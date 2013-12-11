Extra-Terrestrial News
Live coverage by Reuters of space and extra-terrestrial news with live and prepared videos, photos, and updates from experts and social media.
-
by Margarita Noriega (Reuters) via YouTube 11/14/2013 8:59:55 PM
-
Reuters photographer Shamil Zhumatov describes documenting the Olympic torch's journey to space:
Zhezkazgan, central Kazakhstan - During more than a decade of covering Russia’s space exploration program, I have seen pretty unusual missions. I have taken pictures of an investor heading for the International Space Station, as well as those of a clown and programmers flying into orbit. But the most recent space launch and landing have probably become the most unforgettable – the torch of the forthcoming 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia’s Sochi reached space and then returned to Earth. Now, as I play back this hectic flurry of events, it is still hard to believe how closely these two things are entwined – the Olympics and space.
The Olympic Games had been aimed by the authorities to strengthen Russia’s image. Given this ambitious task set by Moscow, Russia’s space program – a symbol of national pride, albeit marred by several botched unmanned launches – simply couldn’t stand aloof. Space was doomed to become part of this bright political show.
Check out Zhumatov's full account, including photographs, here.
-
Comet ISON is seen in this five-minute exposure taken at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) on November 8 at 5:40 a.m. EST (1040 GMT), courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/Aaron Kingery/NASA/MSFC/Handout via REUTERS
-
Reuters journalist Irene Klotz reports from Cap Canaveral in Florida on incoming comet ISON, which is heading for a close encounter with the sun:
A comet is heading for a close encounter with the sun later this month, and if it is not vaporized or torn apart, it should be visible to the naked eye in December. Comet ISON is expected to pass just about 621,000 miles (1 million km) from the sun's surface on November 28.
Scientists are not sure how ISON will hold up. As it blasts around the sun, traveling at 234 miles per second (377 km per second) the comet will be heated to about 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,760 degrees C), hot enough to vaporize not just ice in the comet's body, but also rock and metal. If the heat does not kill ISON, the sun's gravity may rip it apart. But recent calculations show ISON will survive, scientists say.
The comet was discovered in September 2012 by two amateur astronomers using Russia's International Scientific Optical Network, or ISON, for which the comet is named. It was extraordinarily bright at the time, considering its great distance beyond Jupiter's orbit, raising the prospect of a truly cosmic spectacle as it approached the sun.
That is because heat from the sun causes ice in a comet's body to vaporize, creating bright, distinctive tails and fuzzy looking, glowing bodies. Depending on how much ice a comet contains, the closer it comes to the sun, the brighter it shines. Over the weekend, amateur astronomers began posting the first pictures of the comet on the Internet that were taken with just binoculars or small telescopes. "I finally saw Comet ISON for the first time using small binoculars!" pilot Brian Whittaker wrote on the SpaceWeather.com website. "It was faint, but is predicted to brighten and move each day! Exciting!"
Comets are believed to be frozen remains left over from the formation of the solar system some 4.5 billion years ago. The group of comets that ISON is from is located in the Oort Cloud, a reservoir of icy bodies beyond Neptune's orbit. Occasionally, an object is gravitationally bumped out of the cloud and into a flight path that brings it into the inner solar system. Computer models show ISON is a first-time visitor.
The comet is moving through the constellation Virgo low in the eastern sky before dawn, astronomer Tony Phillips wrote on SpaceWeather.com. "It is still too dim for naked-eye viewing, but an increasingly easy target for backyard optics," Phillips added. If predictions prove correct, the comet should be visible to the naked eye in Earth's early morning skies in early December and throughout the night beginning in January.
(Editing by Tom Brown and Philip Barbara)
-
Spectacular new view of Saturn, taken by Cassini spacecraft on #DayEarthSmiled bbc.in/18ox86l via @BBCAmos http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BY4eo-yCEAAikQf.jpgby BBC News (World) via twitter 11/12/2013 5:24:58 PM
-
NASA's MAVEN spacecraft, inside a payload fairing, is hoisted to the top of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at the Vertical Integration Facility at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station's Space Launch Complex 41.
The move and hoisting operations mark another major milestone for the launch team as everything proceeds on schedule to launch Nov. 18, when the Atlas V will lift MAVEN (Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN) into space and on to Mars. The two-hour launch window extends from 1:28 to 3:28 p.m. EST.
MAVEN is the first spacecraft devoted to exploring and understanding the Martian upper atmosphere. It will orbit the planet in an elliptical orbit that allows it to pass through and sample the entire upper atmosphere on every orbit.
The spacecraft will investigate how the loss of Mars' atmosphere to space determined the history of water on the surface.
Image Credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett
-
The Soyuz TMA-09M is seen moments before it lands southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan with the crew of Expedition 37, Monday, Nov. 11, 2013. Expedition 37 Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos), Flight Engineer Karen Nyberg of NASA and Flight Engineer Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency are returning to Earth after five and a half months on the International Space Station. Photo Credit: (NASA/Carla Cioffi)by Margarita Noriega (Reuters) via flickr 11/12/2013 11:36:09 AM
-
NASA's work extends not only to the deep reaches of space. The organization has also worked since its creation to observe and better understand natural events.
Super typhoon Haiyan, which was equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane on the U.S. Saffir-Simpson scale, struck the central Philippines municipality of Guiuan at the southern tip of the province of Eastern Samar early Friday morning at 20:45 UTC (4:45 am local time).
In this video, NASA's TRMM satellite data shows that on November 8 at 00:19 UTC the typhoon had a well-defined eye surrounded by a symmetric area of moderate rain (green ring with a blue center) with several rainbands wrapping in from the south (green arcs) while crossing the island of Leyte in the central Philippines (source/credit: NASA/SSAI, Hal Pierce).
You can real more about NASA's work to track Haiyan and visit the Reuters World News live blog for updates on the recovery efforts.by Margarita Noriega (Reuters) via YouTube 11/12/2013 11:27:28 AM
-
Expedition 37 Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin, NASA Flight Engineer Karen Nyberg and European Space Agency Flight Engineer Luca Parmitano were greeted in a traditional ceremony at the airport in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, on Nov. 11, hours after landing in their Soyuz TMA-09M spacecraft in Kazakhstan. The trio completed 166 days in space following their launch in late May.by Margarita Noriega (Reuters) via YouTube 11/12/2013 11:18:55 AM
-
In pictures: Soyuz TMA-09M capsule lands in Kazakhstan:Matryoshka dolls, or Russian nesting dolls, depicting the International Space Station (ISS) crew members (L to R) Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano, Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin and U.S. astronaut Karen Nyberg, are seen before a news conference in Karaganda, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatovby Danielle Wiener-Bronner
The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin holds the torch of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games after landing near the town of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatovby Danielle Wiener-BronnerThe Soyuz TMA-09M capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of U.S. astronaut Karen Nyberg, Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin and Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano lands in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatovby Danielle Wiener-BronnerPreviousNext
1 of 3
-
Reuters journalist Shamil Zhumatov reports from Kazakhstan on the return to Earth of three astronauts and the Olympic torch:
A Russian spacecraft brought three astronauts and the Olympic torch back to Earth on Monday after the torch was taken on its first spacewalk in the run-up to the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi.
Russia's Fyodor Yurchikhin beamed as he held up the silver-and-grey torch alongside American Karen Nyberg and Italian Luca Parmitano on the Kazakh steppe after returning from the International Space Station after a 166-day mission.
Slowed by parachutes and braking rockets fired to soften the impact, their Soyuz TMA-09M capsule landed on schedule at 8:49 a.m. (0249 GMT) after a three-and-half-hour descent. Read the full story here.
-
The NGC 6946, a spiral galaxy about 22 million light years away from Earth also referred to as the "Fireworks Galaxy," is seen in this undated NASA handout image taken from the Chandra X-ray Observatory. In the past century, eight supernovas have been observed to explode in the arms of this galaxy.
-
A set of six comet-like tails radiating from a body in the asteroid belt, designated P/2013 P5, are seen in a NASA Hubble Space Telescope set of handout images released November 7, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters
-
Reuters journalist Irene Klotz reports from Cape Canaveral in Florida on a six-tailed asteroid that dumbfounded astronomers:
Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope have spotted a freakish asteroid with six comet-like tails of dust streaming from its body like spokes on a wheel, scientists said on Thursday. "We were literally dumbfounded when we saw it," astronomer David Jewitt with the University of California at Los Angeles, said in a statement. "It's hard to believe we're looking at an asteroid."
Asteroids normally have no tails.
The asteroid, known as P/2013 P5, first appeared as a fuzzy point of light in a sky survey by the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Hawaii in August. In September astronomers used the sharp-eyed orbiting Hubble telescope to zero in on the object, located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.
Not only is the asteroid sporting six tails, follow-up observations 13 days later showed it had changed shape. Scientists suspect pressure from photons, small particles of light or electromagnetic radiation, in sunlight is causing the asteroid to spin faster, disrupting its surface. Computer models show the dust plumes likely started rising off the asteroid's surface in April 2012, according to Jessica Agarwal, with the Max Planck Institute in Lindau, Germany.
"P/2013 P5 might be losing dust as it rotates at high speed," Agarwal said in a statement. "The sun then drags this dust into the distinct tails we're seeing." Astronomers intend to keep a lookout for signs the asteroid is breaking up, a process they suspect is common, but never before observed. "This is just an amazing object to us, and almost certainly the first of many more to come," Jewitt said.
The research appears in this week's issue of The Astrophysical Journal Letters.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Jane Sutton and Xavier Briand)
-
In Pictures: Soyuz Expedition 38/39 launchThe Soyuz TMA-11M spacecraft decorated with the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games logo and a blue-and-white snowflake pattern blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatovby Danielle Wiener-BronnerThe Soyuz TMA-11M spacecraft blasts off with the ISS crew of Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin and NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatovby Danielle Wiener-Bronner
The Soyuz spacecraft approaches the ISS in this still image taken from video, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/NASA TV/Handout via Reutersby Danielle Wiener-BronnerPreviousNext
1 of 3
-
#Exp38 entered #ISS at 7:44am EST. Nine members will work together till Sunday. go.nasa.gov/1flETPj http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BYeNXQ0CUAAOxu9.jpgby Johnson Space Center via twitter 11/7/2013 1:31:15 PM
-
Standby space fans! #NASATV comes back with #ISS hatch opening and #Exp38 welcome ceremony at 7:15am ET. nasa.gov/ntvby Johnson Space Center via twitter 11/7/2013 10:54:34 AM
-
#Exp38 docks to #ISS #Rassvet module at 5:27am ET just over 6 hours after launching. go.nasa.gov/1flETPj http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BYdknHaCUAAMKOK.jpgby Johnson Space Center via twitter 11/7/2013 10:33:12 AM
-
-
Reuters live coverage of the Soyuz launch is the very first day of live blogging for all things outer space: we will bring you content throughout the month of November about space exploration, including live video, photos, and news of the Mars MAVEN launch on Monday, November 18. Make sure to bookmark this page, share with friends, and keep this (short) link in your pocket: reut.rs/space.
I'd like to thank Danielle, Andres, and our readers for collaborating on tonight's live blog!
-
by Margarita Noriega (Reuters) via YouTube 11/7/2013 5:07:35 AM
-
READER COMMENT: What a beautiful launch!
-
READER COMMENT: watching live from Maine. great experience!
-
Only the crewed capsule makes it back to Earth. The rest of the Soyuz ends up either in space or burns up as it reenters the atmosphere.
-
The Soyuz TMA-11M spacecraft, emblazoned with the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games logo and a blue-and-white snowflake pattern, blasts off with the International Space Station (ISS) crew of Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin and NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
-
Schedule of Soyuz (all times Central Time*) for NASA TV coverage: www.nasa.gov *edited
-
The Soyuz TMA-11M launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to the International Space Station at 11:14 p.m. EST. Richard Mastracchio of NASA, Mikhail Tyurin of the Russian Federal Space Agency and Koichi Wakata of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency now are safely in orbit.
Mastracchio, Tyurin and Wakata will dock with the station's Rassvet module at 5:31 a.m. tomorrow morning. Welcoming them aboard will be the current station residents, Expedition 37 Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin, Oleg Kotov and Sergey Ryazanskiy of the Russian Federal Space Agency, Karen Nyberg and Michael Hopkins of NASA and Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency. Yurchikhin, Nyberg and Parmitano arrived at the space station in May aboard their Soyuz TMA-09M spacecraft. Kotov, Ryazanskiy and Hopkins arrived at the orbiting outpost in September aboard their Soyuz TMA-10M spacecraft.
-
READER COMMENT: Geekery: Where is the Olympic Torch for the Sochi Games? At the International Space Station!
-
A flawless launch. Solar arrays have deployed and the crew are cruising around the planet, making one orbit every 90 minutes.
-
READER COMMENT: Watching now from southern Brasil
-
Russia sent the Olympic torch into space with a three-man crew that blasted off to the International Space Station on Thursday, three months before the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi.
The torch, unlit for safety reasons, was part of the payload of a Soyuz spacecraft that lifted off from the Russian-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan. Crew members Mikhail Tyurin of Russia, Rick Mastracchio of the United States and Koichi Wakata of Japan are to arrive after a six-hour flight at the orbiting outpost 250 miles above Earth.
Two Russian cosmonauts are to take the torch out on a space walk on Saturday - the first time an Olympic torch is to be carried into open space. Olympic torches were brought along on U.S. space shuttle voyages before the 1996 and 2000 Games. Decorated with a Sochi 2014 logo and a colorful snowflake design, the rocket lifted off on schedule at 10:14 local time (0414 GMT) from the Russian-leased facility in Kazakhstan.
The torch is to be returned to Earth on Monday to continue a 65,000-km (40,000-mile) relay culminating with the start of the Olympics in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi on February 7.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Steve Gutterman)
-
READER COMMENT: Many blessings to the crew and team NASA in this awesome journey. Thanks Reuters for broadcasting this lunch.
-
The teddy bear is a mascot of the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014: talisman.sochi2014.com
-
READER COMMENT: Great job ppl! Amazing take off. Hellos from Bishkek!
-
#Exp38 launches at 11:14pm EST. Trio is on six-hour trip to #ISS with #Olympics torch. go.nasa.gov/16HRoSV http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BYcO25nCAAAoKYA.jpgby Johnson Space Center via twitter 11/7/2013 4:19:22 AM
-
The crew are experiencing 3-4 Gs as they rapidly ascend. A word you will hear a lot from the voice-over is "nominal." It just means that everything is going normally.
-
And they're off.
-
-
-
READER COMMENT: [Watching from] Country Victoria, Australia. Excited to see another live launch.
-
The three Soyuz crew members have closed their helmets and switched to suit air supply for launch. #ISS http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BYcNDNpCYAE-w-w.jpgby ISS Updates via twitter 11/7/2013 4:11:46 AM
-
Five minutes.
-
Once the crew of three reach the international space station, six hours from now, it will be the first time since October 2009 that nine people have been aboard at the same time.
-
Looks like one of you is joining us from Australia, and one from the Philippines. Where are you watching from?
-
An exhilarating next ten minutes.
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video