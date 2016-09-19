New York and New Jersey bombings
What more do we know about New York bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami?
- Rahami, a 28-year-old Afghanistan-born American sought in connection with bombings in New York City and New Jersey, was taken into custody today after a shootout with police, a New Jersey mayor said.
- Rahami was not listed on U.S. counterterrorism databases, three U.S. officials told Reuters.
- He majored in criminal justice at Middlesex County College in Edison, New Jersey, according to the school spokesman. Facebook posts suggest that he went to Columbia High School in NJ.
- He traveled to Afghanistan several years ago and afterward grew a beard and began wearing religious clothing, according to childhood friend Flee Jones.
- The reason for the trip and its full impact on Rahami is not known, but Jones said Rahami became more serious and quiet after he returned to the United States.
- His family was well known in Elizabeth, New Jersey, for frequent skirmishes with neighbors over its fried chicken restaurant, First American Fried Chicken.
- The family lived above the store, which is wedged between a beauty salon and a shop advertising money transfers and computer help. His father Mohammed Rahami first registered the business in 2006.
- Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage said that the family filed a lawsuit around 2010, claiming they were being discriminated against. He added that the city's actions involving the restaurant were in no way related to the family's religion or ethnic origin.
New Yorkers, always on edge, take Manhattan blast in strideReutersNew Yorkers who have endured the Sept. 11 attacks and the devastating superstorm of 2012 were generally unperturbed by a Saturday night blast in Manhattan that injured 29 people.
In the course of rendering one of the devices safe, it detonated. There are no injuries & law enforcement personnel are at the scene....by FBI Newark via twitter 9/19/2016 11:42:49 AM
processing evidence. We will continue to provide additional information once the area has been cleared. Anyone with info call 1-800-CALLFBIby FBI Newark via twitter 9/19/2016 11:42:52 AM
New Jersey Transit has resumed operations and area at downtown Elizabeth has been cleared.by FBI Newark via twitter 9/19/2016 11:42:54 AM
Breaking: NYC mayor names Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, of New Jersey as bombing suspect.by Reuters Top News via twitter 9/19/2016 11:43:24 AM
Robot detonates New Jersey device in latest bomb discoveryReutersFive potential bombs were discovered overnight near a New Jersey station, one of which blew up on Monday as a bomb squad robot tried to disable it, after a weekend of attacks and security alerts in the United States.
Device explodes as bomb squad robot attempts to disarmReutersAn explosive device detonates as a bomb squad robot attempts to disarm after multiple devices were found in suspicious package near a train station in New Jersey. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
Have info on Rahami or NY explosion? Call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip on #FBI website: tips.fbi.gov http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cstu4W2UEAAgfyW.jpgby FBI Most Wanted via twitter 9/19/2016 12:00:46 PM
The important thing is to get this individual quickly and to continue to be strong and vigilant. twitter.com/nycmayorsoffic…by Bill de Blasio via twitter 9/19/2016 12:02:30 PM
#Breaking Help us locate Ahmad Rahami for questioning related to #Chelseaexplosion https://t.co/IvaT8sZs5n7:39 AM - 19 Sep 2016
Trump takes credit, once again, for "calling it" -- on the bombs in New York:
"I should be a newscaster! ... I called it before the news."7:13 AM - 19 Sep 2016
The group that was stopped on the Verazano Bridge were members of (Rahami's) family. That's the connection there.Pete Williams, NBC News
New York TimesLate Sunday night, two law enforcement officials said that investigators stopped a car on the Belt Parkway near the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge and took five people to an F.B.I. office in Manhattan for questioning in the bombing investigation. One of the officials said that all or most of them may have been from the same family and that they may have been on their way to the airport.
Earlier (blurry) from Newark Penn Station #ElizabethNJ #NjTransit https://t.co/cdfVc5GcAM11:36 AM - 19 Sep 2016
The bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami was born in Afghanistan, Fox News reported. His last known address was in Elizabeth, New Jersey, where a series of bombs were discovered overnight.
Emergency bulletins now being sent to cell phones in New York City area with wanted information for Rahami.12:55 PM - 19 Sep 2016
Amtrak says service on Northeast Corridor "has returned to scheduled operations" after suspension due to investigation of multiple devices.9:43 AM - 19 Sep 2016
***WANTED FOR QUESTIONING**** RETWEET! https://t.co/B3IgarqY2D https://t.co/QUjCFdtVc29:20 AM - 19 Sep 2016
The Rahami family had issues with the city of Elizabeth in the past, according to its mayor Chris Bollwage, mainly surrounding the operation of their family restaurant, First American Fried Chicken, the New York Times reported.
Mr. Rahami’s father, Muhammad, opened the restaurant about a decade ago and employed his sons, the mayor said.
It was open 24 hours a day, but neighbors complained about rowdy crowds that would gather at the place, often after midnight.
