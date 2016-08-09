Newsmaker: How the next president can fire up economic growth
Attending the #reuterslive newsmaker panel https://t.co/GB0VHM7BNj8:27 AM - 08 Sep 2016
Do @HillaryClinton and & @realDonaldTrump live on the same planet, asks @sirharryevans #ReutersLive #economy https://t.co/YW3kbD1w1G8:34 AM - 08 Sep 2016
Economic Dream Team MachineCan you build the perfect team of experts to rev up the American economy? Reuters Breakingviews has evaluated potential candidates for key economic positions in a Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump White House and graded them in six categories based on their prior experience or academic achievement.
How the next president can fire up economic growth #ReutersLive (at @ThomsonReuters ) swarmapp.com/c/2q351dCpVXo http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cr1QVD6W8AA1RQS.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/8/2016 12:38:26 PM
While you watch - check out this feature from Breakingviews that Rob Cox describes as "fantasy football for economic geeks."
Join us for the latest #ReutersLive Newsmaker event: Prosperity for All. Streaming live now: tmsnrt.rs/2cn40J5by Thomson Reuters via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 9/8/2016 12:39:07 PM
"The chance of a recession in any given year is 1/5" - @Alan_Krueger on the nature of economic recoveries #ReutersLiveby KPFinnerty via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 9/8/2016 12:41:21 PM
We've got the slowest economy since the depression, says David Malpass, an adviser to @realDonaldTrump #ReutersLive http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cr1Rj7aWIAAcQQd.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/8/2016 12:43:49 PM
#ReutersLive Cox says governments are "fetishist" about fiscal balance. Trumps's Malpass "too much regulation"by Teresa Ghilarducci via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 9/8/2016 12:44:15 PM
Are central banks tapped out? #ReutersLive http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cr1R18FWcAEnMxx.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/8/2016 12:45:04 PM
Don't fault the @federalreserve , even if they've been carrying the ball too much, says @Alan_Krueger #ReutersLive http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cr1SXgeWYAU46PZ.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/8/2016 12:47:23 PM
Economic growth cannot be generated by the @federalreserve , says Kevin Warsh of @Stanford #ReutersLive http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cr1S52NXgAE3F_3.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/8/2016 12:49:43 PM
Would @realDonaldTrump keep @federalreserve , asks @rob1cox ? Laughter at #ReutersLive . But Malpass counters: Will the Fed keep doing damage?by lauren.young via twitter 9/8/2016 12:51:55 PM
The US household sector has a giant share of world's savings, but is getting paid nothing, says David Malpass #ReutersLiveby lauren.young via twitter 9/8/2016 12:53:42 PM
The private-sector growth rate is growing faster than last recovery. Ditto for GDP, says @Alan_Krueger #ReutersLive http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cr1UMvTWEAA1LpT.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/8/2016 12:55:23 PM
"The question is: How do you get the Fed to stop creating an artificial economy?" LIVE newsmaker: reut.rs/2cIlly0 #ReutersLiveby Reuters Business via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 9/8/2016 12:55:43 PM
We have an economy that's basically dead in the water, says Trump adviser David Malpass #ReutersLive http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cr1VsnCWEAAt7U2.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/8/2016 1:01:56 PM
We need radical reforms of Fed, labor market, trade and more, says Kevin Warsh of @HooverInst #ReutersLive http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cr1WKxFWgAAqErp.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/8/2016 1:03:57 PM
#ReutersLive Warsh and Malpass agree US low growth. Need RADICAL economic reform. Warsh rejects secular stagnation. Need productivity hikeby Teresa Ghilarducci via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 9/8/2016 1:04:06 PM
#ReutersLive Warsh and Malpass agree US low growth. Need RADICAL economic reform. Warsh rejects secular stagnation. Need productivity hike9:03 AM - 08 Sep 2016
Props to @Alan_Krueger : He is an advocate for better maternity leave to keep women in the labor force #ReutersLive http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cr1Wv4qWYAAjdB6.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/8/2016 1:06:31 PM
#ReutersLive Krueger says Hillary proposed infrastructure bank and investment bonds which will help9:07 AM - 08 Sep 2016
Infrastructure is key, says @StephanieKelton , who flew into LaGuardia for today's #ReutersLive event http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cr1XfWdWgAA1II6.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 9/8/2016 1:09:44 PM
#ReutersLive panelists discussing how each candidate's economic policies will help spur U.S. #economic growth. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cr1W8qyVYAAchOr.jpgby Thomson Reuters via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 9/8/2016 1:10:03 PM
"We want the ability for more Americans to work more. More jobs and more hours." - Kevin Warsh, @HooverInst fellow #ReutersLiveby abbeserphos via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 9/8/2016 1:10:16 PM
#ReutersLive Kelton we need large fiscal expansion job creation higher growth plenty of fiscal space in US budget9:10 AM - 08 Sep 2016
