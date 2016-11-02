Extra-Terrestrial News
Not often a gravitational wave detector system makes the top of a trending list.
The tag #LIGO is currently the top trend on Twitter in the UK.
She says they knew they were gravitational waves because they were the shapes expected when you solve Einstein's equations with a computer - they realised it was from the collision of two black holes. How's your math for managing that kind of equation?
Gabriella Gonzalez shows the distortion of space time in a wave form on her display. As she noted earlier, it's important to make the distinction between the thing you are looking for and local 'noise'.
This is Gabriella Gonzalez - spokesperson for the LIGO project. She describes the work done by scientists as a village - a nice analogy.
What's exciting is that there are more things to listen for now that we have heard gravitational waves.
"Up until now we've been deaf to gravitational waves"
LIGO, the detector has been looking for something very tiny. If we were trying to measure the distance between the sun and the nearest star 3.25 light years away - in that space, LIGO has been looking for something about the width of a human hair. Pretty impressive.
In the presentation, we're told that the images - or artist's impressions - are greatly exaggerated so that we can see and understand.
Pack 30 x the mass of the sun into a space at half the speed of light and crash it into another thing made of the same stuff - that's a colossal event in the universe - and one that would generate gravitational waves. Amazing.
Amazing quote to open the event - straight to the point. "We have detected gravitational waves. We did it!" Exciting news, and Einstein was right.
Scientists said on Thursday they have for the first time detected gravitational waves, ripples in space and time hypothesized by physicist Albert Einstein a century ago, in a landmark discovery that opens a new window for studying the cosmos.
Scientists await word on gravitational waves
An artist's impression of a growing supermassive black hole located in the early Universe. Using the deepest X-ray image ever taken, astronomers found the first direct evidence that massive black holes were common in the early universe. This discovery shows that very young black holes grew more aggressively than previously thought, in tandem with the growth of their host galaxies.
"They're waves, like light or any other kind of electromagnetic radiation, except here what's 'waving' is space and time itself,. You get radiation, basically light, when you move some sort of charged particle. When you're moving masses, you get gravitational waves."
- NASA astrophysicist Ira Thorpe, with the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland
A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket with NASA?s Orion spacecraft mounted atop is seen in this handout photo after the Mobile Service Tower was finished rolling back early on December 4, 2014, at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station's Space Launch Complex 37, Florida. The launch of NASA's deep-space Orion capsule on a test flight around Earth was delayed on December 4 after a last-minute technical problem with its rocket, NASA said. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA/Handout via Reuters
Fantastic NAVCAM pair from 18/19 Dec stereo processed & presented by @DrBrianMay at #Astrofest today! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaeMEosW4AIndvg.jpgby ESA Rosetta Mission via twitter retweeted by esaoperations 2/5/2016 6:42:18 PM
.@DrStuClark @Cmdr_Hadfield @DrBrianMay @astroEdLu @TomJones_astro at the #Asteroidday media event at #ESTEC 9.02 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cad067XW0AAktWP.jpgby ESA Operations via twitter 2/5/2016 5:01:06 PM
At 1 sent per second, that would take about 214 days! #CLUinNUmbers twitter.com/ESA_Cluster/st…by ESA Operations via twitter 2/5/2016 4:43:22 PM
That's 2446-and-about-1/2 now... #CLUinNumbers twitter.com/ESA_Cluster/st…by ESA Operations via twitter 2/5/2016 4:34:52 PM
Already half-way into orbit No. 2447! #CLUinNumbers twitter.com/ESA_Cluster/st…by ESA Operations via twitter 2/5/2016 4:33:57 PM
Now starting No. 2447! #CLUinNumbers twitter.com/ESA_Cluster/st…by ESA Operations via twitter 2/5/2016 4:32:44 PM
ESA cooperates in #AsteroidDay 30 June
esa.int/Our_Activities… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cads8dxW4AA5ko2.jpgby ESA Operations via twitter 2/5/2016 4:30:54 PM
#Sentinel3 mission teams prepare for critical days esa.int/Our_Activities… #LEOP http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CadqhKeWIAE5UjQ.jpgby ESA Operations via twitter 2/5/2016 4:16:35 PM
Human spaceflight's image of the week: #London nightlife by @astro_timpeake . More: esa.int/Our_Activities… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaOarFFWAAEnzNG.jpgby ESA Operations via twitter 2/2/2016 5:11:37 PM
.@astro_timpeake explaining gravity in microgravity http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaN290NWEAA1IWG.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 2/2/2016 2:35:36 PM
We are unlikely to forget soon either! Get the high-resolution pictures here: flickr.com/gp/timpeake/64… twitter.com/astro_timpeake…by ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 9:31:59 PM
After a spacewalk: cleaning up! Mainly the spacesuits need to be cleaned tonight. twitter.com/3mummysl/statu…by ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 7:23:11 PM
Tim and Tim safely back in Space Station after spacewalk. #Principia esa.int/Our_Activities… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYyJdXGWQAAui3Y.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 7:12:21 PM
by Reuters_LindaNoakes via YouTube edited by cassandra.garrison 1/15/2016 6:39:33 PM
Nice day for a spacewalk. See the world for us,Tim @astro_timpeake @BBCStargazing @daraobriain @ProfBrianCox https://t.co/w1OAAJStHV9:58 AM - 15 Jan 2016
Now it is @astro_timpeake 's turn to get out of his #spacewalk suit http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYx-jtrWsAIaCy0.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 6:23:51 PM
.@StationCDRKelly using his feet to push @astro_tim out of his #spacewalk suit http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYx-IQEWEAA-aYT.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 6:22:01 PM
The #spacewalk Tims have their helmets off as @StationCDRKelly & @Volkov_ISS start getting them out of suits http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYx9AYhWAAAe7n_.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 6:17:30 PM
.@StationCDRKelly taking pictures of @astro_timpeake 's #spacewalk gloves for future reference and inspection http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYx7sEfW8AA1UmZ.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 6:11:28 PM
Happy to see @astro_timpeake and @astro_tim safe inside. This is how I measure success:1)crew-safe 2)main objective-completedby Luca Parmitano via twitter retweeted by esaoperations 1/15/2016 6:09:36 PM
.@astro_timpeake out of the airlock and being helped out of his suit. #spacewalk #Principia http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYx6pcfWQAEJ8CK.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 6:07:10 PM
There is Tim Kopra with his helmet off, first out of the airlock. #spacewalk http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYx5Ed3WMAA5Ok8.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 6:00:03 PM
"We are doing good" Tims in airlock to ground control as they wait for the air pressure to return. #spacewalkby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 5:50:10 PM
Spacewalkers safely back inside. #Spacewalk ends at 17:31 GMT. Fellow crew members wait to assist. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxzTNkUEAAcDbw.jpgby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 5:35:06 PM
Inside the Space Station Yuri, Scott & Sergei waiting to open the hatch and help the #spacewalk duo out of suits http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxxmNoW8AEE5wL.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 5:27:41 PM
.@astro_timpeake entering the airlock too. Thermal cover is now closed #spacewalk http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxwSGrWQAEB10a.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 5:21:36 PM
.@astro_tim is in the airlock. View from his helmet camera. #spacewalk http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxvSDyWkAAIM0g.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 5:17:07 PM
The #spacewalk has been terminated, with @astro_timpeake & @astro_tim asked to clean up their work and head back. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxuvC7WMAAgfEm.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 5:15:41 PM
