German designer Karl Lagerfeld (R) appears with models who stage a demonstration at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014.

Karl Lagerfeld created an immense Boulevard Chanel for his fashion show on Tuesday, even staging a street demonstration by fashionably dressed models for Spring/Summer 2015.

REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes