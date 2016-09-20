Newsmaker with Shinzō Abe
Japan to provide $2.8 billion in refugee aid over three years from 2016: AbeReutersJapan will provide an additional $2.8 billion in humanitarian aid to help deal with the global refugee crisis over three years from 2016, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday.
Japan PM Abe: BOJ's policy impact spreading graduallyReutersJapanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that the impact of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy is gradually spreading to the real economy and that the nation was on its way to escaping deflation.
First up on #ReutersLive -- billionaire hedge fund activist Dan Loeb https://t.co/sUDDNz8kOs8:49 AM - 21 Sep 2016
Standing room only: Thomson Reuters Newsmaker w/ Japanese PM Abe and Dan Loeb #ReutersLive @stephenjadler @Krolicki https://t.co/Jgac5qgyDK8:54 AM - 21 Sep 2016
Action by @Bank_of_Japan_e to steepen yield curve frees up banks lend again, says @DanielSLoeb #ReutersLive http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cs4RnXnXEAApkFZ.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/21/2016 12:58:38 PM
BOJ bond yield policy move frees up banks to lend says @danloeb #ReutersLive https://t.co/mIIDAO2zJe8:59 AM - 21 Sep 2016
Immigration reform is essential. Japan needs childcare and healthcare workers, says @DanielSLoeb #ReutersLive http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cs4SUUcW8AAjyDI.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/21/2016 1:01:43 PM
Japan has a deep engineering culture: @Nintendo @Sony & more. How can it cultivate entrepreneurship and start-ups? @DanielSLoeb #ReutersLiveby lauren.young via twitter 9/21/2016 1:03:35 PM
Governance reforms etc are all good, says Dan Loeb, but Japan also needs immigration reform #ReutersLive
Follow along this morning w/ #ReutersLive for updates at our Newsmaker feat. #DanLoeb & PM Japan @AbeShinzo bit.ly/2cn5NyCby KPFinnerty via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 9/21/2016 1:04:20 PM
Japan needs to create enterprise zones says Dan Loeb #ReutersLive @ReutersBiz @japansociety http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cs4TCsiVIAAl5ZI.jpgby Fred Katayama via twitter 9/21/2016 1:04:49 PM
Japan invented kaizen - continuous improvement. We want to see more of it in Japan, says @DanielSLoeb #ReutersLive http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cs4Tnn6XYAADZDg.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/21/2016 1:07:28 PM
HAPPENING NOW: @Krolicki talks to @DanielSLoeb about #Abenomics and more. Follow #ReutersLive http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cs4UoDQWIAAdsN4.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/21/2016 1:11:49 PM
I wonder what level @DanielSLoeb is in @PokemonGoApp ? #ReutersLive http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cs4U3EGXEAEafLG.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/21/2016 1:12:51 PM
Just got a message that 42nd Street is closed for a suspicious package. "Luckily, we are nowhere near that," says #DanLoeb #ReutersLiveby lauren.young via twitter 9/21/2016 1:14:55 PM
Happy birthday, @AbeShinzo #ReutersLiveby lauren.young via twitter 9/21/2016 1:16:24 PM
We've all relied on the "crack cocaine pipe" of monetary policy for too long, says @DanielSLoeb #ReutersLive http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cs4WDSoWIAAdbaQ.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/21/2016 1:18:03 PM
World needs to take "crack cocaine" of monetary policy away says Dan Loeb #ReutersLive @ReutersBiz http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cs4WPDOUEAAycK4.jpgby Fred Katayama via twitter 9/21/2016 1:18:49 PM
HAPPENING NOW @AbeShinzo in the @thomsonreuters house. (He jokes that he is not Mario.) #ReutersLive http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cs4WtQqWgAAaPko.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/21/2016 1:20:55 PM
Fed policy isn't a "punch bowl" it's a crack cocaine pipe," according to Dan Loeb #ReutersLive
.@AbeShinzo : re my focus on the economy - "make no mistake, that will not change" #ReutersLive #japan http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cs4XBIZUEAItlNe.jpgby Lawrence.Delevingne via twitter 9/21/2016 1:22:11 PM
My top priority: The economy. My second priority: The economy. The third: The economy. Make no mistake, says @AbeShinzo #ReutersLiveby lauren.young via twitter 9/21/2016 1:22:22 PM
'I am Shinzo Abe. Not Mario. But like Mario I can keep on fighting to boost Japan’s economy.' #ReutersLiveby SallyPancakes via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 9/21/2016 1:22:42 PM
Prime Minister Abe kicks off his talk @Reuters #ReutersLive . A great way to spend his 62nd birthday http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cs4XIgoVIAE6tn1.jpgby Carmel Crimmins via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 9/21/2016 1:23:13 PM
PM Abe says "I'm Shintaro Abe not Super Mario" #ReutersLive http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cs4XdD8UEAA2opG.jpgby Fred Katayama via twitter 9/21/2016 1:24:04 PM
.@AbeShinzo makes opening remarks at @Reuters newsmakers event. He joked that he's NOT Mario #ReutersLiveby Jennifer Ablan via twitter 9/21/2016 1:24:52 PM
Japan is for openness. Japan is for trade liberalization, says @AbeShinzo #ReutersLive http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cs4XrmIXYAEpLsZ.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/21/2016 1:25:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Japan PM Abe says his three priorities are 'the economy, the economy and the economy.'… twitter.com/i/web/status/7…by Reuters Top News via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 9/21/2016 1:25:28 PM
Japan will remain an engine for free trade. That includes wagyu beef, says @AbeShinzo #ReutersLive http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cs4YLUDXgAEZXvO.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/21/2016 1:27:21 PM
Abenomics is for the future: including equal pay for equal work - from home or 9-5, says @AbeShinzo #ReutersLive http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cs4YkODWEAExao9.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/21/2016 1:29:00 PM
Get on and ratify TPP, America! says Japan's @AbeShinzo #ReutersLiveby Richard Beales via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 9/21/2016 1:29:10 PM
Long working hours are harmful to birth rates, says @AbeShinzo . We must increase women in workforce. #ReutersLive http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cs4Y_rsW8AAbGTO.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/21/2016 1:30:52 PM
Upon returning to Japan, @AbeShinzo will roll up his sleeves with a "mission to change the way we work" - #ReutersLiveby lauren.young via twitter 9/21/2016 1:32:14 PM
Japan may be aging & losing population but we will continue to be motivated to build everything new and digital, says @AbeShinzoby lauren.young via twitter 9/21/2016 1:33:32 PM
LIVE: 'We should look to future rather than worrying about present': Abe reut.rs/2cQpSMX #ReutersLive http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cs4ZjIfXgAAnG7t.jpgby Reuters Live via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 9/21/2016 1:34:58 PM
Japan's Abe says the country's demographics are a bonus, encourages them to look at innovate ways of driving productivity #ReutersLive9:34 AM - 21 Sep 2016
"Japan's demography is not an onus but a bonus." -- Shinzo Abe #ReutersLive9:34 AM - 21 Sep 2016
The unexpected feminist: @AbeShinzo #ReutersLive http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cs4Z48bXYAAqTxZ.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/21/2016 1:36:45 PM
.@AbeShinzo makes a pitch for Japan's high-speed trains in the U.S. at #ReutersLive http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cs4aVffWYAA8Ft5.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/21/2016 1:36:47 PM
Lots of @PokemonGoApp references from @AbeShinzo today at #ReutersLive http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cs4avEUWIAAnfoo.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/21/2016 1:38:32 PM
Nice dig at clunky NY-DC train infrastructure vs Japan's fast maglev plans from @AbeShinzo #ReutersLiveby Richard Beales via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 9/21/2016 1:38:48 PM
On #TPP : Explanation is what is needed, says @AbeShinzo #ReutersLive http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cs4bgAyWgAAIvvd.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/21/2016 1:41:53 PM
On my birthday, @Bank_of_Japan_e introduced quantitative & qualitative easing to accelerate #Abenomics , says @AbeShinzo #ReutersLiveby lauren.young via twitter 9/21/2016 1:44:40 PM
"Demographics are not an onus but a bonus" & so is @PokemonGoApp , says @AbeShinzo @Reuters Newsmaker this morning… twitter.com/i/web/status/7…by KPFinnerty via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 9/21/2016 1:44:53 PM
LIVE: @abeshinzo & @stephenjadler discuss Japan's economic reform agenda reut.rs/2cK94cF #ReutersLive http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cs4brxeWgAEP5YA.jpgby Reuters Live via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 9/21/2016 1:44:59 PM
BOJ overhauls policy focus, sets target for government bond yields reuters.com/article/idUSKC…by Jennifer Ablan via twitter 9/21/2016 1:48:14 PM
How will Japan unleash innovation? Boost productivity, and focus on A.I. & digitization - @AbeShinzo #ReutersLive http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cs4dHKBXEAAYP_t.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/21/2016 1:48:53 PM
The US/Japan is an alliance of hope, says @AbeShinzo at #ReutersLive with @stephenjadler http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cs4da1LW8AAZX3a.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/21/2016 1:50:14 PM
In Japan, we are holding our breath and watching the course of your election, says @AbeShinzo #ReutersLive http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cs4dssMWEAA7FA7.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/21/2016 1:51:29 PM
