Extra-Terrestrial News
Live coverage by Reuters of space and extra-terrestrial news with live and prepared videos, photos, and updates from experts and social media.
-
While @astro_tim goes to work area, @astro_timpeake waits. It is a long trek to the far end of the Station http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYw6QdmWwAEkYGG.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 1:25:55 PM
-
Clarification: SAFER backpack has never been used in space outside of single test in 1994 (STS-64) @DutchSpace twitter.com/esaoperations/…by ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 1:23:37 PM
-
.@astro_tim is "walking" in darkness to the failed power unit. @astro_timpeake waiting at the airlock #spacewalk http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYw47VGWkAAAynf.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 1:20:40 PM
-
"Yes to both questions. We put them in order of use, but tools do get tangled!" #Askluca twitter.com/Yorkie71/statu…by ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 1:16:00 PM
-
SAFER backpack has never been used -- only as a last resort. #Spacewalk astronauts use handrails to move #askLuca twitter.com/The_DRoyCh/sta…by ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 1:10:15 PM
-
The Tims are fixing the equipment bags they need throughout their #spacewalk and checking each other's spacesuits http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYw2ZnZWkAA3vjD.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 1:08:33 PM
-
.@astro_timpeake exiting the @Space_Station . Inside and outside view. #spacewalk http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYw1vl4WMAAXbVM.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 1:05:34 PM
-
.@astro_timpeake getting exiting the @Space_Station . Inside and outside view. #spacewalk http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYw1CNmWAAEMpeq.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 1:02:29 PM
-
We can see @astro_tim outside the Station. #spacewalk http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYwz4XJWYAAMv7D.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 12:57:28 PM
-
.@astro_timpeake & @astro_tim going over procedures before exiting the airlock. @astro_tim to leave first. #spacewalkby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 12:55:05 PM
-
#askLuca : The SAFER emergency backpack uses nitrogen for propulsion. More: blogs.esa.int/tim-peake/2016… twitter.com/The_DRoyCh/sta…by ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 12:54:07 PM
-
Hatch open! #spacewalk @astro_timpeake & @astro_tim are switching to battery powerby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 12:49:14 PM
-
It's a tight fit. Two Tims in the airlock waiting for the pressure to drop to vacuum. @StationCDRKelly monitors http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYww_YmWwAAZRIh.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 12:46:33 PM
-
This will be Tim's view of the #ISS from the S6 Truss. Obviously no Space Shuttle present though! #spacewalk https://t.co/CTYH9jBd3J12:43 PM - 15 Jan 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Yes! @astro_timpeake and @astro_tim will constantly regulate their spacesuit temperature during their #spacewalk twitter.com/p_galassi/stat…by ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 12:43:12 PM
-
Yes! @astro_timpeake and @astro_tim 's will constantly regulate their spacesuit temperature during their #spacewalk twitter.com/p_galassi/stat…by ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 12:42:44 PM
-
.@ATROTANMAY The Tims will stay about one hour in the airlock. Scheduled time of exit 12:55 GMT. #askLuca twitter.com/ATROTANMAY/sta…by ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 12:39:21 PM
-
About an hourby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 12:35:55 PM
-
Here is a good view of a Sequential Shunt Unit (SSU) circled in red, at the base of the solar array mast canister. https://t.co/hV70g8GddJ12:01 PM - 15 Jan 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
.@NightOwl1402 @BBCStargazing No lunch break or any food until the Tims are back out of their spacesuits -- in about 7 hours. #spacewalkby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 12:01:06 PM
-
.@astro_timpeake is now being pushed into the airlock. #spacewalk #EVA35 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CYwmRA3WsAA7lFO.pngby ESA Operations via twitter 1/15/2016 11:58:27 AM
-
Astronomers spot brightest supernova yet in distant galaxy
Astronomers have found a distant supernova, or exploded star, 20 times brighter than the Milky Way galaxy, according to research published on Thursday.
The massive supernova is about 3.8 billion light-years away in a galaxy roughly three times the size of the Milky Way, scientists wrote in a report in this week's issue of the journal Science.
A light-year is the distance that light travels in one year, moving at 186,000 miles (300,000 km) per second.
Read More
-
NASA adds commercial mini-shuttle to space station supply fleet
NASA hired a third company to fly cargo to the International Space Station, adding an innovative space plane built by Sierra Nevada Corp to the fleet, the U.S. space agency said on Thursday.
Privately owned Sierra Nevada will join incumbents Space Exploration Technologies and Orbital ATK in ferrying supplies to the space station beginning in late 2019.
Terms of the contracts were not immediately disclosed, but NASA previously said it intended to spend about $1 billion to $1.4 billion on the program annually. Each contract includes up to six cargo flights to the space station, a $100 billion research laboratory that flies about 250 miles (400 km) above Earth.
Sierra Nevada’s Dream Chaser is designed to blast off on top of a conventional rocket, then land itself horizontally on a runway like an airplane.
-
China to land probe on dark side of moon in 2018
China plans to land the first probe ever on the dark side of the moon in 2018, marking another milestone in its ambitious space program, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
China has launched a new round of work focused on lunar exploration, coming about two years after it made the first "soft landing" on the moon since 1976 with the Chang'e-3 craft and its Jade Rabbit rover.
Previous spacecraft have seen the far side of the moon, that is never visible from earth, but none has landed on it.
Read More
-
spectacular
-
I cannot believe I am watching an international space program live! Reminds me what can be achieved when the world works together. Chills....
-
Thanks for joining us for the video feed.
-
And the event has concluded - with a nice forward roll from one of the crew and a sign off from NASA.
-
The crew say that ISS is a great example of the unification of nations and different scientific disciplines. Everyone is important on the ISS and they all listen to each other. It's a good example of how listening and cooperation can be achieved.
-
Did the crew all want to be cosmonauts when they were children?
The crew member says that the decision was made a long, long time ago, a dream they had when they were children. The path was not easy or fast and it took a long time to reach their first flight.
-
Do the astronauts celebrate assorted national holidays on the ISS? The Russian part mark a holiday in the coming days and they say that though they will work during the day, they will likely meet up in the evening.
-
It can take between five and seven hours to complete a space walk. The astronauts say that in those situations they put their emotions aside to focus on the job at hand.
-
The crew hopes that some day there will be researchers of many different disciplines and the chance for others and just visit to experience 'the majesty of space'.
-
-
According to the crew, naming the Space Station has been hard. There was a call sign - 'Alpha' that was never used in the end.
-
There's been some echo and audio problems on the ISS - and the astronauts had been having trouble hearing the transmission, but things seem to have cleared now.
-
What has been learned on the ISS that would change the way we do space flight?
- One of the important things about the Space Space Station is that it is long term. We know the procedures and science that is very important to future exploration and living in our environment up here.
-
Welcome to the news feed of happenings off-Earth. We're going to be following the news feed of the six crew members on the ISS who are celebrating 15 years of human life n the station. Quite the accomplishment!
-
Scientists have found the first evidence that briny water may flow on the surface of Mars during the planet's summer months, a paper published on today showed.Although the source and the chemistry of the water is unknown, the discovery could affect thinking about whether the planet that is most like Earth in the solar system could support present day microbial life.Dark narrow streaks called recurring slope lineae emanating out of the walls of Garni crater on Mars are seen in an image produced by NASA, Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and the University of Arizona. NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/Handout
-
Dark, narrow, 100 meter-long streaks on Mars inferred to have been formed by contemporary flowing water are seen in an image produced by NASA, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and the University of Arizona. NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/Handout
-
The planet Mars showing showing Terra Meridiani is seen in an undated NASA image. REUTERS/NASA/Greg Shirah/Handout
-
Thanks for joining us for that exciting news! Do come back when we have other events and news updates relating to space and activities off Earth.
-
John Grunfeld wraps up proceedings. He says 'We are on a journey to Mars and science is leading the way.' He says that this gives us a sense of our place in the universe and to stay tuned to science, because science never sleeps.
-
Luju describes thin layers of wet soil rather than stretches of standing water.
-
Luju says that our oceans seem salty to us, but the water on Mars is likely to be much, much saltier.
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video