Orlando Nightclub Shooting
A man armed with an assault rifle and a handgun stormed a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, and killed 49 people in the worst U.S. mass shooting in history.
Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said in a release on Sunday he is cancelling a business trip to Beijing after the shooting in Orlando. Johnson had planned to participate in cyber conference in China.
A heavily armed man who said he was heading to a gay pride parade in Los Angeles was arrested early on Sunday, Mayor Eric Garcetti said.
Garcetti, speaking at the opening of the LA Pride Festival, expressed his horror at the massacre at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, early Sunday and said it appeared the arrest near Los Angeles was unrelated to the Florida attack, in which 50 people were killed and 53 injured.
Police stand in front of one of the houses that officials indicated was connected to the Orlando shooter in Port St. Lucie, Florida, U.S. June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
The gunman who killed at least 50 people at an Orlando gay club referenced the brothers who carried out the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, a Massachusetts State Police spokesman said.
FBI spokesman: Can't provide information on if authorities have entered #OrlandoShooter's home in Fort Pierce3:21 PM - 12 Jun 2016
Friends and family members embrace outside the Orlando Police Headquarters during the investigation of a shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Steve NesiusHere's what we know so far:
- The shooter, identified by authorities as Omar S. Mateen, was killed by police. CBS News reported that he was born in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and that his parents were from Afghanistan.
- Islamic State claims responsibility, according to AMOQ News Agency.
- President Obama calls the shooting "an act of hate and an act of terror."
Suspect identified as Omar Mateen, 29. An American citizen born in New York. @FBI first became aware of him in 2013 https://t.co/gt18lhTM4G3:14 PM - 12 Jun 2016
Some additional details from Reuters reporter Tim Reid:
Omar Mateen had been investigated by the FBI twice before, in 2013 and then in 2014. The first investigation took place in 2013 when he made inflammatory comments to co-workers that indicated sympathy for terrorists. He was investigated and interviewed twice but the FBI was “unable to verify the substance of his comments,” FBI Assistant Special Agent In charge Ronald Hopper said.
Then in 2014, Hopper said,vMateen was investigated and interviewed again, this time for suspected connections to Moner Mohammad Abu-Salha, an American citizen who became a suicide bomber in Syria in 2014. Hooper said Mateen’s contact with Abu-Sallah was minimal and it was deemed that “he did not constitute a substantive threat at that time.
Hopper said Mateen was not under current investigation at the time of Sunday’s attack and was not under surveillance.
Reuters National Security Editor John Walcott reports:There is “no evidence yet that this was directed or connected to ISIS. So far as we know at this time, his first direct contact was a pledge of bayat (loyalty) he made during the massacre," said a U.S. counter-terrorism official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Congressman John Mica live right now on @wftv, talking about how the feds cut terrorism resources for Orlando, at some point. #wftv3:55 PM - 12 Jun 2016
The https://t.co/cb6JhjkyNe site is being overwhelmed - we are working on it. https://t.co/SGypFm0lAq3:56 PM - 12 Jun 2016
The man who shot at us was investigated for terrorist ties TWICE...and could legally buy an assault rifle. Show me the logic.3:23 PM - 12 Jun 2016
Pulse shooting: First victim names we can release: Edward Sotomayor Jr.; Stanley Almodovar III; Luis Omar Ocasio-Capo; Juan Ramon Guerrero3:58 PM - 12 Jun 2016
Please note that #ISIS doesn't offer any evidence yet that they knew of the #Orlando attack in advance or that they ordered it. @akhbar2:42 PM - 12 Jun 2016
Trump quickly ties Florida shootings to IslamistsReutersIn the wake of the deadliest shooting in U.S. history, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wasted little time suggesting the attack was tied to Islamist militants, while his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton initially did not make that connection.
Texas politician slammed for tweet sent after Florida shootingReutersThe office of Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, a Republican and evangelical Christian, on Sunday deleted a tweet many saw as offensive and insensitive that was sent out shortly after the deadly attack on a gay nightclub in Florida.
-
Reuters reporter Zachary Fagenson:
The imam of the Florida mosque the Orlando shooter attended for nearly 10 years described him as a quiet man who would visit regularly, but rarely interact with the congregation.
"He hardly had any friends," said Syed Shafeeq Rahman, who heads the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce of Omar Mateen. "He would come with his little son at night to pray and after he would leave."
Rahman said Mateen never approached him regarding any concerns about homosexuals. Rahman also said he's been increasingly speaking out against violence, noting that even inflicting a scratch on someone is against the tenets of Islam. "The text of the religion says nothing in any way of terrorism," Rahman said.
On Sunday, Rahman said police told him they wouldn't be available to station officers around the mosque. He said he plans to bring in extra security and lighting to give the congregation some sense of security.
In his remarks today, President Obama disgracefully refused to even say the words 'Radical Islam'. For that reason alone, he should step down. If Hillary Clinton, after this attack, still cannot say the two words 'Radical Islam' she should get out of this race for the Presidency.
-- Donald Trump. You can read his full statement here.
What has happened in Orlando is just the beginning. Our leadership is weak and ineffective. I called it and asked for the ban. Must be tough4:47 PM - 12 Jun 2016
"As President Barack Obama on Sunday addressed the nation about the incident that killed 50 people and wounded 53 at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Trump assailed him for his longstanding refusal to refer to Islamic State and other extremist groups as in part representing the religion of Islam."Is President Obama going to finally mention the words radical Islamic terrorism?," Trump tweeted as the president was speaking. "If he doesn't he should immediately resign in disgrace."Trump in a later tweet claimed the gunman shouted "Allah hu Akbar!" during the attack. U.S. officials as yet have not provided any information that such an incident occurred."
Reuters reporter Letitia Stein:
Jerry Torres, 52, a bisexual man living in Orlando has been coming to the club for 25 years. He was dressed up to come and leaving his home to come to club's Latin night event when a friend unexpectedly showed up and he decided to stay in.
"We always come to this club, every Saturday. Today was the day we decided not to come. Oh my God."
"What I woke up to is everybody calling to find out if I was ok. I was receiving phone calls since 7 o'clock in the morning. Ring. ring. ring."
"That's how I knew. Crazy."
He came down to the scene hoping to learn about four friends he was supposed to meet there last night.
"They don't answer the phone. I keep calling and calling and calling."
Pulse Shooting: This is where you can find the victim's names, as we continue to release: https://t.co/a0wekaZPtG5:16 PM - 12 Jun 2016
Silver ribbons at @TheTonyAwards in observance of #orlando. https://t.co/ZWxWaISIGn5:13 PM - 12 Jun 2016
Pulse Shooting: The number of dead has NOT changed. It remains at 50. Please avoid erroneous reporting.5:12 PM - 12 Jun 2016
