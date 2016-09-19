“We have no reason to believe that there are other devices from this situation or from these individuals,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference. "

We probably have this week the highest security and police presence ever assembled. The NYPD has increased forces. The federal government has increased homeland security forces. We have additional national Guard, additional state police. Partially given the UN general assembly, partially given what's going on over the past couple of days. "



(Reporting by Hilary Russ)