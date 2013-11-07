Extra-Terrestrial News
Live coverage by Reuters of space and extra-terrestrial news with live and prepared videos, photos, and updates from experts and social media.
#ExoMars #Schiaparelli descent data decoding underway esa.int/Our_Activities… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CvMvXVdWgAAFFNO.jpgby ESA Operations via twitter 10/20/2016 8:52:53 AM
ESA's Andrea Accomazzo being interviewed by media at ESOC this morning #ExoMars #ExoMars2020 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CvMsRjUXEAAZKnL.jpgby ESA Operations via twitter 10/20/2016 8:38:59 AM
Parker: Mars exploration is hard & challenging, and that's why we do it #ExoMars #ExoMars2020by ESA Operations via twitter 10/20/2016 8:33:45 AM
Accomazzo: Doppler data (recorded by #MarsExpress ) does not correspond to the data reported by @ESA_EDM - we are analysing this #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/20/2016 8:27:10 AM
Parker: All the data we get from @ESA_EDM feeds directly into our #ExoMars2020 mission #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/20/2016 8:22:33 AM
Fate of 'Life on Mars' lander in balance after descent to planetReutersA European space lander reached Mars on Wednesday in what scientists hope will mark a major milestone in exploration of the red planet, but whether it touched down on the surface in good health was far from certain.
.@janwoerner : We got the data, we did the test, so I am very happy @ESA_EDM #ExoMars http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CvMmjMDXgAAkblL.jpgby ESA Operations via twitter 10/20/2016 8:14:00 AM
.@ESA_TGO will conduct aerobraking to get into its science orbit - 2nd successful orbit insertion after #MarsExpressby ESA Operations via twitter 10/20/2016 8:06:45 AM
Now speaking: ESA's Andrea Accomazzo, head of planetary missions at ESOC - formerly @ESA_Rosetta flight directorby ESA Operations via twitter 10/20/2016 8:04:42 AM
ESA's @janwoerner : @ESA_TGO is a cornerstone mission for #ExoMars - our orbiter is in excellent shapeby ESA Operations via twitter 10/20/2016 8:03:11 AM
Today's press briefing now live via esa.int/ESA #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/20/2016 8:02:22 AM
Ready to go for this morning's press briefing at ESOC #ExoMars Watch live- link via esa.int twitter.com/esa_de/status/…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/20/2016 7:42:32 AM
NASA spacecraft loses computer before close encounter with JupiterReuters UKNASA's Juno spacecraft lost its main computer and science instruments shortly before it was due to make an orbital pass near Jupiter on Wednesday, scuttling highly anticipated close-up observations of the largest planet in the solar system.
We're signing off now, here's one final recap of the day: esa.int/Our_Activities…. Goodnight from @esaoperations #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 7:18:02 PM
Follow along tomorrow morning at 10:00 CEST with our press conference: esa.int/Our_Activities… #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 7:16:34 PM
Here at @esaoperations we're going to let the engineering team get on with their critical work #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 7:10:21 PM
System engineer Pierre C is working hard to reconfigure @ESA_TGO - lots to do to help get used to its new home arou… twitter.com/i/web/status/7…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 7:05:27 PM
As we wind down our coverage here at @esaoperations we've been chatting to the @ESA_TGO team - the #ExoMars orbiter is looking great!by ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 7:01:39 PM
#ExoMars A-Team have a long night ahead of them in the #ESOC #MainControlRoom - there's no rest when you're the new… twitter.com/i/web/status/7…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 7:00:44 PM
