READER COMMENT: Watching from the Philippines! Can't wait for the launch. :D
READER COMMENT: Watching from Oz. Thanks for streaming the launch :)
ISS crew member NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio (2nd from top) looks back as he boards the Soyuz TMA-11M spacecraft at the Baikonur cosmodrome, November 7, 2013. Russian Mikhail Tyurin, Mastracchio and Japan's Koichi Wakata will have the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games torch with them when they blast off for the ISS from the Baikonur cosmodrome, which Moscow rents from Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
T-15 minutes!
Check out this cool timeline of the technical launch process.
International Space Station (ISS) crew members, (L to R) Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin (C) and NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio, sit after donning space suits shortly before the blast off to ISS, at the Baikonur cosmodrome, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Has anybody ever witnessed a rocket launch?
Incredibly clear skies... I haven't seen a single cloud.
Russia's Roscosmos space agency chief Oleg Ostapenko (front R) greets crew members of the ISS in front of a Roscosmos official carrying the torch of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games shortly before the crew members board the Soyuz TMA-11M spacecraft at the Baikonur cosmodrome, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool
A Russian Orthodox priest blesses each crew and Soyuz rocket before launch. This photo from NASA is from May 27th, 2013, two days before the launch of Expedition 36/37.by Andres Almeida via flickr 11/7/2013 3:41:32 AM
Based on our poll below, two of you are astronauts.
The Soyuz TMA-11M spacecraft, emblazoned with the Sochi 2014 logo and a blue-and-white snowflake pattern, rests on its launch pad before the blast-off with the International Space Station (ISS) crew of Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin and NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio, at the Baikonur cosmodrome, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
READER QUESTION: I wonder. How close are we to the 1000th (different) person in space mark?
Not at all. American astronauts are required to learn Russian and vice-versa. During basic training, astronauts spend some time in Russia to learn colloquialisms and to get familiar with all the different components of the Soyuz. The Russian Federal Space Agency and NASA are in constant contact with one another so clear communication is a must.
Note: we are switching to the NASA TV live video feed shortly.
Update: please refresh your page. We have pinned NASA TV to the top of the blog.
READER QUESTION: Are there many communication or cultural issues between the Russian cosmonauts and American astronauts working together?
You can't be claustrophobic if you want to ride in a Soyuz. The total living space is only 5 cubic meters! That's smaller than even the smallest New York City studio apartment. Or is it?
Glad to see we have an astronaut joining us for tonight's live blog (see the poll below). Also, Danielle just shared an awesome photo from Times Square in New York, where people are watching the launch live!
In Times Square to see the Soyuz launch on the big screen, 11:14 PM eastern time http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BYb8aD5CAAAFZDt.jpgby Mike Massimino via twitter 11/7/2013 3:00:18 AM
Hi, astronauts! And hi, readers! Thanks for joining Reuters coverage of the Soyuz launch to the International Space Station. Danielle Wiener-Bronner and I (from Reuters) are here with Andres Almeida (personal space fan and expert) to share live video, photos, social media, and news about tonight's launch. Please share your comments and questions with us!
At about 10:15pm ET, we will have live NASA TV coverage. In the meantime, we hope you enjoy these beautiful shots from Tsenki TV of the sun rising in Kazakhstan as the Soyuz readies for launch.
READER QUESTION: Will they be launching into the expedited, 4-orbit rendezvous sequence?
The Soyuz rocket is decorated with the logo of the Sochi Olympic Organizing Commitee and other artwork commemorating the winter games.
Beautiful painting on the Soyuz rocket’s 1st stage that will lift us up on Nov 7. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BYJMC3mCYAAGVYF.jpgby Koichi Wakata via twitter 11/7/2013 2:41:22 AM
The crew is missing a most spectacular sunrise. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BYbxBFECcAAk5Tx.jpgby Reid Wiseman via twitter 11/7/2013 2:29:12 AM
Aside from performing his duties aboard the space station, astronaut Rick Mastracchio will be tweeting from space. You can follow him under @AstroRM.
A look inside the cozy Soyuz TMA-11M Entry Module during a rehearsal. (Photo: RSC Energia) http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BYbxL54CYAAGd_f.jpgby ISS Updates via twitter 11/7/2013 2:15:14 AM
READER QUESTION: What type of rocket is that?
Thank you, Margarita! It's great to be a part of what should be a beautiful launch.
Joining us tonight is Andres Almeida, a personal fan of NASA who will help us understand the cultural and technical aspect of tonight's mission. Andres tweets about all things space @andresdavid on Twitter.
Welcome, Andres!
Well wishers greet International Space Station (ISS) crew member Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata during his departure from a hotel for a final pre-launch preparation at the Baikonur cosmodrome, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Note: looks like there is some glitching with the live stream from Tsenki TV. We hope to sort them out soon.
So, how do you keep the Olympic torch flame burning in outer space? For safety reasons, the torch will not be lit when cosmonauts take it on a truly outdoors spacewalk on Saturday. That may be a relief for Russia as the flame has gone out many times since the torch relay began last month, a minor setback as President Vladimir Putin tries to use the Games to boost Russia's image. Continue reading Reuters' Alissa de Carbonnel look at the new flame on the ISS.
by Danielle Wiener-Bronner via YouTube 11/7/2013 1:27:48 AM
NASA Video: The Soyuz TMA-11M rocket, adorned with the logo of the Sochi Olympic Organizing Committee and other related artwork, is rolled out to the launch pad by train on November 5 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.by Margarita Noriega (Reuters) via YouTube 11/7/2013 1:12:17 AM
Photo: Expedition 38 Flight Engineer Koichi Wakata of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, left, Soyuz Commander Mikhail Tyurin of Roscosmos, and Flight Engineer Rick Mastracchio of NASA, right, smile and wave as they hold an Olympic torch that will be flown with them to the International Space Station. Image Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls
NASA: ISS Passes the Olympic Torch in Space
Arriving to ISS on the Soyuz TMA-11M will be the Olympic torch that will light the flame at the opening of the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia:
“Combustion research in microgravity gives us the ability to look at the fundamentals of flame behavior by removing the buoyant flows,” said David Urban, NASA's Glenn Research Center, Cleveland. "It gives us the ability to improve earth-based power, transport, and heating systems by developing more accurate computer models resulting in pollution reduction and improved efficiency."
Cosmonauts Oleg Kotov and Sergey Ryazanskiy will carry the torch outside the ISS on a spacewalk on Saturday morning. The two checked out their Russian Orlan spacesuits, installed gear and tried them on inside the Pirs docking compartment on Wednesday.
Afterwards, Parmitano, Nyberg and Yurchikhin will return the torch on Sunday to the Soyuz. After they undock from the Zvezda service module at 6:26 p.m., Expedition 38 will officially begin with Kotov beginning his second command of the station.
NASA Video: The focus for the crew onboard the International Space Station this fall is on groundbreaking scientific research that helps people today and advances the technology needed to support space exploration tomorrow.by Margarita Noriega (Reuters) via YouTube 11/7/2013 12:54:40 AM
NASA: New Station Crew Launching Wednesday
The six-person Expedition 37 crew aboard the orbiting International Space Station supported a variety of research activities Wednesday, reviewed plans for an upcoming spacewalk and prepared for Thursday’s express arrival of three new Expedition 38 colleagues:
NASA Television coverage of the launch begins at 10:15 p.m. ET Wednesday and returns at 4:45 a.m. ET for the docking. Hatches are scheduled to open at 7:40 a.m., with NASA TV coverage starting at 7:15 a.m.
Busy week for #Exp37 on #ISS . #Exp38 launch, #spacewalk and @astro_luca , @AstroKarenN undock. go.nasa.gov/1ff9Swn http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BYQUnTDCcAAqpTv.jpgby Johnson Space Center via twitter 11/7/2013 12:54:14 AM
This is the first time since October 2009 that nine people will be at the ISS at the same time without a space shuttle present. The crew members are together for only four days as one expedition ends and another begins. Here is the list of the nine crew members of the three ISS expeditions:
- Expedition 36/37: Karen Nyberg of NASA, Fyodor Yurchikhin of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) and Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency
- Expedition 37/38: Michael Hopkins of NASA and Oleg Kotov and Sergey Ryazanskiy of Roscosmos
- Expedition 37/38/39: Rick Mastracchio of NASA, Koichi Wakata of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Mikhail Tyurin of Roscosmos.
NASA Video: Meet the three Expedition 38 crew members who will launch to the International Space Station on Wednesday:
- NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio
- Soyuz Commander Mikhail Tyurin
- JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakata
These three astronauts are set to launch November 6 (November 7, Kazakh time) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in their Soyuz TMA-11M spacecraft for a five and a half month mission on the International Space Station.by Margarita Noriega (Reuters) via YouTube 11/7/2013 12:35:28 AM
