Were we surprised? Was it too good to be true? Absolutely. My reaction was 'WOW'.
-
Audience question: What did you think when you first saw it and in communicating it to the world, is there a sense this is too good to be true?
-
The floor is open to questions - this should be fun.
¡Qué grandes! Esta imagen pasará a la historia. #LIGO https://t.co/nMwCN7f5gL4:06 PM - 11 Feb 2016Delete
"Einstein would be beaming"- description of the LIGO detection and proof of Einstein's hypothesis that gravitational waves exist.
-
The scientists say there will be several windows ahead to listen further to the universe.
LIVE: Researchers talk spacetime fabric at gravitational wave announcement. https://t.co/KO6unjcuud https://t.co/Eo3BIHEOxt3:59 PM - 11 Feb 2016
To create the current display, dimensions were taken away to 'flatten' space and movement of time is described by colours.
-
We'd only seen a calm sea. All that changed when a storm arrived and showed the shape of space bend this way and that.
-
Interferometers generate a pattern which can be measured and analysed.
-
LIGO has been a half century quest. It came out of interferometer R&D in the 60s.
-
Confirmed: #LIGO has detected gravitational waves created by merging black holes https://t.co/5vjPYHEe5X https://t.co/uGPhPqkRvn3:58 PM - 11 Feb 2016
-
LIVE: "This is the first time the universe has spoken to us through gravitational waves." https://t.co/KO6unjcuud https://t.co/6DoM5q40n73:43 PM - 11 Feb 2016
A classic illustration in the presentation shows how large objects can push and pull spacetime fabric around.
-
A reminder of Einstein's discovery 100 years ago. He had the conception that space gets distorted.
-
We'll begin listening to the universe - astrophysics poetry there.
-
Listening to the rhythmic sounds of the universe is amazing. The uptick in tone is part of what confirmed the presence of the wave for these scientists.
