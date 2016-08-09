Newsmaker: How the next president can fire up economic growth
Can you build the perfect team of experts to rev up the American economy? Reuters Breakingviews has evaluated potential candidates for key economic positions in a Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump White House and graded them in six categories based on their prior experience or academic achievement. Check it out.
Join Reuters for a discussion with distinguished panelists from across the political spectrum. We will have LIVE coverage beginning at 8:30 am ET.
The U.S. economy is still recovering from the financial crisis, but GDP expansion remains at
historically low levels. Some economists are even predicting a recession on the horizon. As the race for the White House nears the finish, we will tackle some of the most pressing fiscal and economic questions awaiting the next president.
We'll be joined by these panelists:
Alan Kreuger: Blenheim Professor of Economics at Princeton & Former Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers
Kevin Warsh: Fellow, Hoover Institution at Stanford University & Former Federal Reserve Governor
Stephanie Kelton: Professor of Economics at University of Missouri-Kansas City & Bernie 2016 Adviser
David Malpass: President of Encima Global & Former Senior Economic Official in the Reagan and Bush Administrations
I love a panel where disagreement is rampant. Lots of ideas to spark economic growth in US. #ReutersLive http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cr1X69QWEAIC_lA.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/8/2016 1:11:39 PM
Kevin Warsh of @HooverInst says today's #ReutersLive on economic growth is like a faculty meeting http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cr1YaGOWIAA8cHd.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/8/2016 1:13:45 PM
LIVE: "Let's not call infrastructure stimulus." reut.rs/2c1ihx6 #ReutersLive http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cr1YfqHXgAAzq6T.jpgby Reuters Business via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 9/8/2016 1:14:44 PM
We are not even deporting people who are criminals, says David Malpass, Trump adviser #ReutersLive . Enforce the law. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cr1ZBaMWAAAjy_p.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/8/2016 1:16:38 PM
#ReutersLive Krueger says Trump deporting 11 million people will cut labor force and reduce growth, depress demand9:16 AM - 08 Sep 2016
#ReutersLive Trump advisor Malpass says Trump really is pro-immigrant gets big laugh from audienceby Rick McGahey via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 9/8/2016 1:19:49 PM
How the next president can fire up economic growth live.reuters.com/Event/Newsmake… #ReutersLiveby kate.duguid via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 9/8/2016 1:20:33 PM
Fun fact: I covered #NAFTA for the @mexicocitynews the summer before it was ratified #ReutersLiveby lauren.young via twitter 9/8/2016 1:22:31 PM
Trump's policy is not rip up NAFTA, it's renegotiate NAFTA. - David Malpass #ReutersLive #economicdreamteamby kate.duguid via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 9/8/2016 1:23:27 PM
We should start thinking about trade agreements as international relationship agreements - @Alan_Krueger #ReutersLiveby abbeserphos via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 9/8/2016 1:26:57 PM
Trade is far less important than domestic innovations. - @Alan_Krueger #ReutersLive9:25 AM - 08 Sep 2016
I'm not convinced we can bring back manufacturing jobs, says @StephanieKelton #ReutersLive http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cr1b2mrW8AAUo_E.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/8/2016 1:28:48 PM
Are bowling alleys and blue collar manufacturing jobs things of the past? Trade policy position or nostalgia for a bygone era? #ReutersLiveby KPFinnerty via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 9/8/2016 1:32:08 PM
Inspired by the #ReutersLive panel? Build your own economic team w/ the @Breakingviews Economic Dream Team Machine:
tmsnrt.rs/2cncvUMby Thomson Reuters via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 9/8/2016 1:33:55 PM
LIVE: Dodd-Frank capital requirements, living wills have made U.S. banking system safer. - @Alan_Krueger #ReutersLive9:34 AM - 08 Sep 2016
For the past eight years, the federal government's policies have been concentrating wealth. - David Malpass #ReutersLive9:43 AM - 08 Sep 2016
I'm concerned about the expansion of shadow banking. - @Alan_Krueger #ReutersLive9:47 AM - 08 Sep 2016
#ReutersLive Krueger: shadow banking with be part of the next financial crises if there is one.9:49 AM - 08 Sep 2016
