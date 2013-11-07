Extra-Terrestrial News
Live coverage by Reuters of space and extra-terrestrial news with live and prepared videos, photos, and updates from experts and social media.
A question about the salinity of the water on Mars and if it is known how much water would be flowing on Mars.
When asked about the weather - the panel says they have not seen rain on Mars but they have seen snow and ice crystals.
The panel says there is a lot more of the planet to explore to see if there are more streaks that might indicate water elsewhere. They need the high resolution imaging to find out more.
When asked about what the panel plans to do with the water they joke 'Drink it'.
Just a few more minutes left and a couple of questions.
The panel often references RSLs - these are recurring slope lineae or the streaks on the slopes of Mars thought to be cut by water.
"If I were a microbe on Mars, I would probably live on high latitudes where there may be fresh water", says John Grunfeld.
John Grunfeld talks about altitude on Earth and the thinning of plant life. He says it would be challenging to grow plants on the surface of Mars, but he says there's plenty of carbon dioxide which could support them.
A question is put forward as to whether it would be possible to grow Earth crops on Mars.
John Grunfeld says - we know there's life on Mars already because we sent it there - no matter how we try to clean our apparatus. We've cleaned the space craft as best we can but we know that microbial life is tenacious. We send the craft to areas that are the least sensitive to extant life.
On the Mars 2020 lander there will be a small apparatus that will take in the atmosphere on Mars and create oxygen.
John Grunsfeld points out that there's a lot on Mars that could make it a potential habitat, including Nitrogen which is essential for life. He says he thinks there will be a human trip to Mars.
The idea of purifying the water on Mars to create oxygen and whether this would mean sending humans to Mars has been put forward in a question.
The Mars orbiter is sending back high res imaging - but has only sent back a small percentage of the surface scans.
In 2020 the next NASA rover is planned to explore Mars. 'That's just the beginning' says John Grunsfeld.
In 2018 a lander is planned with a drill to look under the surface for organic matter. Exciting!
A question about possible habitats on Mars. John Grunsfeld says there's the Insight Lander which will launch next year and take a peek inside Mars.
Alfred McEwen says the chances of life on Mars have always been very high.
The inevitable "life on Mars" question comes right out of the gate! This should be interesting.
Mary Beth Wilhelm is a Civil Servant in the Planetary Science Branch at NASA Ames Research Center. She's describing the perchlorates - or salts - that are distributed on the surface of Mars. She says that the water is likely to be briny not pure.
Luju Ojha is talking now down the line at the event.
"Under certain circumstances, liquid water has been found on Mars" - Jim Green, NASA Planetary Science Director
The slides that Dr McEwen is showing describe seasons on Mars - like the ones we have on Earth with a kind of summer and winter.
-
Dr McEwen is going over the clues that point to possible water on Mars.
-
The event is turning to scientists on the phone. Alfred McEwen is the Principle Investigator. He's describing spectral evidence for hydrated salts recurring on slopes on Mars.
-
Dr. Michael A. Meyer is talking now about clues to the possibility of water on Mars have been observed. He is the the lead scientist for NASA's Mars Exploration Program
He's describing research into the hyrdological cycle of Mars. He says under certain circumstances there was water on Mars.
Dr. Jim Green (in the pale shirt with the Mars logo) is the Planetary Science Division Director.
John says that the news today means there could have been life on Mars.
He says that through measurements he believes Mars was very much like Earth, but something happened to Mars and they are still asking if there was once life on Mars.
John Gurnsfeld says the news is about water on Mars.
John Grunsfeld kicks off the presentation. He's a physicist and a former NASA astronaut. John has been on five space shuttle flights. He says 'We are going to Mars." and he hopes that soon, humans will go too.
Mars mystery solved? New science finding announced today at 11:30am ET. Watch live & #askNASA: http://t.co/KX5g7yYnYG http://t.co/f0tGK40I2g4:07 PM - 28 Sep 2015
A supermoon is seen in the sky next to a statue of a baby in Prague, Czech Republic, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A supermoon, the last of this year's supermoons, is pictured in the sky in Tijuana, Mexico, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
The Moon, appearing next to a statue on the Alexander III bridge, in a dim red colour, is covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse over Paris, France September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Women take pictures of the supermoon from a camera screen during a total lunar eclipse over La Paz, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado
A supermoon is seen rising beside the Empire State Building in Manhattan, New York September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Moon, appearing next to the Eiffel Tower in a dim red colour, is covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse over Paris, France September 28, 2015.. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A supermoon is seen during a lunar eclipse behind pods of the London Eye wheel in London, September 28, 2015.REUTERS/Toby Melville
@DavidBflower I had a gopro that got a bit foggy. Took the camera in and out, so it stayed clear. Got this together http://t.co/N8q9GGA4ZH9:25 AM - 28 Sep 2015
A wide view of totality from earlier. #eclipse http://t.co/41drco93qb5:16 AM - 28 Sep 2015
#SuperBloodMoon from Washington #DC added to our set. #LunarEclipse #supermoon https://t.co/OK1BIYjMg2 http://t.co/xJbfeCHNXq5:51 AM - 28 Sep 2015
Day 184. Preview of tonight's #SuperBloodMoon pre eclipse red glory. Good night from @space_station! #YearInSpace http://t.co/5NkIaSyVcD12:05 AM - 28 Sep 2015
