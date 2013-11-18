"Controllers turned on the MAVEN spacecraft today as the spacecraft and the Atlas V rocket that will send it to Mars continue on track for launch Monday at 1:28 p.m. EST from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The NASA and United Launch Alliance launch teams performed a successful countdown dress rehearsal today as well. The final mission review for MAVEN, called the Launch Readiness Review, will take place Friday in the Mission Briefing Room at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. There are no significant issues or concerns going into the session."