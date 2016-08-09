Newsmaker: How the next president can fire up economic growth  | Reuters.com
Newsmaker: How the next president can fire up economic growth 

  • Can you build the perfect team of experts to rev up the American economy? Reuters Breakingviews has evaluated potential candidates for key economic positions in a Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump White House and graded them in six categories based on their prior experience or academic achievement. Check it out.
    Join Reuters for a discussion with distinguished panelists from across the political spectrum. We will have LIVE coverage beginning at 8:30 am ET.

    The U.S. economy is still recovering from the financial crisis, but GDP expansion remains at
    historically low levels. Some economists are even predicting a recession on the horizon. As the race for the White House nears the finish, we will tackle some of the most pressing fiscal and economic questions awaiting the next president.

    We'll be joined by these panelists:

    Alan Kreuger: Blenheim Professor of Economics at Princeton & Former Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers

    Kevin Warsh: Fellow, Hoover Institution at Stanford University & Former Federal Reserve Governor

    Stephanie Kelton: Professor of Economics at University of Missouri-Kansas City & Bernie 2016 Adviser

    David Malpass:     President of Encima Global & Former Senior Economic Official in the Reagan and Bush Administrations
