Extra-Terrestrial News
Live coverage by Reuters of space and extra-terrestrial news with live and prepared videos, photos, and updates from experts and social media.
A supermoon is seen during a lunar eclipse behind pods of the London Eye wheel in London, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A supermoon, the last of this year's supermoons, is pictured in the sky in Monterrey, Mexico, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A supermoon, the last of this year's supermoons, is pictured in the sky in Monterrey, Mexico, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A supermoon raises above trees in Riverside, Connecticut September 27, 2015.
. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A supermoon is seen in the sky in London, Britain, September 28, 2015. The total "supermoon" lunar eclipse, also known as a "blood moon" is one that appears bigger and brighter than usual as it reaches the point in its orbit that is closest to Earth. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A supermoon is seen over the Unisphere at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A partially eclipsed supermoon, the last of this year's supermoons, rises over Las Vegas, Nevada, September 27, 2015. Sky-watchers around the world were treated when the shadow of Earth casts a reddish glow on the moon, the result of rare combination of an eclipse with the closest full moon of the year. The total "supermoon" lunar eclipse, also known as a "blood moon" is one that appears bigger and brighter than usual as it reaches the point in its orbit that is closest to Earth. REUTERS/David Becker
The moon is partially covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse in this combination picture taken in Cape Town, September 28, 2015. Sky-watchers around the world were treated when the shadow of Earth cast a reddish glow on the moon, the result of rare combination of an eclipse with the closest full moon of the year. The total "supermoon" lunar eclipse, also known as a "blood moon" is one that appears bigger and brighter than usual as it reaches the point in its orbit that is closest to Earth. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Welcome to our Extra-terrestrial live page. Here you will find tech, science, space and general news that is not on this world - or at least related to space. Check back any time to see more of our updates. We'res now adding Reuters images of the astonishing 'super blood moon' from around the world.
The ISS Progress 53 cargo craft is expected to take off for the International Space Station from Baikonur, Kazakhstan today at 3:30 pm ET. Watch our live feed of the launch here:
The Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN (MAVEN) spacecraft is part of NASA's Mars Scout program. At 1:28pm ET, MAVEN launched on its way to a 10-month flight to Mars to better understand the planet's atmosphere, climate, liquid water, and planetary habitability.
Could life on Mars exist in the future? Was there any life that existed on the planet in the past? These are two questions that MAVEN will help explore.
An unmanned Atlas 5 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Monday, sending a Mars orbiter on its way to study how the planet most like Earth in the solar system lost its water.
Unlike previous Mars probes, the Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution Mission, or MAVEN, will not be looking at or landing on the planet’s dry, dusty surface. Instead, MAVEN will scan and sample what remains of the thin Martian atmosphere and watch in real-time how it is peeled away, molecule by molecule, by killer solar radiation.
The first step of the planned year-long, $671 million mission was getting MAVEN into space. The satellite, tucked inside a protective nosecone, lifted off aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket at 1:28 p.m. EST/1838 GMT to begin a 10-month flight to Mars. United Launch Alliance is a partnership of Boeing BA.N and Lockheed Martin.
Upon arrival, MAVEN will fire its braking rocket to put itself into a highly elliptical orbit around Mars, which will allow it to dip down as close as about 65 miles (105 km) from the ground to gather air samples for analysis.
The point of the project is to determine how much of the atmosphere is being lost to space today and extrapolate back in time to figure out what was happening in Mars’ past. Continue reading.
by Margarita Noriega (Reuters) via YouTube 11/18/2013 6:54:10 PM
The Centaur maneuvers to settle the cryogenic propellants is occurring as expected. Voltages and pressures are looking good.by NASA_LSP via twitter 11/18/2013 6:43:36 PM
The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with NASA’s Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution (MAVEN) spacecraft launches from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Space Launch Complex 41, Monday, Nov. 18, 2013, Cape Canaveral, Florida. NASA’s Mars-bound spacecraft, the Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutionN, or MAVEN, is the first spacecraft devoted to exploring and understanding the Martian upper atmosphere. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)by Margarita Noriega (Reuters) via flickr 11/18/2013 6:43:14 PM
What you see below is a graphic of the various parts that make the MAVEN's journey to Mars successful. Meanwhile, the live video shows a simulation of what's going on.
Here is a representation of the #MAVEN @ulalaunch #AtlasV configuration | #Mars http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BZXU3iYCMAAEa3s.pngby NASA's MAVEN Mission via twitter 11/18/2013 6:33:22 PM
Mars orbiter aims to crack mystery of planet's lost water
Scientists have no doubts that oceans and rivers once pooled on the surface of Mars, but what happened to all that water is a long-standing mystery.
The prime suspect is the sun, which has been peeling away the planet's atmosphere, molecule by molecule, for billions of years.
Exactly how that happens is the goal of NASA's new Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution Mission, or MAVEN.
Click here to read more at Reuters
We're a-go!
How big is the #MAVEN spacecraft? #NASASocial http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BZX6FIvCYAASwFJ.jpgby wkann via twitter 11/18/2013 6:25:07 PM
T-minus 4 minutes to launch
Moments ago, Mike Hopkins, NASA astronaut and Expedition 37/38 Flight engineer, wished the MAVEN launch well live from the International Space Station.
CNN put together an excellent interactive timeline of Mars exploration since 1971. edition.cnn.com
At this time the #MAVEN launch team is working no issues. We're on schedule for a 1:28pm ET launch. Watching weather. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BZXwzpMCIAAEG-j.jpgby NASA via twitter 11/18/2013 6:01:26 PM
The #MAVEN Centaur second stage provides 22,300 lbs of thrust to propel the s/c out of Earth orbit toward #Mars | http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BZXibekCcAAac3q.pngby NASA's MAVEN Mission via twitter 11/18/2013 5:02:31 PM
Excellent infographic on Mars: reut.rs (jpeg)
by Margarita Noriega (Reuters) via YouTube 11/18/2013 4:20:32 PM
by Margarita Noriega (Reuters) via YouTube 11/18/2013 2:59:16 PM
Here at Kennedy, we are ready to launch #MAVEN to Mars. Check out on our blog at blogs.nasa.gov/maven/ http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BZXBNhkCEAAH4po.jpgby NASA Kennedy / KSC via twitter 11/18/2013 2:58:45 PM
Here is a beautiful image of #MAVEN atop an #AtlasV waiting for liftoff tomorrow at 1:28 p.m. EST http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BZTv8SLCEAE9QNa.jpgby NASA Kennedy / KSC via twitter 11/18/2013 2:58:34 PM
by Margarita Noriega (Reuters) via YouTube 11/15/2013 8:08:02 PM
The Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution Mission (MAVEN), set to launch in 2013, will explore the planet’s upper atmosphere, ionosphere and interactions with the sun and solar wind. Bruce Jakosky, MAVEN's Principal Investigator discusses the mission. Credit: NASA/Goddard/Chris Smith
In other space news, NASA and Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) met for two days in late October to review the safety of the Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket that are being developed to launch humans into "low-Earth" orbit, writes NASA:
"SpaceX plans to test its launch abort system next year at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Two flight tests will demonstrate the ability of the Dragon spacecraft abort system to lift an uncrewed spacecraft clear of a simulated emergency.
"The first test will simulate an abort from the pad prior to launch in the second quarter of 2014.
"The second test, targeted for the third quarter of 2014, calls for the spacecraft to separate from a Falcon 9 booster in flight and parachute safely into the Atlantic Ocean. The company is building the spacecraft for the flight tests, and manufacturing of the rocket is expected to begin shortly.
This safety review was the ninth milestone for SpaceX under CCiCap.
"The company is on track to complete all 15 of its CCiCap milestones by the third quarter of 2014. All of NASA's industry partners, including SpaceX, continue to meet their established milestones in developing commercial crew transportation capabilities."
Readers, here is a link to mobile-friendly video of the press conference: www.nasa.gov
NASA's update about MAVEN on Thursday:
"Controllers turned on the MAVEN spacecraft today as the spacecraft and the Atlas V rocket that will send it to Mars continue on track for launch Monday at 1:28 p.m. EST from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The NASA and United Launch Alliance launch teams performed a successful countdown dress rehearsal today as well. The final mission review for MAVEN, called the Launch Readiness Review, will take place Friday in the Mission Briefing Room at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. There are no significant issues or concerns going into the session."
Ancient Mars was once covered in water -- and MAVEN will find out where it went bit.ly/1bJXnGJ http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BZHGPOaCQAAckjm.jpgby FOX 5 DC via twitter 11/15/2013 6:34:07 PM
-
L-3 and counting towards the launch of #MAVEN . http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BZIT4mZCAAAOzwZ.jpgby NASA Kennedy / KSC via twitter 11/15/2013 6:33:11 PM
Technicians work on NASA's next Mars-bound spacecraft, the Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution (MAVEN) spacecraft, as it is displayed for the media at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
by Margarita Noriega (Reuters) via YouTube 11/14/2013 9:42:48 PM
NASA’s MAVEN spacecraft undergoes acoustics testing at Lockheed Martin’s facility near Denver, Colo. In Lockheed Martin’s Reverberant Acoustic Laboratory, environmental testing simulates the maximum sound and vibration levels the spacecraft will experience during launch. Photo: NASA. Taken on February 8, 2013.by Margarita Noriega (Reuters) via flickr 11/14/2013 9:32:56 PM
NASA Fact Sheet: MAVEN was built by Lockheed Martin in Littleton, Colorado, is solar-powered, and comes with an antenna that can be pointed to Earth for twice-weekly communications. Read the full summary:
Spacecraft specifications:
• Length: 37.5 feet (11.4 meters)
• Spacecraft Dry Mass: 1991 pounds max (903 kilograms)
• Wet (Fueled) Mass at Launch: 5622 pounds max (2550 kilograms)
• Power: 1135 watts (when Mars is furthest from the Sun)
