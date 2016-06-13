Orlando Nightclub Shooting
A man armed with an assault rifle and a handgun stormed a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, and killed 49 people in the worst U.S. mass shooting in history.
Heavily armed man arrested on way to L.A. gay pride paradeReutersA heavily armed man who said he was heading to a Los Angeles-area pride parade was arrested early on Sunday in nearby Santa Monica, but there was no apparent link with the deadly mass shooting in Florida, authorities said.
Assault rifle used in Florida shooting drives gun control debateReutersWhen Omar Mateen entered an Orlando, Florida, nightclub on Sunday to carry out the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, he wielded a weapon that has been used in massacres from California to Connecticut: a military-inspired semi-automatic rifle.
Gay Americans are shaken, unbowed by nightclub attackReutersFor many Americans, gay bars and nightclubs have long served as a place of refuge, a carefree place filled with like-minded souls away from the relatives, employers or anyone else who might judge them disapprovingly, or worse.
Paris stands with Orlando. Tonight @LaTourEiffel will wear the rainbow flag as a tribute to the victims. #lovewins https://t.co/MDk4ZamrRg9:16 AM - 13 Jun 2016
FBI to hold news briefing on Florida nightclub shooting - media reports
The FBI will hold a news conference on Monday morning on the Orlando, Florida nightclub shooting rampage that killed 50 people and wounded 53, media outlets reported.
CNN and MSNBC said the FBI would brief the press at 7 a.m. (1100 GMT) on the shooting, the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history
Press conference is scheduled for 7:30 am same location as yesterday.11:52 AM - 13 Jun 2016
Gunman in worst U.S. massacre described as 'quiet' but grew hatefulReutersThe photo from Omar Mateen’s high school yearbook is hardly remarkable - a toothy, dimpled smile with a peach-fuzz mustache below a mop of black hair.
Trump calls for increased military response after Orlando shooting
Donald Trump on Monday said the United States needs to increase its military response against Islamic State in the wake of the Orlando nightclub shooting over the weekend, including additional bombings.
The presumptive Republican nominee, in an interview on Fox News, said that he would address acts of terrorism in his speech at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) in New Hampshire, which he had earlier planned to use to target Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
Families and friends wait anxiously for news after Florida nightclub rampageReutersFamily and friends of victims trapped in a gay nightclub by a gunman pledging loyalty to Islamic State waited anxiously on Monday to find out whether their loved ones were among the 50 people killed and 53 wounded in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.
48 of the 49 dead have been identified https://t.co/JzPFtaYjmC12:30 PM - 13 Jun 2016
Next of kin of 24 victims notified. https://t.co/jVUMU63TTU12:30 PM - 13 Jun 2016
OPD made decision to commence rescue bc further loss of life was imminent https://t.co/LDj8g7AFeH12:34 PM - 13 Jun 2016
Spoke with our officer, he is ok. We are glad he is alright and not seriously injured. Kevlar helmet saved his life. https://t.co/yHw1sGvosH3:27 AM - 13 Jun 2016
negotiators were in contact w/suspect who talked about bombs said he was wearing a vest https://t.co/3iOA52DdA612:54 PM - 13 Jun 2016
Commentary: When daily life turns into a war zoneReutersWe live in a time of mass shootings and suicide attacks.This means it is possible that, in the ordinary hours of what you view as your daily life, you are
