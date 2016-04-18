Newsmaker with Bill Gates
Reuters Editor-in-Chief Steve Adler will engage Bill Gates in a discussion about U.S. innovation, particularly in research and development.
Bill Gates just answered this question about global inequality from another Twitter follower. What would be your proposal for global Inequality in the long term?
Bill Gates just answered a question we got from one of our Twitter followers. How can we encourage more female students to study computer science?
READER COMMENT: Thank you Bill for bringing attention to the need for funding of new technologies. A few questions to consider: Who decides what technology should get funded by the government? It may not be about winners and losers but how much success has been realized recently by government funded research? Does real innovation get passed by if it could potentially impede current technologies developed by the government? Should the entire system of funding be reevaluated? Should government funded innovation dollars consider a platform like crowd funding?
Live from DC. Steve Adler's interview with Bill Gates is about to begin.
What would you do over? Or what's your biggest regret?
If you, Bill Gates Sr. and Melinda retired in a year, who should take over as Foundation Chair?
You give millions of dollars to the WHO, which has drawn criticism on ebola, et al. How's it doing? There's growing criticism of the Foundation's enormous power and way it sets agenda. Is that fair?
From the start, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation set very ambitious goals in short timespan. Have you met them?
We asked our Twitter followers what question they would ask Bill Gates. We had some great responses. One of these could be featured during today's newsmaker. How long the computer as we know today will survive?
Why do you think education in most countries is outdated and is not efficient even with this technology widespread?
What's your favorite programming language? Why can't we use technology to produce paper from anything than trees?
What does he foresee over next 5 years to be the breakthrough tech
How long will it take before people carry electronic health records in pockets as common as now we do credit cards?
How can we navigate corrupt governments to assist third world people in need?
Cold fusion/solar cells/wind power; what is the most likely clean energy source to save us?
Could a "one world" economy use energy more wisely? Isn't overpopulation at the root of every crisis?
