Newsmaker: Irish Central Bank Governor Philip Lane in London
Eurosystem in a post-Brexit world.
ECB's Lane says up to supervisors to mitigate risks of low ratesReuters UKUltra-low European Central Bank interest rates could lead to excessive risk-taking but it is up to supervisors to mitigate these risks as ECB policy is clearly doing the job intended, Governing Council member Philip Lane said on Tuesday.
"It is likely that the impact will be asymmetric" says @centralbank_ie Governor Philip Lane of #Brexit impact on Irish economy.
Lane: Brexit Impact On European Financial System Could Be Minor If 'Passporting' Rights Preserved
@centralbank_ie Governor Philip Lane addresses audience at Canary Wharf in #London #brexit
Flight of financial activity from UK likely in 'hard Brexit' - ECB's LaneReuters UKThere is likely to be a significant flight of financial activity out of Britain if companies are no longer regulated on equivalent terms to those in the European Union after Brexit, European Central Bank council member Philip Lane said on Friday.
Flight of financial activity from UK likely in 'hard Brexit': ECB's Lane
Good attendance @thomsonreuters for speech @centralbank_ie Governor's speech on the Euro system in a post-#Brexit
ECB stimulus will continue until inflation on right path - Lane
The European Central Bank will continue to provide stimulus to the euro zone economy until the bloc's inflation rate is back on the path towards its near 2 percent target, Ireland's policymaker at the bank said on Friday.
"We have said in December we are going to have more data and new forecasts... and at that point, with that information, that is going to be a delta compared to now in terms of what we could decide (to do next)," Irish ECB Governing Council member Philip Lane added at a Reuters Newsmaker event.
Ireland in "substantive talks" with firms looking to leave UK - Lane
Ireland is having more "substantive discussions" with firms looking to leave Britain in the wake of the UK's vote to leave the European Union, its central bank governor Philip Lane said on Friday.
British Prime Minister Theresa May said last month that the country would trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, which starts a two year countdown to its exit, no later than the end of March next year.
"Now we have a date in March for the Article 50 process there are more substantive discussions," Lane said at a Reuters Newsmaker event.
"But it is still just discussions with many different types of entities about what might happen, as opposed to actual hardcore decisions."
Buying bank bonds would have "many downsides" for ECB - Lane
There would be "many downsides" for the European Central Bank if it bought the bonds of the euro zone's banks, Ireland's member of the ECB Governing Council Philip Lane said on Friday.
"Investing in bank bonds would have many downsides for a central bank, it is not part of current strategy," Lane said at a Reuters Newsmaker event.
He added that the negative effects of the ECB's unconventional measures such as negative interest rates: "Have so far been limited."
