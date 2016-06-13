Orlando Nightclub Shooting | Reuters.com
Orlando Nightclub Shooting

A man armed with an assault rifle and a handgun stormed a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, and killed 49 people in the worst U.S. mass shooting in history.

  • What we know

    • 49 people were killed and 53 wounded during a gun attack on gay nightclub Pulse in Orlando, which started just after 2 a.m. on Sunday
    • The gunman, U.S. citizen Omar Mateen, was also shot and killed by police after a three-hour siege
    • Mateen called emergency services during the shooting and pledged allegiance to the leader of the militant Islamic State group
    • Islamic State today reiterated responsibility for the attack, though this doesn't mean it directed it
    • It is the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history
