Extra-Terrestrial News
Live coverage by Reuters of space and extra-terrestrial news with live and prepared videos, photos, and updates from experts and social media.
.@ESA_TGO still coming in loud and clear to #ESOC - there's a lot of information in those yellow spikes! #ExoMars http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CvJwUl5WYAAEw9-.jpgby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 6:58:27 PM
#FlightDynamics reported to the #FlightDirector that "We are captured in Mars orbit...all within expected tolerances" #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 6:32:49 PM
#FlightDynamics at #ESOC have reported the exact orbital parameters to the @ESA_TGO team #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 6:32:34 PM
.@ESA_TGO IS IN MARS ORBIT! #FlightDirector Michel Denis: "a good spacecraft in the right place - we have a mission around Mars" #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 6:32:11 PM
We're hoping to get confirmation from #FlightDynamics in around 10-20 minutes the @ESA_TGO has entered the proper orbit #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 6:14:16 PM
The #ExoMars livestream will be restarting at 20:25 CEST - watch it here: livestream.com/ESA/marsarrivalby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 6:13:14 PM
.@ESA_EDM recording from #MarsExpress is inconclusive - not clear yet what the status of the lander is #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 5:15:03 PM
#FlightDynamics need around 2 hours of data to confirm we've reached orbit with @ESA_TGO , should come around 20:30 CEST #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 4:40:37 PM
When you catch signals from a spacecraft at an alien planet, there's a lot of happy activity! #ExoMars http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CvJQcvXWAAIOv71.jpgby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 4:38:34 PM
#FlightDirector Michel Denis - very likely @ESA has two satellites around Mars! #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 4:35:56 PM
ACQUISITION OF ORBITER SIGNAL! #ESOC hears @ESA_TGO 's signal loud & clear after it emerges from behind #Mars … twitter.com/i/web/status/7…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 4:35:16 PM
#MarsExpress recording of @ESA_EDM descent is now processed and is being analysed by experts at #ESOC #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 4:31:59 PM
When we acquire the @ESA_TGO signal from behind Mars, #FlightDynamics will calculate the precise orbit reached #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 4:20:23 PM
A full house for our #FlightDynamics maths experts as they eagerly wait for the emergence of @ESA_TGO from behind M… twitter.com/i/web/status/7…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 4:19:32 PM
#MarsExpress team now processing @ESA_EDM landing recording to extract the trace of the lander's signal as it descended to Mars #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 4:14:37 PM
.@TheJekadu #MarsExpress has a 1.8m antenna, @ESA_TGO goes a bit better with a 2.2m high gain antenna #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 4:02:06 PM
.@ashren @ESA_EDM recording from #MarsExpress is signal only, no telemetry. We can already tell a lot from that though #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 4:01:04 PM
.@tsrandall @kona404 Interpretation of the @ESA_EDM recording is quite complex - could take more than 30 minutes #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 3:59:38 PM
.@kona404 it will take just over 10 minutes for #MarsExpress to transmit the @ESA_EDM recording #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 3:57:10 PM
The @ESA_EDM landing recording from #MarsExpress has started arriving on Earth, #ESOC teams report seeing packets flowing #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 3:54:51 PM
Engineer @marwood82 report to #FlightDirector : size of @ESA_EDM recording on-board #MarsExpress is consistent with expected size #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 3:53:42 PM
NOW: Watch livestream for the latest news on #ExoMars @ESA_EDM landing & @ESA_TGO orbit insertion esa.int/mars_liveby @ESA_ExoMars via twitter retweeted by esaoperations 10/19/2016 3:48:30 PM
#MarsExpress signal acquired! The ESA Deep Space Antenna #Cebreros reports a clear signal from @ESA 's veteran Mars mission. #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 3:46:59 PM
#MarsExpress has started transmitting the @ESA_EDM landing recording. Even at light speed it will take 9m47s to reach Earth #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 3:42:11 PM
With Mars disappearing over the horizon in Australia, #ESTRACK Deep Space Antenna #NewNorcia is now completing its #ExoMars supportby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 3:41:35 PM
#MarsExpress has started transmitting the @ESA_EDM landing recording. Even at light speed it will take 9m47s to reach Earth #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 3:39:13 PM
.@BeingTheSagar #MarsExpress will be first to transmit its recording, @ESA_TGO recording will come later #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 3:36:53 PM
Rain in Argentina today as our Malargüe station waits - together with @NASAJPL DSS63 - to pick up signals from… twitter.com/i/web/status/7…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 3:36:28 PM
