IGNITION CONFIRMATION! @ESA_TGO slams on the brakes to enter Mars orbit as its 424-Newton engine roars to life… twitter.com/i/web/status/7…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 1:15:34 PM
Signal from @NASAJPL DSS43 station seen at ESOC: green spike is @ESA_TGO #ExoMars http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CvIg7YzXYAATZZM.jpgby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 1:11:56 PM
ESA Ground Ops Manager Daniel Firre establishing voice contact w/ #GMRT radio telescope India #ExoMars Here's why blogs.esa.int/rocketscience/…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 1:04:35 PM
That's over 82,000 km/h for the @ESA_TGO Sun-relative speed! #WeLoveFlightDynamics #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 1:01:14 PM
Some great photos starting to appear in our Flickr pages #ExoMars flickr.com/photos/esa_eve…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 1:01:07 PM
.@sm1292 16:48CEST - forecast @ESA_EDM landing time #ExoMars twitter.com/sm1292/status/…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 12:50:37 PM
As #MarsExpress pivots away from Earth, it points its two 0.5m UHF antennas directly at @ESA_EDM as it hurtles towards Mars #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 12:48:51 PM
Meanwhile #MarsExpress signal disappears precisely on time as it turns away from Earth to monitor @ESA_EDM landing #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 12:48:31 PM
Acquisition of @ESA_TGO beacon at @CanberraDSN ! This simple carrier signal will be our only link to #ExoMars for the next few hoursby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 12:45:22 PM
Now the solar arrays on @ESA_TGO are also being moved and locked into boost position for the #BigBurn ...#BattenDownTheHatches #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 12:39:45 PM
.@MercsShenaar #DSS43 is listening to the tone of @ESA_TGO but we're geting telemetry data through our #NewNorcia dish #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 12:36:52 PM
Today there are 8 people in space flying 3 different spaceships and we're landing a probe on Mars. Hello, Future. https://t.co/Ta3eLXpCFL1:08 PM - 19 Oct 2016
Here they are! #ExoMars shift handover - B-Team reports a quiet shift, wishes A-Team best of luck as they take to t… twitter.com/i/web/status/7…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 12:15:48 PM
Where is everyone in the #MainControlRoom ? All looking empty in #ExoMars control at the moment... http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CvITp6cWAAAmPTr.jpgby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 12:13:34 PM
The #MainControlRoom A-Team and B-Team alternate in 12 hour shifts to keep a careful watch over #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 12:00:35 PM
Systems engineers Johannes B and Pierre C perform the ceremonial handover of the headset in the #MainControlRoom … twitter.com/i/web/status/7…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 11:58:38 AM
The #MainControlRoom in #ESOC is a hive of activity as the outgoing B-Team handover to the A-Team, who will monitor Mars arrival #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 11:57:08 AM
.@Zvezdichko Actually we've used Melacom quite a bit with @NASAJPL landers like @MarsCuriosity - blogs.esa.int/rocketscience/…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 11:54:13 AM
The Melacom radio on #MarsExpress is currently a chilly -2.5 degrees C: check it out on the display: #ExoMars twitter.com/esaoperations/…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 11:33:15 AM
The #MarsExpress team are now checking out the health of the Melacom radio equipment as it warms up ahead of @ESA_EDM descent #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 11:30:04 AM
#MarsExpress displays light up to confirm Melacom radio switch on ready to listen to @ESA_EDM descent this afternoo… twitter.com/i/web/status/7…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 11:29:26 AM
Melacom UHF radio on #MarsExpress is now powering on in preparation for tracking the #ExoMars @ESA_EDM landing later todayby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 11:08:28 AM
#MarsExpress data now flowing into the control room at #ESOC . The veteran Mars mission will listen in on @ESA_EDM d… twitter.com/i/web/status/7…by ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 10:33:23 AM
#MarsExpress is now being tracked by our friends at @CanberraDSN . It's using the smaller #DSS36 dish as it prepares to support #ExoMarsby ESA Operations via twitter 10/19/2016 10:23:17 AM
