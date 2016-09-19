Newsmaker with Tony Blair
Join us for a LIVE discussion with former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, who won a historic three terms. He will speak with Sir Harold Evans, Reuters Editor at Large, about extremism, Brexit, the rise of populism in the US and UK and the challenges of globalization.
Blair says he uses the phrase 'Islamist extremism', differentiates this as radical and says that it is a perversion of the religion. However, says that you must acknowledge that people are - 'if wrongly' - doing things in the name of religion - otherwise people think politicians are not being frank.
Sir Harry tells Blair that - 'as he may know' - he is blamed for the rise of ISIS, and talks through how. Blair responds with explaining that in every country there were apparently different reasons for extremism they faced - 'in France it was the cartoons, I don't know what Belgium did..'
According to @tonyblairoffice, the left is comprised of 2 halves: Culture of Protest & Culture of Government - he's the latter #ReutersLive8:51 AM - 20 Sep 2016
@tonyblairoffice things that gave birth to Islamic extremism- Palestinian issue, taking cold war to Afghanistan and Iraq War II #ReutersLive8:51 AM - 20 Sep 2016
It's a big mistake to see ourselves as causing Islamic extremism. It's a five-decade movement, says @tonyblairoffice #ReutersLive8:41 AM - 20 Sep 2016
The tyranny of the Twitter feed is a big problem for political leaders - @tonyblairoffice on lack of productive public debate #ReutersLive8:57 AM - 20 Sep 2016
The best investment for our future? Northern Sub-Saharan Africa, which is ripe for extremism, says @tonyblairoffice #ReutersLive9:04 AM - 20 Sep 2016
@tonyblairoffice The world needs an America that's engaged in the world. #reuterslive9:17 AM - 20 Sep 2016
The reason America is exceptional is because it stands for a set of values that are admired around the world #ReutersLive9:22 AM - 20 Sep 2016
