Orlando Nightclub Shooting
A man armed with an assault rifle and a handgun stormed a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, and killed 49 people in the worst U.S. mass shooting in history.
Commentary: Orlando attack: Looking past the labelsReutersPresident Obama is calling the slaughter at a gay nightclub in Orlando an “act of terror and hate.” According to a militant-affiliated news
Yesterday was most horrific day in the history of Orlando. Yet I'm proud of how our community came together. https://t.co/hdxUkudfSl1:03 PM - 13 Jun 2016
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling paid tribute on Twitter to Luis Vielma, a victim of the Orlando shooting, who worked at a Harry Potter theme park:Luis Vielma worked on the Harry Potter ride at Universal. He was 22 years old. I can't stop crying. #Orlando https://t.co/Nz2ZCWxNsS6:16 AM - 13 Jun 2016
U.S. probing whether anyone helped gunman in Orlando rampageU.S. law enforcement officials investigated on Monday whether anyone helped the gunman who massacred 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, but said they did not believe anyone connected to the shooting posed a current danger to the public.
The FBI and other agencies were poring over evidence inside and in the closed-off streets around Orlando's Pulse nightclub, where a shooter pledging allegiance to Islamic State carried out the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.
The gunman, Omar Mateen, a New York-born Florida resident and U.S. citizen who was the son of Afghan immigrants, was shot and killed by police who stormed the club early Sunday morning with armored cars after a three-hour siege.
Islamic State today reiterated a claim of responsibility for the attack
However, although the group claimed responsibility, this does not necessarily mean it directed the attack: there was nothing in the claim indicating coordination between the gunman and Islamic State before the rampage.
Here is what the group said in a broadcast on its Albayan Radio today:
One of the Caliphate's soldiers in America carried out a security invasion where he was able to enter a crusader gathering at a nightclub for homosexuals in Orlando"
- Islamic State, in a broadcast on its Albayan Radio
Gunman in worst U.S. massacre described as 'quiet,' with few friends: https://t.co/Dz0DCs05xz https://t.co/PLBxtnSHrY6:34 PM - 12 Jun 2016
PHOTOS: Vigils for OrlandoShadows are cast on a wall as a man lights a candle at a memorial outside The Stonewall Inn on Christopher Street, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mark KauzlarichPeople hold a gathering to mourn victims of the shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, in Hong Kong, China June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby YipWilliam Delis holds a smartphone with a solidarity message at a candlelight vigil in West Hollywood, California, following the early morning shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/David McNewPeople attend a candlelight vigil in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen LamPeople attend a vigil for the victims of the Orlando shooting held in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
#PulseShooting @ChiefJohnMina on what led to decision to breach walls of club and go in. #OrlandoUnited https://t.co/CiPGgGXvsS2:55 PM - 13 Jun 2016
Outside the Orlando command center where victims' families are being briefed by investigators. #FacebookLive
FBI Director James B. Comey says he doesn't see anything agents should have done differently but they are reviewing the prior investigations into Omar Mateen, suspected of killing 49 people and wounding 53 others at a gay nightclub in Orlando on the weekend.
FBI Director James B. Comey says the man suspected of killing 49 people and wounding 53 others at a gay nightclub in Orlando made three 911 calls from during the shootings and he said he was ''doing this'' for the leader of ISIL, the perpetrators of the Boston Marathon bombings as well as a suicide bomber from Florida who died in Syria for al Nusra -- a group in conflict with Islamic State.
Families and friends wait anxiously for news after Florida nightclub rampageReutersFamily and friends of victims trapped in a gay nightclub by a gunman pledging loyalty to Islamic State waited anxiously on Monday to find out whether their loved ones were among the 50 people killed and 53 wounded in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.
Trump says Muslims in the US have to "turn in the people they know are bad - and they know it."by Emily Flitter via twitter 6/13/2016 6:58:27 PM
