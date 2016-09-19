New York and New Jersey bombings
Fingerprint found on unexploded device was key piece of evidence leading to Ahmad Rahami, source tells @NBCNightlyNews - @PeteWilliamsNBC10:36 AM - 19 Sep 2016
“We have no reason to believe that there are other devices from this situation or from these individuals,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference. "We probably have this week the highest security and police presence ever assembled. The NYPD has increased forces. The federal government has increased homeland security forces. We have additional national Guard, additional state police. Partially given the UN general assembly, partially given what's going on over the past couple of days. "
(Reporting by Hilary Russ)
Two police officers were shot during the confrontation in Linden, one in the vest and one in the hand, Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage said. He did not know the condition of the officers.Bollwage said the bombs found in Elizabeth did not have any timers, leading police to believe they had been discarded rather than planted.The suspect has also been shot and taken away in an ambulance, according to the mayor.(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg)
Chelsea bomb suspect Ahmad Rahami is taken into custody after shootout in Linden, NJ. https://t.co/AiOFcg2hHX https://t.co/JkifvZzgI711:42 AM - 19 Sep 2016
Multiple sources say it appears a second officer was wounded in the shooting incident. Both officers expected to survive.11:45 AM - 19 Sep 2016
Law enforcement officers mark evidence near the site where Ahmad Khan Rahami, sought in connection with a bombing in New York, was taken into custody in Linden, New Jersey, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo MunozAn image of Ahmad Khan Rahami, from a poster released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on September 19, 2016. Courtesy FBI/Handout via REUTERSFBI officials stand amid the site of an explosion which took place on Saturday night in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, New York, U.S. September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rashid Umar AbbasiA view of a mangled dumpster at the site of an explosion that occurred on Saturday night in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York, USA, September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Junstin LaneFBI personnel search an address during an investigation into Ahmad Khan Rahami. REUTERS/Eduardo MunozNew York Mayor Bill de Blasio (L) and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo survey the site of an explosion that occurred Saturday night in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York, U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi
The search for Rahami ended after the owner of a local bar spotted a man sleeping in a car and alerted police, Linden Mayor Derek Armstead said. As the officers approached the car, Rahami opened fire, the mayor said.
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Monday accused Republican rival Donald Trump of helping Islamic State militants recruit more fighters as weekend bomb blasts in New York and New Jersey took center stage on the campaign trail.
An Afghanistan-born American sought in connection with a series of bombings that wounded 29 people in the New York City area over the weekend was in custody after a gun battle with police on Monday, a New Jersey mayor said.
Great job once again by law enforcement! We are proud of them and should embrace them - without them, we don't have a country!12:32 PM - 19 Sep 2016
Donald Trump was quick to weigh in after police brought Rahami into custody.
A policeman takes a photo of a man they identified as Ahmad Khan Rahami, who is wanted for questioning in connection with an explosion in New York City, as he is placed into an ambulance in Linden, New Jersey, in this still image taken from video September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Anthony Genaro
Long before the FBI made Ahmad Rahami notorious as a suspect in this weekend's bombings around New York, his family was well known in Elizabeth, New Jersey, for frequent skirmishes with neighbors over its fried chicken restaurant.
LATEST NEWS
- Ahmad Khan Rahami, an Afghanistan-born American sought in connection with bombings in New York City and New Jersey, was taken into custody today after a shootout, a New Jersey mayor said.
- Rahami, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, was captured after a shootout with police in Linden, New Jersey, about 20 miles outside New York, according to Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage.
- NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said that two police officers were injured in the capture.
- Investigators believe more people were involved in the New York and New Jersey bombing plots, two U.S. officials told Reuters.
- The New York City bombing wounded more than two dozen people in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood on Saturday night. NYPD earlier said they also wanted to question Rahami about a blast on that day in Seaside Park, New Jersey.
- Mayor De Blasio said that there is every reason to believe that the attacks were an act of terror.
- Photos of the manhunt:
Law enforcement officers mark evidence near the site where Ahmad Khan Rahami, sought in connection with a bombing in New York, was taken into custody in Linden, New Jersey, U.S., September 19, 2016.An image of Ahmad Khan Rahami, from a poster released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on September 19, 2016. Courtesy FBI/Handout via REUTERSFBI officials stand amid the site of an explosion which took place on Saturday night in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, New York, U.S. September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rashid Umar AbbasiA view of a mangled dumpster at the site of an explosion that occurred on Saturday night in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York, USA, September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Junstin LaneFBI personnel search an address during an investigation into Ahmad Khan Rahami. REUTERS/Eduardo MunozNew York Mayor Bill de Blasio (L) and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo survey the site of an explosion that occurred Saturday night in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York, U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi
MORE: The Union County Prosecutor's Office charged Rahami with five counts of attempted murder in the first degree and two second-degree weapons charges, spokesman Mark Spivey said Monday.Spivey said the charges related to the shootout beteen Rahami and police earlier on Monday.
