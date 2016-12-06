Orlando Nightclub Shooting
A man armed with an assault rifle and a handgun stormed a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, and killed 49 people in the worst U.S. mass shooting in history.
Tears, outrage and heightened security amid LGBT Pride https://t.co/2Yfx2W58bV https://t.co/kf4ggktYEK5:11 PM - 12 Jun 2016
GALLERY: Our latest photos from the shooting and investigation
GALLERY: Pride in the wake of Orlando
Orlando triggers Facebook 'Safety Check' for first time in U.S.ReutersFacebook Inc activated its “Safety Check” function on Sunday for the first time in the United States after a gunman massacred 50 people at a nightclub in Orlando, Florida.
Trump calls on President Obama to resign in wake of Orlando shootingReutersRepublican presidential candidate Donald Trump called on President Barack Obama to resign from office because he did not say the words "radical Islam," in a statement in response to the Orlando massacre where 50 people were killed.
Pride in the face of #Orlando https://t.co/2J7vmkHPgz https://t.co/fKzHCwlAgGRetweeted by Reuters6:11 PM - 12 Jun 2016
Ryan on Orlando shooting: 'We are a nation at war with Islamist terrorists' https://t.co/zUPp9fj3qc6:49 PM - 12 Jun 2016
Lawmakers talk gun control after Florida shooting: https://t.co/Z6ZZOARwtE https://t.co/BnoKFONMWw7:04 PM - 12 Jun 2016Delete
Military-inspired semi-automatic rifle used in Florida shooting drives gun control debate: https://t.co/A8XHtUtyGd https://t.co/E8bgfRjwwR7:36 PM - 12 Jun 2016
Trump says Florida massacre proves he's right on Islamist threat: https://t.co/64itQZcaun https://t.co/l7utqh8WPj7:48 PM - 12 Jun 2016
Here's what we know about the man who killed 50 people in a gay nightclub in Orlando:
- He was born in New York and lived in St. Pierce, Florida.
- He was the target of two FBI investigations in 2013 and 2014 after he made comments to coworkers in support of Islamic State.
- He made a 911 call claiming allegiance to Islamic State before this morning's shooting.
- He acquired the guns within the last few days.
- His imam said he had few friends in his congregation.
The Florida nightclub gunman's ex-wife says her former spouse wanted to be a police officer and applied to the police academy. She added that her ex-husband was "bipolar", "mentally ill" and had a "violent temper." She said she was "rescued" from him by her family after four months of marriage.
Senator Dick Durbin calls for Congress to pass new gun law https://t.co/SyuXOJ9i4G https://t.co/0yMogSsYoS8:35 PM - 12 Jun 2016
Police probe motives of Orlando gunman: https://t.co/JKEUHK31kQ https://t.co/wuBZO6Qh5A9:16 PM - 12 Jun 2016
Gay Americans are shaken, unbowed by nightclub attack: https://t.co/a8JVpYCbnW https://t.co/TthCytM7zM9:19 PM - 12 Jun 2016
Police reveal names of Orlando club shooting victimsReutersA day before the Orlando, Florida, nightclub massacre, Luis Vielma, 22, updated his Facebook profile with a picture of himself standing with young people in front of a Disney castle and a caption that read: "True friends who become family."
Father of Orlando shooter hosted political show on Afghan-Pakistan issues
The Afghan-born father of Omar Mateen, the man police identified as the gunman who killed 50 people at a packed gay nightclub in Florida on Sunday, is a fringe political commentator who rails against Pakistan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.
Seddique Mateen, who public records indicate is the father of Omar Mateen, had an occasional television show on a U.S.-based Afghan satellite channel for about three years, and has continued to post political commentaries on his Facebook page as recently as Sunday.
Trump says Florida massacre proves he's right on Islamist threatReuters UKRepublican presidential candidate Donald Trump gave an aggressive response to the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, quickly claiming the attack was the work of an Islamist militant while calling on President Barack Obama to resign and for Democrat Hillary Clinton to exit the presidential race.
