Extra-Terrestrial News
Live coverage by Reuters of space and extra-terrestrial news with live and prepared videos, photos, and updates from experts and social media.
KOROU, FRENCH GUIANA - The seventh Arianespace Ariane 5 launch of the year will place both of its satellite passengers into geostationary transfer orbit.
Japanese cargo ship blasts off for space station
Inmarsat switches to Arianespace for satellite launch after SpaceX delaysReuters UKBritish satellite company Inmarsat (ISA.L) will switch to using Arianespace from rival SpaceX to launch a new satellite to provide broadband connectivity to air passengers, it said on Thursday.
Tune in at 9:30am ET to watch the Russian cargo launch to @Space_Station ! Launch scheduled for 9:51am:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…by NASA via twitter retweeted by esaoperations 12/1/2016 1:38:01 PM
Working in the control room today developing procedures for European Robotic Arm operations, w/ view of #ISS … twitter.com/i/web/status/8…by Vinita M via twitter retweeted by esaoperations 11/30/2016 8:12:48 PM
Correct link! Thanks @thewalrusofhate blogs.esa.int/rocketscience/… #ExoMars twitter.com/esaoperations/…by ESA Operations via twitter 11/30/2016 4:50:32 PM
Did you ever update your Windows or Mac? Today @ESA_TGO got a fresh OS install #exomars blogs.esa.int/rocketscience/… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cyhdo1fXAAACkwK.jpgby ESA Operations via twitter 11/30/2016 4:15:51 PM
Confirmed release of #Cygnus spacecraft http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CxygYwhWEAAwFlj.jpgby Human Spaceflight via twitter retweeted by esaoperations 11/21/2016 1:26:31 PM
Watch live as #Cygnus undocks nasa.gov/multimedia/nas… twitter.com/Thom_astro/sta…by ESA via twitter retweeted by esaoperations 11/21/2016 1:26:21 PM
Liftoff for @Thom_astro @AstroPeggy and Oleg, starting their journey to @Space_Station t.coby ESA via twitter retweeted by esaoperations 11/17/2016 8:30:12 PM
LIVE: Join us NOW for coverage of deployment of 4 #Galileo satellites launched earlier today esa.int/Our_Activities… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CxekNbwW8AA81b1.jpgby ESA via twitter retweeted by esaoperations 11/17/2016 4:34:55 PM
LIVE coverage of #Galileo deployment from #Ariane 5 upper stage resumes at 1630 GMT (1730 CET) bit.ly/2f6W6nK http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CxejIXOXcAAeV4d.jpgby ESA Operations via twitter 11/17/2016 4:24:32 PM
We will be tweeting the #Proxima launch today. Any questions? Happy to answer, use #askESA hashtag! Read this first… twitter.com/i/web/status/7…by Human Spaceflight via twitter retweeted by esaoperations 11/17/2016 3:52:15 PM
With #Satelite #Navigation in the core of our #DNA , we couldn't feel more excited at this amazing moment for… twitter.com/i/web/status/7…by TomTom via twitter retweeted by esaoperations 11/17/2016 3:32:42 PM
Launch day! Ready for #Proxima launch? This #blog entry explains the steps to #SoyuzMS03 liftoff: #allezthomas … twitter.com/i/web/status/7…by Human Spaceflight via twitter retweeted by esaoperations 11/17/2016 3:21:42 PM
#SoyuzMS03 crew have left the hotel and are heading to Building 254 for suiting up. A last #selfie on Earth for… twitter.com/i/web/status/7…by Human Spaceflight via twitter retweeted by esaoperations 11/17/2016 3:21:30 PM
Our 4 #Galileo sats currently on #Ariane EPS upper stage in 2.5 hr coasting phase between rocket firings. Slowly re… twitter.com/i/web/status/7…by ESA via twitter retweeted by esaoperations 11/17/2016 2:35:37 PM
Lift off for #Galileo 15-18 aboard #Ariane5 #VA233 at 14:06 CET http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cxd2sMlVQAARt_C.jpgby ESA via twitter retweeted by esaoperations 11/17/2016 1:09:57 PM
WATCH LIVE: #Galileo #Ariane 5 launch transmission about to start:
esa.int/Our_Activities… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CxdtJ-DWQAAilMO.jpgby ESA Operations via twitter 11/17/2016 12:28:32 PM
Watch hatch opening now live: nasa.gov/nasatv twitter.com/Thom_astro/sta…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/21/2016 12:06:41 PM
Live now, docking at 11:59 CEST twitter.com/NASA/status/78…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/21/2016 9:26:00 AM
Watch from 11:15 CEST as 3 new crew members arrive at the @Space_Station after their launch 2 days ago:… twitter.com/i/web/status/7…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/21/2016 8:32:43 AM
Watch from 11:15 CEST as three new crew members arrive at the @Space_Station after their launch two days ago:… twitter.com/i/web/status/7…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/21/2016 8:26:50 AM
European Mars lander's fate still uncertain: ESAReuters UKEuropean scientists are still not certain whether a space lander that reached Mars on Wednesday touched down on the Red Planet in good working condition, the European Space Agency (ESA) said.
by Nigel Stevenson (Reuters) via Fingfx.thomsonreuters edited by jamillah.knowles 10/21/2016 7:31:59 AM
Replay of this morning's media briefing on the status of #ExoMars is available here: esa.int/spaceinvideos/… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CvM1ao3XEAAh5kY.jpgby ESA via twitter retweeted by esaoperations 10/20/2016 9:20:40 AM
Thank you @NASAJPL for the #luckypeanuts ! #DareMightyThings #ExoMars http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CvM0NfrXEAAU_Mo.jpgby ESA Operations via twitter 10/20/2016 9:14:16 AM
