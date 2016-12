This is the first time since October 2009 that nine people will be at the ISS at the same time without a space shuttle present. The crew members are together for only four days as one expedition ends and another begins. Here is the list of the nine crew members of the three ISS expeditions:: Karen Nyberg of NASA, Fyodor Yurchikhin of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) and Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency: Michael Hopkins of NASA and Oleg Kotov and Sergey Ryazanskiy of Roscosmos: Rick Mastracchio of NASA, Koichi Wakata of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Mikhail Tyurin of Roscosmos.