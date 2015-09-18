Global fashion weeks
-
-
-
Crews working on the runway of @MarchesaFashion SS2016 show. #therunwaywithreuters #NYFW #marchesa #NYFW2015 http://t.co/dsfQ0WCh1y8:34 PM - 16 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
#nyfw #therunwaywithreuters #marchesaby jillianmccafferty via Instagram
-
Marchesa speaks to me on a spiritual level. #therunwaywithreuters #nyfw #marchesaby jillianmccafferty via Instagram
-
-
Madeline Stuart, an Australian model with Down Syndrome, assists with body painting models backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
-
#therunwaywithreuters #nyfwby unpithy via Instagram
-
Hugo Boss mixes form, function in women's 2016 Spring/Summer collection
NEW YORK - Cropped pants, below-the-knee hemlines and asymmetrical details in a monochrome palette with splashes of color dominated the Hugo Boss 2016 Spring/Summer women's collection at New York Fashion Week: The Shows.
Designer Jason Wu, 32, who is a favorite designer of U.S. first lady Michelle Obama, became artistic director for Boss Womenswear in 2013. He featured precision-cut and flowing feminine dresses in the collection that mixed form and function.
-
-
Waiting for J. JS Lee to begin! #LFW http://t.co/kDfHcWEo4r11:06 AM - 18 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
On site and setting up. London Fashion Week begins #LFW #brewerstreetcarpark #behindthescenes http://t.co/QCXoYhDYZO8:34 AM - 18 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
-
@Zandra_Rhodes on top form so excited and charming about her new collection #lfw #ss16 http://t.co/5xSDXtRXWA11:06 AM - 18 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Behind the scenes with the lovely #HillaryAlexander #LFW #day1 #london http://t.co/XzhgorFxjb10:14 AM - 18 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Starting #LFW the Burberry way 💋 @jeninecreaney http://t.co/yBbPCvPILi11:05 AM - 18 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
U.N vote on Israeli settlement postponed, 'potentially indefinitely': source
WASHINGTON A United Nations Security Council vote on a draft resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements has been postponed, "potentially indefinitely", a western diplomatic source said on Thursday.