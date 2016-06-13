Orlando Nightclub Shooting
A man armed with an assault rifle and a handgun stormed a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, and killed 49 people in the worst U.S. mass shooting in history.
What we know
- 49 people were killed and 53 wounded during a gun attack on gay nightclub Pulse in Orlando, which started just after 2 a.m. on Sunday
- The gunman, U.S. citizen Omar Mateen, was also shot and killed by police after a three-hour siege
- Mateen called emergency services during the shooting and pledged allegiance to the leader of the militant Islamic State group
- Islamic State today reiterated responsibility for the attack, though this doesn't mean it directed it
- It is the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history
From Columbine to Orlando: The deadliest mass shootings in the U.S. reut.rs
Update: FDA ban on sexually active gay men donating blood remains in place. Was never lifted. https://t.co/UeW5dJq9Oc1:16 PM - 12 Jun 2016
Law enforcement source says no bodies have been moved from club yet- still working to ID, process scene. #WFTV1:18 PM - 12 Jun 2016
The Washington Post reports that the suspect's ex-wife claims he was abusive and erratic:
Ex-wife of suspected Orlando shooter: ‘He beat me’Washington PostThe brief marriage was marked by domestic violence, she said.
-
GALLERY: Latest photos from the Orlando nightclub shooting reut.rs
-
orlando firefighters say they were woken up by injured people banging on the door. one firefighter's daughter was in the club at the time.1:17 PM - 12 Jun 2016
Correx: Spokesperson for @Facebook confirmed this is first time Safety Check used in U.S. Was used previously for mass-shooting in Paris.12:59 PM - 12 Jun 2016
Police lock down Orange Avenue around Pulse nightclub, where people were killed by a gunman in a shooting rampage in Orlando, Florida June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski
The co-owner of Pulse, the Orlando gay nightclub that became the scene this morning's shooting, founded the club to honor her brother who died of AIDS and to support the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.
-
23. FYI everyone, ISIS has just issued its daily news bulletin. Of note - no mention of Orlando https://t.co/TLE7J8CDNC11:16 AM - 12 Jun 2016
Man with weapons, possible explosives arrested, said he was going to L.A. gay pride parade https://t.co/arXR35hCqx1:01 PM - 12 Jun 2016
-
Suspect arrested at L.A. Pride festival after authorities find weapons and explosives in his car. Watch CNN. https://t.co/HAhU3MmiMf1:44 PM - 12 Jun 2016
-
Suspected Orlando shooter called 911, swore allegiance to Islamic State: NBCReutersOmar S. Mateen, the Florida resident suspected of killing 50 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, called 911 before the shooting and swore allegiance to Islamic State, NBC News said on Twitter.
-
The father of Omar Mateenis an Afghan man who holds strong political views, including support for the Afghan Taliban, the Washington Post reports. Seddique Mateen, who has been referred to as Mir Seddique in early news reports, hosted a television show called Durand Jirga on a channel called Payam-e-Afghan, which broadcasts from California.
The Stonewall Inn is currently open with nearly a dozen NYPD officers with assault rifles standing guard outside at Christopher Park, reports Reuters reporter Gina Cherelus. Inside Christopher Park, there's a group of people gathering around in different groups, some of them discussing the attacks.
NEW DETAILS: Pulse nightclub shooter's father apologizes for incident, says son was angry about "men kissing": https://t.co/ZjVa4zSXqd #WFTV2:33 PM - 12 Jun 2016
