ESA's 35m deep-space ground station at Cebreros waiting for a shout from #MarsExpress under a cloudy Spanish sky… twitter.com/i/web/status/7…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 3:32:48 PM
.@StephenClark1 #MarsExpress was recording carrier only like #GMRT , @ESA_TGO was recording telemetry #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 3:32:24 PM
At Mars #MarsExpress is now powering up its main transmitter ready to beam the @ESA_EDM landing recording back to Earth #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 3:31:35 PM
#MarsExpress should now have completed its turn, pointing its 1.8m high gain antenna directly at Earth #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 3:31:21 PM
#MarsExpress team waiting for acquisition of signals at 1740CEST via #Cebreros station - followed by download of re… twitter.com/i/web/status/7…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 3:30:59 PM
#MarsExpress is now swinging away from Mars, getting ready to point its main antenna at Earth and downlink the @ESA_EDM recording #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 3:14:59 PM
A clearer assessment of the situation will come when #MarsExpress replays the recording of @ESA_EDM descent #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 3:13:59 PM
High above @ESA_EDM , #MarsExpress has finished listening to the Schiaparelli, ready to relay the recording to Earth #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 3:08:14 PM
Here we go - at Mars now @ESA_EDM should have hit the top of the atmosphere #ExoMars twitter.com/ESA_EDM/status…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 2:43:43 PM
And best rundown on what's happening blogs.esa.int/rocketscience/… #exoMars twitter.com/esaoperations/…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 2:37:55 PM
So far #FlightDynamics calculate a 1.6% overperformance of the @ESA_TGO engine - perfectly within limits for the #ExoMars #BigBurnby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 2:36:27 PM
Our maths geniuses in #FlightDynamics are poring over the first data from @CanberraDSN of the @ESA_TGO #BigBurn … twitter.com/i/web/status/7…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 2:34:11 PM
Thanks as ever @CanberraDSN for the great support, we'll keep an eye on @ESA_TGO from here on out! #PartnersInSpace #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 1:37:08 PM
#DSS43 - the big 70m dish at @CanberraDSN - is now finishing its track after giving us a great view of the start of the #ExoMars #BigBurnby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 1:36:44 PM
Looking forward to hearing signals live from the little module #ExoMars twitter.com/esa_edm/status…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 1:29:30 PM
#MarsExpress will record the @ESA_EDM signal through the whole entry and descent and on past touchdown until the programmed sleep #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 1:23:02 PM
As we approach wake up of @ESA_EDM , #MarsExpress hits the record button to listen in on the lander's signal #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 1:22:14 PM
Read details on what's happening in space right now: Burn baby, Burn! #ExoMars @ESA_TGO blogs.esa.int/rocketscience/…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 1:18:17 PM
