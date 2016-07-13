Newsmaker with Preet Bharara
.@TinaBrownLM to @PreetBharara "How often do you operate on a hunch?" Bharara: that's Congress #ReutersLive9:20 AM - 13 Jul 2016
At today's #ReutersLive newsmaker with @PreetBharara: @TinaBrownLM https://t.co/g8697pKRnm9:19 AM - 13 Jul 2016
Audience question: How long does it take to bring an insider trading case?Bharara says it depends on the complexity of the case - how well people have hidden their tracks, what witnesses you have. Sometimes it can be three months, sometimes it can be five years.
Have the cases brought forth by @PreetBharara curbed insider trading on Wall Street? asks @rob1cox #ReutersLive https://t.co/HCRqRPbqzF9:17 AM - 13 Jul 2016
LIVE: Reuters Breakingviews Editor Rob Cox asks whether all the insider trading cases are making a difference - is there a dwindling pool of them?Bharara says that often the reason that these crimes happen is because people like the General Counsel are not doing their jobs. He says it is important that Company A sees people at Company B being prosecuted.
LIVE: Bharara says too many companies don't have a plan on cyber-threat, or offload the issue to the I.T. people when it should be front and center for the C-suite like any other issue of corporate governance. He says people too often say 'I don't understand it'.
On #Election2016: "It would be rude of me to get ahead of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on that point," says @PreetBharara #ReutersLive9:09 AM - 13 Jul 2016
LIVE: Sir Harry Evans asks Bharara what he would do to improve criminal justice in the United States.Bharara says if there is debate about certain cases (he mentions one decision by the FBI last week that he 'won't touch with a ten-foot pole) and if people are motivated by nothing other than doing the right thing then, then there should be no reason not to talk about them.The crisis of confidence in prosecutors would be helped by open debate, not closed rooms.
Perp walks are not part of the @TheJusticeDept tool box, says @PreetBharara #reuterslive https://t.co/Vfg5CkLnsz8:54 AM - 13 Jul 2016
LIVE: Bharara says that individuals can be smeared by allegations in the news - and that in that arena, there is no way for the individuals to defend themselves. Sir Harry Evans mentions that this would be contempt of court in the UK but the First Amendment protects that right in the United States.
.@PreetBharara on conviction of Silver and Skelos: "public got to see what a cesspool they were swimming in" #ReutersLive #ReutersNewsmaker8:52 AM - 13 Jul 2016Delete
"Justice must be served, but also perceived as being served." @PreetBharara on views of police by many communities. #reuterslive @Reuters8:49 AM - 13 Jul 2016
For millions of people to distrust their police depts is unacceptable, says @PreetBharara. #reuterslive @Reuters8:47 AM - 13 Jul 2016
-
LIVE: Sir Harry Evans asks Bharara about the public perception after police crimes that 'cops are given a free walk'.Bharara says that he works shoulder-to-shoulder with the NYPD and that we have police departments because there is evil in the world - but that there are people who are not living up to their job.
HAPPENING NOW: @PreetBharara is in the @thomsonreuters house for a newsmaker with @sirharryevans #reuterslive https://t.co/439hdoRdlt8:30 AM - 13 Jul 2016
Preet Bharara, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference about the arrest of the head of New York City's prison guard union and a hedge fund financier in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The stage is set for this morning's #ReutersLive Newsmaker discussion with @PreetBharara & @sirharryevans. https://t.co/z8eEVVwX2N8:15 AM - 13 Jul 2016
Take a look at some of our latest stories involving U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's work:Former Barclays Plc director Steven McClatchey leaves the federal courthouse following his arrest earlier in the day on insider trading charges, in Manhattan, New York, U.S. May 31, 2016.
