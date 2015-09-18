Hugo Boss mixes form, function in women's 2016 Spring/Summer collection NEW YORK - Cropped pants, below-the-knee hemlines and asymmetrical details in a monochrome palette with splashes of color dominated the Hugo Boss 2016 Spring/Summer women's collection at New York Fashion Week: The Shows.



Designer Jason Wu, 32, who is a favorite designer of U.S. first lady Michelle Obama, became artistic director for Boss Womenswear in 2013. He featured precision-cut and flowing feminine dresses in the collection that mixed form and function.



