Extra-Terrestrial News
Live coverage by Reuters of space and extra-terrestrial news with live and prepared videos, photos, and updates from experts and social media.
The spacewalkers are safe, taking their time and cleaning up their worksite. @Astro_Tim reported water bubble in his helmet. #spacewalkby Intl. Space Station via twitter retweeted by esaoperations 1/15/2016 5:09:43 PM
With the primary task accomplished @astro_timpeake & @astro_tim are heading back to the airlock - safety first http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxslALWQAAO3M5.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 5:05:41 PM
#Spacewalk terminated by lead Flight Director. @Astro_Tim & @Astro_TimPeake headed back to airlock. Major task accomplished.by Intl. Space Station via twitter retweeted by esaoperations 1/15/2016 5:03:40 PM
Voltage regulator on? Check. Vent installed? Check. Now @Commercial_Crew cable work, bolt release and camera work. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxqKvQWMAAUeBa.jpgby Intl. Space Station via twitter retweeted by esaoperations 1/15/2016 4:54:53 PM
Helmet camera view of @astro_timpeake sorting cables and fixing them to the @Space_Station on his #spacewalk http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxpOzvWAAEbllO.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 4:51:27 PM
.@astro_tim making progress on bolting down the valve onto Node 3 using a #spacewalk power tool. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxm4exWAAAGKjJ.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 4:40:41 PM
Meanwhile @astro_tim is installing a valve on the Space Station... #spacewalk http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxkE1DWcAAo_QT.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 4:28:01 PM
View from @astro_timpeake as he works on his second task for the #spacewalk : installing over 25 metres of cables http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxiPMRWwAInCBd.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 4:21:47 PM
Everyone's Tim today! Flight controllers wear "Tim" name tags to celebrate @astro_timpeake & @astro_tim 's #spacewalk http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxhCc_WMAAM0Pl.jpgby Johnson Space Center via twitter retweeted by esaoperations 1/15/2016 4:19:22 PM
.@astro_timpeake seen from @astro_tim 's helmet camera, with Earth in the background. #spacewalk http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxbfkdWAAAVpFE.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 3:51:20 PM
. @astro_timpeake is back at the airlock to store equipment before heading out to install cables. #spacewalk http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxWl_3WAAIm5wA.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 3:29:27 PM
Spacewalks have been done to install field experiments. See for example: esa.int/Our_Activities… #askLuca twitter.com/janperson_/sta…by ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 3:28:16 PM
.@astro_timpeake heading back to the airlock to put away the failed voltage regulator. #spacewalk http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxVeGCWAAAJhLw.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 3:24:37 PM
Success! Ground countrol reports Sequential Shunt Unit working as planned -- the Station is back to full power http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxT_GfW8AAw2_n.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 3:18:09 PM
The Tims are cleaning up their workspace and inspecting gloves before heading to their next tasks. #spacewalk http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxTh9zWYAIIkNF.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 3:15:51 PM
In this case the sensor's technical parameters show it is not functioning properly twitter.com/EarthenBlueSky…by ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 3:11:43 PM
.@astro_tim reporting a bad CO2 sensor but no cause for alarm, the suit is still fine and the #spacewalk continues http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxQUhdWkAAtPfo.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 3:01:51 PM
The Sequential Shunt Unit is replaced and sending data to ground control. Main task for #spacewalk complete! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxP4XPWQAI3smv.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 3:00:34 PM
Getting a correct fit is paramount. Any play could cause high-voltage sparks. Everything going smoothly. #spacewalk http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxOn3pWYAE22St.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 2:54:26 PM
.@astro_timpeake directing @astro_tim to align the new voltage regulator "a bit to the left" #spacewalk http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxM6tVWEAA8nY0.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 2:47:14 PM
View from @astro_timpeake 's helmet camera as he removes the spare unit from his bag. #spacewalk http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxMLOsWAAESmpb.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 2:44:05 PM
27 minutes left to replace the unit. The failed voltage regulator has been removed. #spacewalk http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxL3n-WQAAxbZT.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 2:42:42 PM
1, 2, 3, 4... @astro_tim counting the turns of the bolt. The failed unit has been released. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxLYBWWsAANoJx.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 2:40:29 PM
Unbolting of the Sequential Shunt Unit has started. The clock is ticking. #spacewalk http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxLFcDWYAU6xNe.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 2:39:07 PM
.@astro_timpeake 's helmet lights and flag shining in the darkness on @astro_tim 's helmet view. #spacewalk http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxKzccW8AEhxpJ.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 2:37:56 PM
Darkness has begun. @astro_timpeake & @astro_tim have less than 40 minutes to replace voltage regulator. #spacewalk http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxKZjsWQAAsFKB.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 2:36:51 PM
.@nickbakerqes The #spacewalk Tims view their spacesuit screen readouts using mirrors on their wrist. #askLuca http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxJUCOWEAA1mNU.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 2:32:09 PM
.@Serga_B The #spacewalk cameras are not modified, just given a protective cover http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CTALg5UUcAAdnES.jpgby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 2:24:24 PM
As the @Space_Station flies through the shadow of Earth it is plunged into darkness, but the Tims have helmet lights twitter.com/normal_tim/sta…by ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 2:21:49 PM
Picture time! The Tims take pictures to remember the #spacewalk . Ground control: "Perfect framing!" http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxF7N9WcAAAak1.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 2:17:00 PM
The Tims are ready and waiting for the night pass to start replacing the Sequential Shunt Unit. #spacewalk http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxFvHRWAAAL2wZ.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 2:15:43 PM
The power channel is not offline only the unit! As soon as replacement is installed electricity will flow #spacewalk twitter.com/JamesRLynn/sta…by ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 2:13:52 PM
Each astronaut regulates their spacesuit temperature to their liking -- and adpats as necessary. #askLuca twitter.com/Roy_Mann/statu…by ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 2:09:11 PM
.@astro_timpeake 's Union Jack seen via @astro_tim 's helmet camera as the #spacewalk duo prepare to switch the units http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxDp_VWYAEy2K9.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 2:06:47 PM
.@astro_tim inspecting the failed Sequential Shunt Unit that needs to be replaced. #spacewalk http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxC2HxWkAAvBqi.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 2:03:23 PM
The Tims are at their #spacewalk workplace and preparing to swap the power unit. This can only be done in darkness http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxBadeWEAQ7XCc.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 1:57:18 PM
.@astro_timpeake has two radiation dosimeters on him for #spacewalk . A Russian one and an @esa one. #askLuca twitter.com/akehl2003/stat…by ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 1:55:23 PM
The @Space_Station and #spacewalk astronauts change from darkness to sunlight roughly every 45 minutes. #askLuca twitter.com/willem_o/statu…by ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 1:53:47 PM
.@astro_tim installing the foot restraint & attaching equipment to get ready to replace the failed power regulator http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYxAYr9WAAAoRF8.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 1:52:26 PM
View of @astro_tim at the end of the @Space_Station truss. @astro_luca : "I know the view, it is awesome!" http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYw_i_gWsAAd8gN.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 1:50:10 PM
.@astro_timpeake been asked to hold for a moment to check his safety tether. He is now continuing #spacewalk http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYw_ST-WMAA4Au1.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 1:47:36 PM
When @StationCDRKelly is not helping #spacewalk today he has his own schedule: now eating lunch & later exercise twitter.com/JWebbConsultin…by ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 1:44:29 PM
.@astro_timpeake has started to move towards the failed power regulator with the spare where @astro_tim is waiting http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYw-OmaW8AAMxiB.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 1:42:56 PM
Clarification: SAFER never been used in space outside of 2 tests during Shuttle missions. @DutchSpace @Ian_Benecken twitter.com/esaoperations/…by ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 1:32:32 PM
Yes: in British English it's called a 'nappy', aka a 'diaper'. In Space jargon it's a MAG: Max Absorbency Garment twitter.com/markwilliamlon…by Luca Parmitano via twitter retweeted by esaoperations 1/15/2016 1:26:55 PM
