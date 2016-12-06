Orlando Nightclub Shooting | Reuters.com
Orlando Nightclub Shooting

A man armed with an assault rifle and a handgun stormed a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, and killed 49 people in the worst U.S. mass shooting in history.

